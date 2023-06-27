Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in North Carolina case that could have transformed US elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that state courts can act as a check on their legislatures in redistricting and other issues affecting federal elections. The court rejected arguments by North Carolina Republicans that could have transformed contests for Congress and president. The justices by a 6-3 vote upheld a decision by North Carolina’s top court that struck down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law. The high court did, though, strongly suggest there are limits on what state courts can do. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that “state courts retain the authority" to apply state constitutional restraints in federal elections.
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide, Justice Department watchdog says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s watchdog says negligence, misconduct and job failures enabled Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York City while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday cited the federal Bureau of Prisons’ failure to assign Epstein a cellmate, problems with surveillance cameras and surplus bed linens in Epstein's cell despite a previous suicide attempt as factors in his 2019 death. Horowitz says there's no indication of foul play, reiterating the findings of other investigations. The Bureau of Prisons says it accepts Horowitz’s recommendations and has updated its suicide watch process.
Prigozhin has moved to Belarus, and Russia won’t press charges for mutiny
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin has arrived in Belarus after his short-lived armed mutiny in Russia. The head of the mercenary group Wagner was exiled to Belarus as part of the deal that ended the weekend mutiny. Lukashenko said Tuesday that Prigozhin and some of his troops would be welcome to stay in Belarus for some time at their own expense. Meanwhile the Russian Defense Ministry says preparations are under way for Wagner to hand over its heavy weapons to the Russian military. Russian authorities say they've closed a criminal investigation into the uprising and are pressing no charges against Prigozhin or his troops after the negotiated deal.
In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer
WASHINGTON (AP) — An audio recording from a meeting in which ex-President Donald Trump discusses a “highly confidential” document with an interviewer appears to undercut his later claim he didn’t have such documents, only news clippings. The recording is evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump over mishandling of classified information. It's from a 2021 interview Trump gave at his New Jersey resort for people working on a memoir of ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows. Trump says, “These are the papers,” seeming to indicate he's holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran. The indictment alleges Trump showed classified information. A Trump spokesman says Trump "did nothing wrong.” CNN first aired the recording Monday.
A heat wave in Texas is forecast to spread scorching temperatures to the north and east
DALLAS (AP) — Scorching temperatures meteorologists say were brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S. National Weather Service Forecaster Bob Oravec said Monday that the heat dome is expected to reach north to Kansas City and east to the Florida Panhandle and continue at least until the July Fourth holiday. The National Integrated Heat Health Information System reports more than 46 million people are under heat alerts. Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said the dome is not unusual because this is the time of year the atmospheric conditions combine to create such a threat.
Thousands of unauthorized vapes are pouring into the US despite the FDA crackdown on fruity flavors
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of different e-cigarette devices sold in the U.S. has nearly tripled to over 9,000, despite a three-year effort by the Food and Drug Administration to crack down on kid-friendly flavors. The rise in electronic cigarettes has been almost entirely driven by a wave of cheap, disposable devices imported from China. That's according to sales data obtained by The Associated Press. Most are sold in fruit and candy flavors that can appeal to teenagers. All are technically illegal, but they continue to flow into U.S. ports with little threat of retaliation. The trend underscores the FDA’s inability to control the tumultuous vaping market previously dominated by Juul and other reusable e-cigarettes.
A Wagner ex-convict returned from war and a Russian village lived in fear. Then he killed again
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Some convicts recruited by Russia's private military contractor Wagner to fight in the war in Ukraine are coming home and committing new crimes. That has raised fears in communities where they are returning, and reports of killings, robberies and sexual assaults by some of them are emerging in Russian media. Russia has gone to extraordinary lengths to replenish its troops in Ukraine, including deploying Wagner mercenaries there. That has had far-reaching consequences, as was evident over the weekend when the group’s leader sent his private army to march toward Moscow in a short-lived rebellion. Another has been the use of convicts in battle.
FBI and Homeland Security ignored 'massive amount' of intelligence before Jan. 6, Senate report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee's report says the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report being released Tuesday says the agencies failed to warn of violence as some of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters planned the siege openly online. The report by the panel’s majority staff says the intelligence community has not entirely recalibrated to focus on the threats of domestic, rather than international, terrorism. It says government intelligence leaders “could not conceive” the Capitol would be overrun. The FBI and Homeland Security say they've implemented changes.
What is it like living in Mecca? For residents, Islam's holiest sites are simply home
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — For residents, Islam's most sacred city Mecca is simply home. People who grow up there say holy sites like the Grand Mosque housing the Kaaba were backdrops to their childhood, where they played and hung out with their families. Living in the city means dealing each year with the massive influx of pilgrims from around the world, more than 2 million this year — and the resulting traffic and jumps in prices for everything. But Meccans say they feel pride in living in the city that Muslims everywhere look to as the center of their faith.
A scientist's 4-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas
CARATINGA, Brazil (AP) — The emerald-green canopy shifts and rustles as a troop of willowy, golden-gray monkeys slides through the Atlantic forest, a tropical ecosystem even more threatened than the Amazon. Karen Strier started studying the biggest monkey in the Americas four decades ago, when there were just 50 of the animals left in this swath of wilderness. She immediately fell in love with the sweet-smelling northern muriqui and dedicated her life to saving it.
