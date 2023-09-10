Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from the earthquake that killed over 2,100
AMIZMIZ, Morocco (AP) — Emergency crews in Morocco are working to rescue survivors from the country’s strongest earthquake in more than a century. Soldiers and aid workers brought water and supplies to mountain villages in ruins from Friday night's quake. More than 2,100 people are confirmed dead, with the number expected to rise. Those left homeless slept outside Saturday in the streets of Marrakech or under makeshift shelters in Atlas Mountain towns like Moulay Brahim that were among the hardest-hit. The worst destruction is in rural communities that are hard for rescuers to reach because of the mountainous terrain. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake toppled buildings and sent people racing from their beds into the streets. A 3.9 aftershock struck on Sunday.
Moroccan villagers mourn after earthquake brings destruction to their rural mountain home
MOULAY BRAHIM, Morocco (AP) — Moroccans living in the village of Moulay Brahim are mourning neighbors who perished after a 6.8 earthquake destroyed buildings and lives. The village surrounded by stunning vistas attracting tourists and outdoor enthusiasts was full of small hotels and cafes overlooking gorges and green valleys. It is now a scene of devastation. People in the poor, mountain community about 45 kilometers northeast of the quake epicenter live in homes made of clay brick and cinder block, many of which are no longer safe to inhabit. Possibly dozens of villagers are dead and scores of homes crumpled. Crews continue listening for desperate sounds of life within the ruins.
A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy veteran who was jailed in Iran for several years recently repaid the generosity of a fellow inmate who helped him behind bars. American Michael White sponsored an application for humanitarian parole for Mahdi Vatankhah, an Iranian he had met while the two were locked up in Mashhad prison. That's allowed Vatankhah to live at least temporarily in the United States and he's applied for asylum. Vatankhah provided information about White's status and health to White's mother and shared letters that White had written while he was in prison. White says in an Associated Press interview that his friend risked his life to get out that information.
G20 leaders pay respects at Gandhi memorial as they wrap up Indian summit and hand over to Brazil
NEW DELHI (AP) — G20 leaders are paying their respects at a memorial site dedicated to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on the final day of this year's summit. Host India ended the first day of the summit with diplomatic wins by adding the African Union as a new member and reaching agreements on a range of issues. It was also able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Western leaders have called the consensus a success and praised India’s nimble balancing act.
Biden says stronger US ties with Vietnam is about providing global stability, not containing China
HANOI (AP) — President Joe Biden says he isn't trying to start a cold war with China, but he is seeking to provide stability around the world by strengthening U.S. ties with Vietnam and other Asian countries. Biden said at a news conference Sunday in Vietnam that strengthening those alliances will help maintain stability and that having a “stable base” was the purpose of the visit to Hanoi. It's Biden's first time in Vietnam, and his stop comes as Vietnam has elevated the U.S. to its highest diplomatic status, comprehensive strategic partner. Biden said the new status is evidence of how far relations have evolved since the “bitter past” of the Vietnam War.
Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 2 foreign aid workers and target Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two foreign aid workers have reportedly been killed in eastern Ukraine when Russian shelling hit a van carrying a team of four working with a Ukrainian NGO. The Road to Relief NGO identified one of the dead volunteers as Canadian Anthony Ihnat, while Spanish authorities said that 32-year-old Emma Igual had also been killed. Elsewhere, the head of Kyiv's military administration said “over two dozen drones” launched by Russia were shot down early on Sunday, with debris scattering across the capital and wounding at least one person.
Why the United Auto Workers union is poised to strike major US car makers this week
DETROIT (AP) — About 146,000 U.S. auto workers are set to go on strike this week if General Motors, Ford and Stellantis fail to meet their demands for big pay raises and the restoration of concessions the workers made years ago when the companies were in financial trouble. Shawn Fain, the combative president of the United Auto Workers union, has threatened to strike any of the three companies that hasn’t reached an agreement by the time its contract with the union expires at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Thursday. Though some incremental progress appears to have been made in negotiations, a final agreement could come too late to avoid walkouts by UAW workers at factories in multiple states.
Families in Gaza have waited years to move into new homes. Political infighting is keeping them out
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A sprawling housing project in the Gaza Strip is meant to bring relief to hundreds of families who have lost their homes in fighting with Israel. But just weeks before the Egyptian-funded buildings are expected to be complete, the longstanding rivalry between Gaza's Hamas rulers and the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority is preventing people from moving in. As both sides seek to gain influence over the project, there is no word on who qualifies for the homes or how they will be distributed.
Escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania has changed appearance and slipped out of search areas
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say an escaped murderer on the run for a week and a half in southeastern Pennsylvania has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance is now being sought in a stolen van. Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County but later said they believe he is no longer in that area. State Police said Cavalcante is now clean-shaven and wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt. He was driving a 2020 White Ford Transit van with a refrigeration unit on the top reported stolen by a dairy. The 34-year-old Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.
Food recalls are pretty common for things like rocks, insects and plastic
Recent food recalls have been spurred by foreign objects like rocks, insects and plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says this type of contamination is one of the top reasons for food recalls. Some objects come from manufacturing, like plastic from frayed conveyor belts. Companies use X-rays, metal detectors and more to detect the objects. One expert says that food companies are “going to miss things.” Federal agencies determine whether recalls are necessary, and most often the recalls are voluntary.
