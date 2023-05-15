Turkey's Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is locked in a tight election race, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes are counted. With the votes of Turkish citizens living abroad still needing to be counted early Monday, support for the incumbent had dipped below the majority required for him to win reelection outright. State-run news agency Anadolu said Erdogan had 49.3% of the vote and his main opposition rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had 45%. Erdogan has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years and told supporters he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff vote in two weeks.
GOP state lawmakers try to restrict ballot initiatives, partly to thwart abortion protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has joined a growing number of Republican-led states moving to restrict citizens’ ability to bypass lawmakers through ballot initiatives. A resolution passed last week will ask Ohio voters in August to boost the threshold for passing constitutional amendments to 60% instead of a simple majority. Voters in Idaho, Missouri and North Dakota also could see Republican-backed ballot questions that seek to limit direct democracy next year. It's part of a trend that took off as left-leaning groups began increasingly using the initiative process to force public votes on issues opposed by GOP lawmakers but popular with voters, such as ensuring abortion rights.
Biden, India's Modi out to deepen their bonds, but geopolitical friendships have their limits
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has made it a mission for the U.S. to build friendships overseas — and the next few weeks will offer a vivid demonstration of the importance he’s placing on a relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two are both scheduled to attend this week’s Group of Seven summit in Japan, a subsequent gathering of Pacific island leaders in Papua New Guinea, and a later meeting of Indo-Pacific leaders in Australia. Those travels will be followed by a June 22 state visit by Modi to Washington, a sign that both seem willing to deepen their bonds. But like many geopolitical friendships, things are complicated between the world’s largest economy and its most populous nation.
NYC converts hotels to shelters as pressure mounts to accommodate asylum seekers
NEW YORK (AP) — Around Manhattan and elsewhere in New York City, hotels that served tourists just a few years ago have become de facto emergency shelters. The latest is the historic Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan, which shuttered three years ago and is reopening later this week as a welcome center and shelter for asylum seekers. In announcing the plan, city officials say they are doing so ahead of a possible surge in migrants because of a change in policy along the U.S.-Mexico border. As New York faces growing pressure to expand the city's shelter system, it is turning to vacant hotels to make more room for people who need a roof and a place to bunk down as they sort out their lives. A legal mandate requires the city to provide shelter to anyone who needs it.
France pledges more military aid as Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron
PARIS (AP) — France has pledged additional military aid, including light tanks, armored vehicles, training for soldiers and other assistance for Ukraine as it gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian forces. The fresh French support followed surprise talks Sunday in Paris between the Ukrainian and French presidents. Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and France’s Emmanuel Macron met for three hours at the presidential Elysee Palace. The encounter was kept under wraps until shortly before the Ukrainian leader's arrival in Paris from Germany on a French government jet, extending a multi-stop European tour. Zelenskyy met earlier Sunday with Germany's chancellor, Olaf Scholz.
Guest nations at the G-7 reflect outreach to developing countries, worries over China, Russia
TOKYO (AP) — During this week’s summit of the leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in Hiroshima, you’ll also see eight other guest nations engaging in a flurry of diplomacy with Japan and others. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has invited South Korea, Australia, India, Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros and the Cook Islands. Observers say the selection of the countries signals Kishida’s major foreign policy objectives. They include a rules-based order in the face of China’s assertiveness and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stronger ties with U.S. allies and developing nations, and a nuclear-free world.
China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges
BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison on spying charges. John Shing-Wan Leung, who holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, had been detained on April 15, 2021 by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou. The city's intermediate court announced Leung's sentencing in a brief statement Monday on its social media site but gave no details of the charges. Such investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little or no information is made public. Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China's increasingly aggressive approach toward its territorial claims.
Powerful Cyclone Mocha floods homes, cuts communications in western Myanmar, at least 700 injured
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rescuers have evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 12 feet deep along western Myanmar’s coast after powerful Cyclone Mocha injured hundreds and cut off communications. The extent of the damage and the death toll were not yet known in one of Asia’s least developed countries. Winds blowing up to 130 mph injured more than 700 people among those sheltering in sturdier buildings on the highlands of Sittwe township in Rakhine state, where the cyclone blew ashore Sunday. The Rakhine Youths Philanthropic Association said residents moved to roofs and higher floors as the waters rose. Water was still about 5 feet high in flooded areas Monday morning, but rescues were being made as the wind calmed.
Biden proposal would let conservationists lease public land much as drillers and ranchers do
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — More than a century after the U.S. started selling oil leases on public lands, the Biden administration is seeking to let conservationists lease government property to restore it. The idea is stirring debate over the best use of vast taxpayer-owned property in the West. The proposal would allow conservation groups or others to buy leases to restore degraded government land, much the same way oil companies buy leases to drill. The head of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management says the proposal would make conservation an “equal” priority. But some Republican lawmakers contend the changes are a backdoor to excluding agricultural and energy development interests.
Are you who you say you are? TSA tests facial recognition technology to boost airport security
BALTIMORE (AP) — The agency tasked with securing America's airports is testing the use of facial recognition technology at a number of airports across the country. The Transportation Safety Administration says the technology is an effort to more accurately identify the millions of passengers traveling through its airports every day and that passengers can opt out. The technology is both checking to make sure the person at the airport matches the ID presented and that the identification is in fact real. It's currently at 16 airports. Critics have raised concerns about questions of bias in facial recognition technology and possible repercussions for passengers who want to opt out.
