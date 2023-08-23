In deadly Maui fires, many had no warning and no way out. Those who dodged barricades survived
As flames tore through a West Maui neighborhood, fleeing residents headed for the only paved road out of town in a dash for safety. Many were turned back toward the rapidly spreading fire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30. But those who disobeyed, or took seldom-used back roads, made it out safely. The road closures contributed to making Lahaina the site of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. But there were many problems that day, and in some ways the disaster began long before the fires started. The Associated Press has built a timeline and map of the disaster after reviewing public documents and interviewing dozens of survivors, public officials and others.
Donald Trump seems inescapable but many Republicans embrace a campaign discussion without him
ATLANTA (AP) — Going into the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, plenty of rank-and-file conservatives are happy Donald Trump won't be there. That does not mean they would never support the former president in a general election. They're just eager for the party to have a rigorous debate about its identity and who it wants to battle Democratic President Joe Biden. That was the consensus at a recent gathering of conservatives hosted by radio host Erick Erickson, an influential figure on the right. Melissa Watford echoed many attendees in celebrating the chance to hear six GOP candidates in one-on-one sessions with little mention of Trump, who has decided to skip Wednesday's debate.
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
NEW DELHI (AP) — India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation. A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. local time, sparking celebrations around the country, including from space scientists watching in the city of Bengaluru. After a failed attempt nearly four years ago, joins the United States, the Soviet Union and China in achieving a moon landing.
Prosecutors say witness in Trump's classified documents case retracted false testimony
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a witness in the federal prosecution of Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president. The new information from the witness, a Trump staffer identified only as the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago, was presented weeks before special counsel Jack Smith secured an updated indictment accusing Trump and two others in a plot to delete surveillance video at the Florida property.
South Carolina's new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's new all-male Supreme Court has reversed course on abortion, upholding a ban on most such procedures after just weeks of pregnancy. The 4-1 ruling departs from the court's own decision earlier this year to strike down a similar law. The continued erosion of legal abortion access across the U.S. South comes after Republican state lawmakers replaced the lone female on the court. Writing for the new majority, Justice John Kittredge acknowledged the ban infringes on “a woman’s right of privacy and bodily autonomy.” But he said the legislature reasonably determined that those interests don’t outweigh what he calls “the interest of the unborn child to live.”
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall, dumping heavy rain on Haiti and the Dominican Republic
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin has made landfall on the island of Hispaniola amid warnings of landslides and heavy flooding in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The storm is expected to swirl above the island shared by both nations for most of Wednesday. Forecasters say Franklin could dump up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain, with as much as 16 inches for Hispaniola's central region. Officials are most concerned about the storm’s impact in Haiti, which is vulnerable to catastrophic flooding because of severe erosion from deforestation.
At March on Washington's 60th anniversary, leaders seek energy of original movement for civil rights
Sixty years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. issued his resounding call for racial harmony that set off decades of push and pull toward progress. The historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom remains a marker by which progress is measured. But that progress — namely civil and voting rights legislation passed in the mid-1960s — teeters precariously on the edge of partisanship. On Saturday, civil rights leaders and their allies mark 60 years since the original March on Washington, and they hope to recapture the spark that forever changed America.
Pakistani children rescued from a broken cable car say they repeatedly feared they would die
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Schoolchildren who were rescued from a broken cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan say they repeatedly feared they were about to die during the 16-hour ordeal despite attempts by their parents to reassure them over cellphones. Six children and two adults were pulled from the cable car in a daring rescue Tuesday. One of the youngest was grabbed by a commando attached to a helicopter by rope, while others were lowered to the ground in a makeshift chairlift constructed from a wooden bed frame and ropes. One student said Wednesday that the rescue was a miracle.
A top Russian general linked to the head of a rebellious mercenary group is reportedly dismissed
Russian media reports that Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a former commander of Moscow's forces in Ukraine who was linked to the leader of an armed rebellion, has been dismissed from his job as chief of the air force. The report Wednesday came after weeks of uncertainty about his fate following the short-lived uprising. Surovikin has not been seen in public since Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, ordered his men to march toward Moscow. In a video released during the uprising, Surovikin — who was believed to have close ties to Prigozhin — had urged him to pull his men back. During his absence, Russian media have speculated about Surovikin’s whereabouts, with some claiming he had been detained.
Philippine supply boats breach a Chinese coast guard blockade in the hotly contested South China Sea
ABOARD BRP CABRA (AP) — Two Philippine boats breached a Chinese coast guard blockade in a confrontation in the South China Sea to deliver food and other supplies to Filipino forces guarding a contested shoal. However, two Philippine coast guard vessels escorting the supply boat were blocked by at least four Chinese coast guard ships for about five hours on Tuesday. A United States Navy plane circled overhead during the encounter. It's the latest flare-up from territorial disputes in the busy sea that has become a delicate fault line in the U.S.-China rivalry. The Philippine coast guard invited a small group of journalists to join its ships as part of a strategy aimed at exposing China’s actions in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.
