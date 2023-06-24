Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered city in Russia
The Russian owner of the private military contractor Wagner has made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for the arrest of Yevgeny Prigozhin. In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin is taking the threat, security has been heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don, which is home to the Russian military headquarters for the southern region and also oversees the fighting in Ukraine. While the outcome of the confrontation remains unclear, it appears likely to further hinder Moscow’s war effort as Kyiv’s forces were probing Russian defenses in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.
US and Canada start the process of determining how the Titanic-bound submersible imploded
Authorities from the U.S. and Canada have begun the process of investigating the cause of the fatal Titan submersible implosion even as they grapple with questions of who will be responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded. The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday a formal inquiry has not yet been launched because maritime agencies are still busy searching the area where the vessel fell apart. It was not entirely clear who would have the authority to lead what is sure to be a complex investigation involving several countries. The National Transportation Safety Board said the Coast Guard will lead the investigation, but the Coast Guard has not confirmed that.
US intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new U.S. intelligence report rejects several points raised by those who argue COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab. It instead reiterates that American spy agencies remain divided over how the pandemic began. Some think it was caused by a lab accident; others think it naturally transmitted from animals to humans. The report was issued Friday at the behest of Congress, which in March passed a bill giving U.S. intelligence 90 days to declassify intelligence related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The report says spy agencies can’t draw conclusions from allegations that some Wuhan researchers fell sick in fall 2019 or that the Wuhan lab experimented with genetically engineered viruses.
Speaker McCarthy supports expunging Trump's impeachments over Ukraine and Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he supports the idea of expunging the two impeachments of Donald Trump. McCarthy's remarks Friday come as two Trump congressional allies — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Elise Stefanik of New York — introduce proposals to remove the historic charges. No impeached president has ever had the charges against him expunged. It shows the pressure McCarthy is under from his right flank. The former president was impeached by the House on abuse of power charges in 2019 over pressuring Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, and in 2021 over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. He was acquitted both times in the Senate.
Defense industry dollars flowed to a Democratic senator after he gained a key role on spending
WASHINGTON (AP) — Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is looking to win reelection in a race that could decide control of the Senate. He pulled off a surprise victory in 2006 by attacking his Republican rival’s close ties to lobbyists. But Tester has recently taken campaign contributions from lobbyists and corporate executives while helping decide billions in government spending. After Tester became chair of a defense subcommittee in 2021, he received campaign contributions totaling over $160,000 from employees and committees representing the defense industry. There is no indication the contributions swayed Tester’s decision-making. A spokeswoman said Tester “holds himself to the highest standard" of ethics.
Family of missing actor Julian Sands releases 1st statement since his hiking disappearance
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The family of actor Julian Sands has released its first statement five months after he disappeared while hiking in California. The statement from Sands' wife and three adult children says, “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts, with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts.” The 65-year-old British-born actor is best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View.” He disappeared while hiking on Southern California's Mount Baldy in January. The most recent search for him on June 17 was unsuccessful, but authorities say the case remains active.
Analysis: Donald Trump's war on truth confronts another test with voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Now seeking a second term even as he fights federal charges, Donald Trump continues to shatter the norms of American politics. While the country has endured liars in the White House before, no president has ever scorned the truth as regularly as Trump, who continues to lie about his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. As the 2024 race heats up, the nation faces the prospects of another campaign marred by falsehoods and misinformation, and the not-impossible outcome that such a well-documented liar could be returned to the White House by an electorate that either believes Trump’s falsehoods, or doesn’t care.
Orcas disrupt boat race near Spain in latest display of dangerous, puzzling behavior
A pod of killer whales bumped one of the boats in an endurance sailing race as it approached the Strait of Gibraltar. It's the latest encounter in what researchers say is a growing trend of sometimes-aggressive interactions with Iberian orcas. The 15-minute run-in Thursday with at least three of the giant mammals forced the crew competing in The Ocean Race to drop its sails and raise a clatter in an attempt to scare the approaching orcas off. No one was injured. Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek said in a video posted on The Ocean Race website that it was “a scary moment.”
Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection have released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month many have been carrying a handgun. The shooting of 58-year-old Raymond Mattia occurred in the Menagers Dam community on a remote corner of the Tohono O’odham Nation in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border. Mattia died outside a home after the May 18 shooting. Audio of a telephone call included with the video released Thursday confirms CBP's earlier report that the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department called agents for help responding to a report of shots fired.
Police in California aren't immune from certain misconduct lawsuits, high court rules
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Supreme Court of California has ruled that police are not immune from civil lawsuits for misconduct that happens while they investigate crimes. The court's unanimous ruling clarifies that state law only shields police from lawsuits in cases of wrongful prosecution. This ruling effectively overrules a widely-used interpretation in lower courts that the law provides immunity for police conduct during investigations. The decision came after a Riverside County woman sued the county and its sheriff's department for leaving her husband's body lying naked for eight hours after he was fatally shot. The ruling removes an obstacle for victims and families seeking damages from police misconduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.