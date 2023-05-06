King Charles III crowned with regal pomp, cheers and shrugs
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain. At a coronation with displays of royal power straight out of the Middle Ages, Charles was presented with an orb, a sword and scepter. He had the solid gold, bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown placed atop his head as he sat upon a 700-year-old oak chair. Inside the medieval abbey, trumpets sounded, and the congregation of more than 2,000 shouted “God save the king!” Outside, thousands of troops, hundreds of thousands of spectators and scores of protesters converged.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force claims to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defense systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles. Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an early-morning attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week. It was also the first time Ukraine is known to have used the Patriot defense systems. The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have provided Ukraine with Patriot missiles.
Kentucky Derby runs into more obstacles ahead of big race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The early favorite for the Kentucky Derby has been scratched hours before the race. Forte is the fifth horse scratched from the $3 million race for 3-year-olds. He had been the early 3-1 favorite. Forte's co-owner said veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission had concerns about a bruised right front foot. Forte had stumbled during a workout two days ago. His absence reduces the field to 18 horses. Five horses have died at Churchill Downs in recent days, including Derby contender Wild On Ice. A horse in Saturday’s second race, 3-year-old Chloe’s Dream, “went wrong” leaving the first turn, pulled up and was taken off the track in an equine ambulance.
Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian state news agency Tass says the car of a prominent pro-Kremlin novelist exploded in Russia on Saturday, injuring him and killing his driver. The agency cited emergency and law enforcement officials. The incident involving the car of Zakhar Prilepin, a well-known nationalist writer and an ardent supporter of what the Kremlin calls “a special military operation” in Ukraine, took place in the region of Nizhny Novgorod, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow. Prilepin became a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014, after Putin illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula. He was involved in the conflict in eastern Ukraine on the side of Russia-backed separatists. Last year, he was sanctioned by the European Union.
Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Joe Biden, the past few days have raised hopes that the U.S. economy can stick a soft landing—possibly avoiding a recession as the 2024 election nears. Most U.S. adults have downbeat feelings about Biden’s economic leadership, as high inflation has overshadowed a strong jobs market. It’s long been economic orthodoxy that efforts to beat back inflation by the Federal Reserve would result in unemployment rising and the country sinking into recession. But to the president and some economists, the April jobs report issued Friday challenged that theory with its 3.4% unemployment rate and 253,000 jobs gained.
NY jury will have wide latitude to decide civil Trump claims
NEW YORK (AP) — The jury hearing a columnist's claims that she was raped by Donald Trump in the 1990s is likely to have wide latitude in deciding the merits of the civil allegations against the former president when it begins deliberations as early as Tuesday. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan instructed them earlier in the trial that the central claim brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll pertains to “battery.” He said that in a civil case, battery can result from even the slightest unlawful touching of another person. Trump has said he never raped Carroll and was never with her at the store where she says the rape occurred.
California reparations task force to vote on formal apology
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California's reparations task force is expected to vote Saturday on recommendations for a formal apology for the state’s legacy of slavery and discrimination against Black people. The group will sign off on key recommendations making up its final report before the proposals are put in the hands of state lawmakers. Two of the legislators are on the nine-member reparations committee. The group's work is the first of its kind at the state level. The recommendations include creating an agency to provide services to descendants of enslaved people and compensating them for harms caused by the state.
Buffett shares good news on profits, AI thoughts at meeting
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio. That gave the thousands of shareholders filling an arena to listen to Buffett spend hours answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting some good news to start the day. Berkshire said it earned $35.5 billion, or $24,377 per Class A share, during the quarter. This year’s first quarter was relatively quiet compared to a year ago when Buffett revealed that he had gone on a $51 billion spending spree at the start of last year, snapping up stocks like Occidental Petroleum. He also says that while artificial intelligence may change the world in all sorts of ways, new technology won’t take away opportunities for investors.
Tennis, or terriers? US Open's home hosts famed dog show
NEW YORK (AP) — They’re at the top of their sport. They’re primed to run down tennis balls. So perhaps it’s perfectly natural that about 3,000 top-flight canines are converging on the grounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. The Westminster Kennel Club dog show began Saturday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. It’s a new venue for the nearly 150-year-old event, now back in New York City. Because of the pandemic, the event was held in the suburbs for the last two years.
