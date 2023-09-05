North Korea's Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, US official says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia this month to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin tries to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine. The official was not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson noted that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang recently and tried to persuade North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Russia. She said the U.S. has information that Kim "expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia.”
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Partygoers stranded for days at a counterculture festival by a late summer storm were allowed to start leaving Monday afternoon after muddy roads dried up enough for them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert. An unusual late-summer storm turned the week-long Burning Man fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More a half-inch of rain fell at the festival site on Friday, the National Weather Service in Reno said. At least one death has been reported. But festival organizers say it wasn't weather-related.
The next presidential campaign is coming into focus. It might look a lot like the last one.
NEW YORK (AP) — The end of Labor Day would typically mark the start of a furious sprint to the Iowa caucuses as candidates battle for their party’s presidential nomination. But as the 2024 campaign comes into greater focus, the usual frenzy is yielding to a sense of inevitability. Donald Trump is dominating the GOP primary. His strength comes despite — or perhaps because of — multiple criminal indictments that threaten to overshadow any serious debate about the future of the country. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is on a glide path to victory on the Democratic side. The 80-year-old incumbent is facing only token opposition for the Democratic nomination. Whether voters like it or not, a Trump-Biden rematch may be on the horizon.
Congress returns to try to stave off a government shutdown while GOP weighs impeachment inquiry
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to Capitol Hill to try to avert a government shutdown, while House Republicans also consider whether to press forward on an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. They will consider a short-term funding measure to keep government offices fully functioning and provide emergency funding for Ukraine and federal disaster funds. A Republican-driven probe into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings is also on the agenda. Time is running short for Congress to act on the budget. The House is scheduled to meet for just 11 days before the government’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. And the dealmaking will play out as Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Steve Scalise struggle with health issues.
The impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to begin in the Texas Senate
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Senate is set to gavel in for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, a political reckoning of years of alleged corruption that could lead to his permanent ouster from office. The trial begins Tuesday. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race and taking control of the attorney general’s office in 2015. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted. The historic proceeding is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account for alleged wrongdoing.
Security in Ecuador has come undone as drug cartels exploit the banana industry to ship cocaine
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's location is increasingly putting it at the confluence of two global trades: bananas and cocaine. The country is the world's largest exporter of bananas, shipping about 6.5 million metric tons a year by sea. It is also wedged between the world's largest cocaine producers, Peru and Colombia. Traffickers' infiltration of the industry that's responsible for about 30% of the world's bananas has contributed to unprecedented violence across the once-peaceful nation. Shootings, killings, kidnappings and blackmail have become a part of daily life, particularly in the banana-shipping port city of Guayaquil.
High water sweeps fire truck into a river, leaving 5 missing, as tropical storm hits China
BEIJING (AP) — High waters have swept a fire truck into a river in southeastern China, leaving five crew members missing, as the second tropical storm in recent days hit the mainland. Haikui weakened to a tropical storm as it scraped along the coastline Tuesday morning, bringing up to 2 feet of rain. The fire truck swept into a river in Fujian province had been carrying nine crew members. Online site The Paper cited county emergency officials as saying rescuers were “doing all they can” to find the five unaccounted for. Haikui was typhoon strength when it crossed the southern tip of Taiwan on Sunday. It followed Typhoon Saola, which hit the mainland after sideswiping Hong Kong.
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden's results negative so far
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House says the first lady received the positive test result Monday. She is experiencing only mild symptoms. President Joe Biden was tested Monday evening but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the president will continue testing regularly and will be monitored for symptoms. Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, while the president has returned to the White House.,
As sports betting spikes, help for problem gamblers expands in some states
When the NFL season kicks off, Kentucky residents will be able to legally bet on games for the first time. When they do, they also will be funding the state's first-ever program for people with gambling problems. Nearly three-fourths of the states have moved swiftly to allow sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it five years ago. State funding for problem gambling services generally has not kept pace — averaging just 38 cents per capita. But more states, like Kentucky, are requiring at least a portion of their sports wagering revenues to go toward helping addicted gamblers.
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit 'All Star,' dies at 56
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56. The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, says Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. Hayes says Harwell died of acute liver failure. Smash Mouth released two platinum albums, the 1997 ska-fueled debut “Fush Yu Mang” and 1999’s “Astro Lounge,” featuring some of the band’s biggest hits, including the platinum single “All Star.” That appeared in the movie “Shrek,” alongside the band’s cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.” The band's other hits include “Walkin' on the Sun” and “Then the Morning Comes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.