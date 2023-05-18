Russia targets Kyiv, Odesa with missiles, Ukraine says most were shot down
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russia launched cruise missiles at Ukraine’s capital and the Odesa region early Thursday, and most were shot down. The attacks killed one person and wounded two. It was the ninth Russian air raid that targeted the capital this month, a clear escalation ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons. Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv, and falling debris caused a fire in a nonresidential building. Military officials said the attack on Kyiv was carried out by strategic bombers, probably using cruise missiles, which were all destroyed. Officials in the southern region of Odesa said one person died and two were wounded in a Russian missile attack there.
South Carolina moves closer to abortion ban, a Southern trend that puts pressure on Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As more Southern states pass new restrictions on abortion, Virginia is poised to become an outlier in the region for its relatively permissive laws. That could set up Virginia as a destination for women seeking abortions and raise questions about providers’ capacity to meet demand. South Carolina is among the last bastions in the region for those seeking legal abortions, but that status could end soon. Access would be almost entirely banned after about six weeks of pregnancy under a bill expected that passed the House Wednesday but still needs Senate approval. And most abortions after 12 weeks will be banned in North Carolina after the state legislature successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto Tuesday.
Here are the restrictions on transgender people that are moving forward in US states
Hundreds of measures targeting transgender people have been proposed in statehouses this year, and several have moved forward this week. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors along with restrictions on transgender people as he appears to approach a presidential bid. Missouri and Nebraska proposals are poised for action as well, and could add to the list of at least 17 states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender affirming care for minors. Meanwhile, some Democrat-led states are enacting measures aimed at protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ youth, and Michigan could be next.
Leaders begin arriving in Japan for meeting of G-7 nations, with war in Ukraine high on the agenda
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Hiroshima on Thursday as he prepared to welcome world leaders to the Group of Seven meeting in the western Japanese city that was the site of the world’s first atomic bomb attack. The Japanese leader planned to hold meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later in the day before the wider summit kicks off Friday. The G-7 leaders are expected to touch on a range of issues during their three-day meeting, with Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine likely to be high on the agenda.
Israel deploys heavy police presence ahead of contentious Jerusalem march
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is deploying over 2,000 police for a parade by flag-waving Jewish nationalists through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City. Authorities say the heightened security presence is part of a determined effort to ensure the contentious event passes without violence on Thursday. Police have decided to allow the thousands of marchers to take the “traditional” route through the Old City’s Damascus Gate. That's despite an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence over the past year and heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza last week. While Israeli officials describe the parade as a festive event, it has been marred by anti-Arab racist chants in the past. The Hamas militant group has urged Palestinians to confront the march.
Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan's home as deadline for him to hand over suspects is to expire
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police are keeping up their siege around the home of Imran Khan as a 24-hour deadline given to the former premier to hand over suspects sheltered inside is about to expire. The siege and the authorities demand for the suspects, wanted in violent protests over Khan’s recent detention, has angered the former prime minister’s many followers. It is also raising concerns about more clashes between them and the security forces on Thursday. Last week, Khan’s supporters attacked puallegedly blic property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and arrested. At least 10 people were killed in clashes with police across the country. The violence subsided only when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release.
'Clock has hit midnight': China loans pushing world’s poorest countries to brink of collapse
A dozen poor countries are facing economic instability and even collapse under the weight of hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign loans, much of them from the world’s biggest and most unforgiving government lender, China. An Associated Press analysis of a dozen countries most indebted to China — including Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia and Mongolia — found payments on the debt are consuming an ever-greater amount of the tax revenue needed to provide basic services. And it’s draining foreign currency reserves these countries use to pay interest on those loans, leaving some with just months before that money is gone.
Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi
NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab. The pursuit and media frenzy evoked memories of the 1997 car chase through Paris that killed Harry’s mother, Princess Diana — though in this case, police said, no one was hurt. The royal couple set off alarms when their spokesperson claimed Wednesday that they had been dangerously pursued by paparazzi in a “near catastrophic car chase.” That account led New York's mayor to condemn the paparazzi as “reckless and irresponsible.”
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' debuts Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, France (AP) — Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford will swing into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival. Ford, who has said “Dial of Destiny” will be his last performance as the character, is also set to receive an honorary Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, Cannes feted “Top Gun Maverick” and Tom Cruise in a similar manner. It’s not the first “Indiana Jones” film to bow in Cannes. The fourth installment, “Indiana and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” launched at the 2008 edition of the festival.
Surf's up! Florida's St. George Island beach named nation's best in annual ranking
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 9-mile stretch of Florida sugar-white sand in an unspoiled natural setting alongside the Gulf of Mexico is the nation’s best beach for 2023. That's according to an annual ranking released by a university professor known as “Dr. Beach.” The state park on St. George Island just off the Florida Panhandle drew the top honor Thursday from Stephen Leatherman, professor in the Department of Earth & Environment at Florida International University. This year’s top 10 list marks the 33rd year Leatherman has rated America’s beaches. St. George Island is frequently on the list. Leatherman said what set it apart this year is its natural beauty, lack of development and abundant activities including fishing, swimming, kayaking, cycling, camping and an unparalleled view for stargazers.
