Trump-appointed judge who issued rulings favorable to him assigned to oversee criminal case
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump’s historic criminal case on felony charges of mishandling classified documents is set to unfold in Florida and will at least initially be overseen by a federal judge who issued rulings favorable to him last year and expressed repeated skepticism of Justice Department positions. The assignment of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, confirmed Friday by a person familiar with the development, is a rare bit of good news for Trump in the face of an indictment with several criminal charges that carries the prospect of a years-long prison sentence. Trump has declared his innocence. He is due in court Tuesday in Miami.
White House says Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory east of Moscow for the war in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it has intelligence indicating Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow as the Kremlin looks to lock in a steady supply of weaponry for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The new U.S. intelligence was unveiled by the White House on Friday. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says U.S. intelligence officials believe a plant in Russia’s Alabuga special economic zone could be operational early next year. The White House also released satellite imagery taken in April of the industrial location where it believes the plant “will probably be built.”
Supreme Court voting rights ruling stuns minority voters, who hope it expands their representation
WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s Supreme Court decision ordering Alabama to redraw its congressional maps was seen by many minority lawmakers and voting rights activists as a stunning victory with the potential to become a major stepping stone for undoing gerrymandered political maps that dilute the political strength of communities of color. The court majority found that Alabama concentrated Black voters in one district, while spreading them out among the others to make it much more difficult to elect more than one candidate of their choice. Similar maps have been drawn in other states, primarily by Republican-controlled legislatures. Voting rights activists said they believe maps will have to be redrawn in Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana ahead of the 2024 elections.
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FBI agents have arrested a Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Online records show that Nate Paul was booked into an Austin jail Thursday afternoon after being taken into custody by federal agents. It was not immediately clear what charges led to his arrest, and the jail records said only that he was being held on a federal detainer. Paul’s entanglements with Paxton were central to the GOP-led state House of Representatives’ overwhelming vote to impeach the Republican last month.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis woos GOP Christian voters but stays tight-lipped on his own Catholic faith
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is busy courting white evangelicals – a key voting bloc for the GOP. The governor’s religious rhetoric and hard-charging policies are at the center of his faith outreach. And yet, when it comes to his own Catholicism, the culture warrior is much more guarded, rarely mentioning the specifics of his faith and practice. The governor is the leading alternative to former President Donald Trump. If DeSantis captures the Republican nomination and takes on Joe Biden, two Catholic presidential candidates will face off for the first time in U.S. history.
France hails 'hero with a backpack' who intervened in knife attack on very young children
LE PECQ, France (AP) — A 24-year-old Catholic pilgrim in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. The man's father told The Associated Press that he believes his son prevented even worse bloodshed by grappling with the assailant. The man himself says he acted by instinct and that others also intervened. France’s president said news from the hospitals treating victims was reassuring. The children are between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old. Investigators continued to work Friday to unravel the motives of a Syrian man taken into custody after Thursday's still unexplained attack in and around a playground in the Alpine city of Annecy.
For many cities around the world, bad air an inescapable part of life
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thick, smoky air from Canadian wildfires made for days of misery in New York City and across the U.S. Northeast this week. But for much of the rest of the world, breathing dangerously polluted air is an inescapable fact of life — and death. Almost the entire world breathes air that exceeds the World Health Organization’s air-quality limits at least occasionally. The danger grows worse when that bad air is more persistent than the nightmarish shroud that hit the U.S. — usually in developing or newly industrialized nations. Many such nations have weak or little-enforced environmental laws. They suffer increased air pollution for other reasons, too, including a reliance on coal, lower vehicle emissions standards and the burning of solid fuels for cooking and heating.
Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is deciding whether to sanction two lawyers who blamed ChatGPT for tricking them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing. The lawyers apologized at a hearing Thursday in Manhattan federal court for their roles in written submissions that seemed to leave Judge P. Kevin Castel both baffled and disturbed at what happened. The filing was in a lawsuit against an airline and included references to past court cases that Steven A. Schwartz thought were real. They were actually invented by the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot. Castel repeatedly expressed his dismay as he questioned Schwartz about his decision to use ChatGPT. He did not immediately rule.
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
BEIRUT (AP) — Western governments have been frustrated by the red carpet treatment Arab countries have been giving Syria’s president, fearing their reconciliation with the pariah state will undermine efforts to push a solution to its long-running civil war. But while Syria peace efforts are on their agenda, Gulf Arab nations and Jordan have a different priority — stopping the flood from Syria of the highly addictive drug Captagon to their populations. That has made the tiny white amphetamine pill a strong tool in the hands of Syrian President Bashar Assad. By making even limited gestures to Arab countries against the drug, he may gain reconstruction money from them, further integration in the region and even pressure for an end to Western sanctions.
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — Baseball is steeped in the tradition of fans wanting to jeer the umpire. One Little League in New Jersey is taking a more hands-on approach. It's trying to curb the appetite among the crowd watching 10- and 11-year-olds play baseball who curse at the unpaid volunteers behind the plate. The fans could become the umpires if they won't follow league rules on sportsmanship. Outbursts of bad behavior at sporting events for young people have had frightening consequences for officials at all youth levels. The Deptford Little League is hoping its solution is a preventative one.
