Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has hired a new lead attorney for his Georgia case as he's set to surrender on charges he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney Steve Sadow says in a Thursday court filing he'll be lead counsel. Trump's booking process is expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president. Trump’s surrender comes the day after a presidential debate featuring his leading rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination, a contest in which he remains the early front-runner despite accelerating legal troubles. Trump's presence in Georgia is expected to swipe the spotlight anew from his opponents.
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A CIA officer trainee has been convicted in Virginia of attacking a female colleague with a scarf and kissing her inside a stairwell at the agency’s headquarters in Langley. The unusual case has sparked a legal reckoning within CIA in which two dozen women have come forward in recent months to report sexual misconduct to Congress. CIA officer Ashkan Bayatpour was found guilty of assault and battery. He acknowledged the unwanted touching but insisted he intended it as a joke. The CIA declined to comment on the criminal case but said it has reformed its handling of sexual misconduct claims.
Vivek Ramaswamy takes center stage, plus other key moments from the first Republican debate
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have dominated the Republican presidential nomination fight for much of the year, but neither dominated the debate stage. Trump skipped the GOP’s opening presidential primary debate Wednesday night. DeSantis showed up but was overshadowed for much of the night by political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy has crept up in recent polls, leading to his position next to DeSantis at center stage. And Ramaswamy quickly showed why when he showcased his ready-for-video, on-message approach. Ramaswamy's rivals attacked him for his lack of political experience and his view that the U.S. should stop supporting Ukraine.
Donald who? Fox barely mentions Trump in first half of debate until 10-minute indictment discussion
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump was barely mentioned in the Fox News Channel debate that he skipped until halfway through. That's when moderator Bret Baier said he wanted to talk about “the elephant not in the room” — the former president and his four criminal indictments. The topic triggered some of the more electric moments at Wednesday night's Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, with boos raining down on Chris Christie, moderators scolding Ron DeSantis, and Mike Pence pleading to be heard. It was a delicate topic for both Fox News and the candidates. Ratings for the first debate of the 2024 presidential nominating season are expected Thursday afternoon.
Mercenary chief Prigozhin is presumed to have died in a plane crash seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash. The crash was widely seen Thursday as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin’s authority. According to Russia’s civil aviation authority, the founder of the Wagner military company and six other passengers were on a private jet that crashed Wednesday, with a crew of three. Rescuers found 10 bodies, and Russian media cited anonymous sources in Wagner who said Prigozhin was dead. But there has been no official confirmation. At Wagner’s headquarters in St. Petersburg, lights were turned on in the shape of a large cross, and Prigozhin supporters built a makeshift memorial. Putin remained silent as speculation swirled.
China bans seafood from Japan after the Fukushima nuclear plant begins its wastewater release
OKUMA, Japan (AP) — Japan’s tsunami-wrecked nuclear power plant in Fukushima is releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean. In a live video from a control room at the plant Thursday, the operator showed a staff member turn on a seawater pump, starting the controversial project that’s expected to last for decades. China responded by banning seafood from Japan, effective immediately. Shortly after China’s announcement, the plant's operator said it will compensate Japanese business owners for damages suffered by export bans over the wastewater release. The Japanese government and TEPCO say the treatment and dilution exceeds international safety standards. Still, some scientists say the long-term impact needs attention.
Firefighters in Greece struggle to control wildfires, including the EU's largest blaze on record
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters are struggling against strong winds and hot, dry conditions to tame multiple wildfires ravaging Greece, including one in the country’s northeast that officials say is the largest recorded in the European Union. The wildfires have left 20 people dead over the last week. Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister said arsonists were at work in some areas. Elsewhere in Europe, a fire on Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands burning for more than a week and another blaze in northwestern Turkey near the border with Greece were being brought under control, as were blazes in Portugal and Italy.
Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 3 people, plus shooter, and wounds several others
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar. The gunman is believed to have been a retired law enforcement officer and was also killed by deputies. The shooting occurred Wednesday evening at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County. It has long been a popular watering hole for motorcyclists. The Orange County Sheriff's Department says the gunman was dead within minutes of the first reports of the shooting. Six others were taken to a hospital. The hospital says two were in critical condition. Five had gunshot wounds.
Iran and Saudi Arabia are among 6 nations set to join China and Russia in the BRICS economic bloc
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Iran and Saudi Arabia are among six nations that have been invited to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies, along with the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country presently chairs BRICS, made the announcement at a bloc summit Thursday in Johannesburg. BRICS is currently made up of the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and those five members agreed at this week’s summit to expand the bloc in 2024. It currently represents around 40% of the world’s population and more than a quarter of global GDP, although that is set to increase with the new members.
As research grows into how to stop gun violence, one city looks to science for help
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Gun violence prevention research has experienced a small boom in the wake of mounting shooting deaths, expanded funding and burgeoning advocacy. A growing number of cities are teaming with researchers to develop evidence-based plans to cut down on fatal shootings. In Tennessee — a state riven this year by a school shooting in Nashville and political turmoil afterward — the city of Knoxville is working on a program to reduce firearm homicides. It includes an outreach program, Turn Up Knox, that works with police and community advocates. Importantly, though, it does not count on new gun restrictions. That's key, since Tennessee has repeatedly moved to loosen gun laws.
