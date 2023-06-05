Russia says it thwarted attack in Donetsk; unclear if this was start of Ukrainian counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it thwarted a large Ukrainian attack in the eastern province of Donetsk, though it’s unclear if this was the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Russian Defense Ministry, in a rare early morning video Monday, said its forces pushed back a “large scale” Ukrainian assault on Sunday at five points in Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia illegally annexed last fall. The ministry spokesman said the enemy “had no success.” Ukraine didn’t comment, and often waits until the completion of its military operations to confirm its actions, imposing news blackouts in the interim.
Racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior highlights entrenched problem in soccer
MADRID (AP) — The vicious, relentless and high-profile racist insults directed at Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior underscore an entrenched and decades-old issue that refuses to go away in the world's most popular sport. It is a deeper societal problem that is manifested in soccer matches predominantly in Europe, but also all around the world, and has been amplified by the reach of social media. Federations have been slow and, in some cases unwilling, to use powers to sanction teams for the racist behavior of their fans. Players past and present worry racism is just an accepted part of soccer. Experts say more education and stronger punishments are required to combat racism.
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
WASHINGTON (AP) — A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region. Hours later, police said rescuers had reached the crash site and found no survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. Inexplicably, the plane turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over D.C. before it crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m.
Transgender adults in Florida `blindsided' that new law also limits their access to health care
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new Florida law banning gender-affirming care for minors is getting a lot of attention nationally as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for president, but it's also impacting transgender adults. Children were the main focus of debate and coverage of the new law that DeSantis signed last month. However, it also includes restrictions on adult care. That's creating chaos for patients and providers in the state with what's estimated to be the nation's second-highest transgender population. Patients now have to be treated face-to-face by a medical doctor. Those restrictions have proved particularly onerous because many trans adults were seeing nurse practitioners and using telehealth.
Error in signaling system led to train crash that killed 275 people in India, official says
BALASORE, India (AP) — An Indian railway official says the derailment that killed 275 people and injured hundreds more was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train. Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Odisha state in one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in decades. The railway official says the root cause of the crash was related to an error in the electronic signaling system. She said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical. Despite efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest under one management in the world.
US releases video showing close-call in Taiwan Strait with Chinese destroyer
BANGKOK (AP) — The United States military has released video of what it called an “unsafe” Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait on the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision. The incident occurred Saturday as the American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal were conducting a so-called “freedom of navigation” transit of the strait between Taiwan and mainland China. The video released Monday shows the Chinese ship cutting across the course of the American one. It came on a day when both U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu were in Singapore for an annual defense conference.
Pride becomes a minefield for big companies, but many continue their support
Dozens of big companies from Delta and Coca-Cola to Walmart are sponsoring LGBTQ+ Pride events and displaying racks of Pride-themed merchandise. But this year, the rainbow has lost some shine. Longtime Pride sponsors like Bud Light and Target have come under attack by conservatives for their LGBTQ-friendly marketing. Calls to boycott Kohl’s, Lego and Southwest Airlines for their LGBTQ-friendly marketing have also popped up in recent days. Nonetheless, many big companies are still backing Pride celebrations. Some say they want to support their LGBTQ+ employees. They also don't want to turn their back on a population with significant spending power.
Fizzled probe spares governor scrutiny over Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana legislators who last year demanded answers from Gov. John Bel Edwards on whether he was complicit in a cover-up of state troopers’ deadly arrest of a Black motorist have quietly abandoned their work without hearing from the governor or issuing any findings. Lawmakers involved in the special committee probing the 2019 death of Ronald Greene offered an array of explanations, including election-year politics and concern that a probe of state police wasn’t playing well with Louisiana's mostly conservative voters. Edwards recently told reporters he would still be willing to testify but added “there wouldn’t be anything new to be gained.”
Sharing the sentence: Separation takes toll on incarcerated moms and their kids
LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — Tens of thousands fewer women were incarcerated in the U.S. between 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19, but as prison populations creep back to pre-pandemic norms, more children are being separated from their mothers, putting them at greater risk of health and behavioral problems, and making them vulnerable to abuse and displacement. Black and Hispanic women are more likely to be imprisoned than their white counterparts and are disproportionately affected by family separation due to incarceration. Rare programs like the Reunification Ride, a donation-dependent initiative that buses prisoners’ family members from Chicago to Illinois' largest women's prison every month so they can spend time with their mothers and grandmothers, are a crucial lifeline for families, prisoners say.
UN climate chief calls fossil fuel phase out key to curbing warming but may not be on talks' agenda
The United Nations climate chief says phasing out all fossil fuels is central to curbing global warming. But in an interview with The Associated Press he also says the concept might not make it on agenda of “make-or-break” international climate negotiations this fall. United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell says he couldn’t quite promise that the idea of a fossil fuel phase out would get a spot on the agenda in climate talks because that's up to the conference president. The conference president is an oil company CEO from host nation United Arab Emirates.
