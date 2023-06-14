Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Southern Baptist Convention has refused to welcome Saddleback Church back into its fold. It has rejected an appeal by the California megachurch of its ejection for having women pastors. Southern Baptist church representatives at their annual meeting here also rejected a similar appeal by a smaller church, Fern Creek Baptist of Louisville, Kentucky, which is led by a woman pastor. The results of the Tuesday votes were announced Wednesday morning on the concluding day of the the two-day annual meeting in New Orleans. The statement of faith for the nation’s largest Protestant denomination asserts that only qualified men can serve as pastors.
Everyone's got something to say about Trump -- except world leaders who might have to deal with him
BRUSSELS (AP) — As Trump becomes the first former president to face federal charges that could put him in jail, many Europeans are watching the case closely. But hardly a single world leader has said a word recently about the man leading the race for the Republican party nomination. It’s not that the global public isn’t interested — even if the world has become accustomed to Trump’s brazen style, the accusations that he illegally stored and mishandled hundreds of classified documents have serious implications for international allies — but many are wary of offending a man who could be president again.
18-year-old trainee accused of shooting 3 soldiers at firing range on Japanese army base, killing 2
TOKYO (AP) — Officials say an 18-year-old army trainee shot three fellow soldiers at a firing range on a Japanese army base, killing two of them. Police say the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene in Gifu prefecture. The Ground Self Defense Force confirmed two of those shot were later pronounced dead at a hospital. Other people were apparently participating in the training when the shooting occurred. Japan has been known for its safety, with strict gun control laws, but high-profile violence has occurred in recent years. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was almost hit by a pipe bomb thrown at an election campaign venue in April. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in 2022 by an attacker using a handmade gun.
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you
NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on student loan payments will end in late August. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. More than 40 million Americans will have to start making federal student loan payments again at the end of the summer under the terms of a debt ceiling deal approved by Congress. Millions are also waiting to find out whether the Supreme Court will allow President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan to go ahead. But payments will resume regardless of what justices decide.
The weapons expert in the Alec Baldwin case was hungover on set, prosecutors say
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust.” They say she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver. They leveled the accusations Friday in response to a motion filed last month by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge. Gutierrez-Reed's attorney said Tuesday that the prosecution's case is weak and they're resorting to character assassination claims. Prosecutors also said in the filing that they expect to decide within the next 60 days whether to recharge Baldwin.
White House press secretary has violated rule against politics on the job, watchdog says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog agency says White House press secretary Karine-Jean Pierre violated a law that bars federal employees from engaging in political activity on the job. According to a letter from the Office of Special Counsel, Jean-Pierre crossed the line in the run-up to the midterm elections with her references to “MAGA Republicans” because her comments were intended “to generate opposition to Republican candidates” and thus ”constituted political activity.” Jean-Pierre faced scrutiny after a conservative organization called Protect the Public’s Trust filed a complaint over her White House briefings. Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the White House counsel would review the Office of Special Counsel letter.
Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned, school officials say
The first-grade teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in Virginia no longer works for the school system that employed her. Newport News Public Schools said Tuesday that Abby Zwerner resigned. Her separation became official Monday. Zwerner's departure comes more than two months after she sued the district for $40 million and accused school officials of gross negligence. Zwerner suffered serious injuries from the shooting and has endured multiple surgeries. Jeffrey Breit is an attorney for Zwerner. He told WAVY-TV on Tuesday that Zwerner was fired. The school system refutes that claim. It released previous emails in which Zwerner declared her intent to resign.
How Pennsylvania plans to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
Gov. Josh Shapiro says crews will work 24 hours a day in Philadelphia to replace a collapsed section of an important East Coast highway, as investigators look into why a truck hauling gasoline crashed, igniting a fire. However, Shapiro on Wednesday wouldn't estimate how long it'll take to get traffic flowing again. Shapiro says crews will use fill to build up the roadway to surface level to get traffic flowing, then build a new bridge next to it to reroute traffic so that the exit ramp can be restored. Police say the driver died early Sunday when his truck lost control in the underpass.
Detroit-area city bans LGBTQ+ Pride flags on public property
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area community has banned LGBTQ+ flags from publicly owned poles. The unanimous vote by the Hamtramck City Council came during a tense meeting that raised questions about discrimination, religion and the city’s reputation for welcoming newcomers. The council voted to display only certain flags, including the American flag and one that represents the native countries of immigrant residents. More than 40% of Hamtramck's residents were born in other countries, especially Yemen and Bangladesh. Some members of the all-Muslim council said the Pride flag clashes with the beliefs of some members of their faith. Residents and businesses are free to fly Pride flags.
Wolves that nearly died out from inbreeding recovered, now helping a remote island’s ecosystem
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Grey wolves are thriving at Isle Royale National Park five years after they nearly died out. Authorities airlifted 19 mainland wolves to Lake Superior park to rebuild a population that had fallen to just two, mostly because of inbreeding. A report Wednesday by Michigan Technological University scientists says the population has reached 31. Wolves continue preying on moose, but moose are still overpopulated and struggling to find food. Some argue against human intervention in wilderness areas such as Isle Royale. But others say a good balance of wolves and moose are needed there to keep the forest healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.