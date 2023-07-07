Texas gunman in Walmart shooting sentenced to 90 life sentences but could still face death penalty
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A white gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in Texas has been sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in federal prison. Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty earlier this year to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges in the 2019 mass shooting in the border city of El Paso. The 24-year-old’s sentencing Friday came nearly four years after he drove more than 700 miles from his home near Dallas and targeted Hispanic shoppers with an AK-style rifle inside and outside the store. Texas prosecutors want Crusius to get the death penalty when he stands trial in state court. That trial date has not yet been set.
US hiring cools but employers still add 209,000 jobs in sign of resilient economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers pulled back on hiring but still delivered another month of solid gains in June, adding 209,000 jobs, a sign that the economy’s resilience is confounding the Federal Reserve’s drive to slow growth and inflation. The latest evidence of economic strength makes it all but certain that the Fed will resume its interest rate hikes later this month after having ended a streak of 10 rate increases that have been intended to curb high inflation. The June hiring figure is the smallest in 2 1/2 years. But it still points to a durable labor market that has produced a historically high number of advertised openings. The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.6%, near a five-decade low.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record. What’s behind those big numbers?
Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record. The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing the 62.9-degree mark set Tuesday and equaled Wednesday, according to data from a University of Maine tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has distanced itself from the calculations in part because they rely on modeling. But scientists say the daily drumbeat of records — official or not — is a symptom of a larger problem where the precise digits aren’t as important as what’s causing them.
At Iowa event, Trump plans to go after DeSantis over ethanol
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump plans to headline his largest Iowa campaign event in nearly four months with a speech to thousands at an arena in the western part of the state. Trump will use Friday's appearance in Council Bluffs to attack his top GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for opposing the federal mandate for ethanol, a renewable fuel addition that Iowa leads the nation in producing. Although caucus campaigns have become more focused on national party priorities over the past two decades, some candidates have portrayed support for ethanol as a litmus test in Iowa. But Sen. Ted Cruz won the state's 2016 GOP caucuses despite opposing the mandate.
Fatal fire still burns on cargo ship in New Jersey, raising questions about response capability
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A cargo ship burned for a third day Friday at a New Jersey port after a fire that claimed the lives of two firefighters and exposed gaps in the ability of fire crews to respond to emergencies on hulking container ships. Crews have been shooting jets of water into the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d’Avorio docked in Newark as flames flared periodically from decks where hundreds of vehicles were loaded. The Coast Guard and other officials announced a news conference later Friday to provide details on the fire that resulted in the deaths of Newark firefighters Augusto “Augie” Acabou and Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr.
Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver's licenses
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican attorney general in Kansas is asking a state court to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver's licenses. A lawsuit filed Friday by Attorney General Kris Kobach also attempts to rebuke Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly for defying his interpretation of a new state law. Kobach is seeking an order in Shawnee County District Court to stop Kelly and agencies under her control to stop allowing changes to transgender people’s driver’s licenses. Kobach contends a law that took effect Saturday defining sex prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse any previous ones in its records. Kelly disagrees.
Armed rebellion by Wagner chief Prigozhin underscores erosion of Russian legal system
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. Instead, a campaign appears to be underway to portray the Wagner Group founder as driven by greed, with only hints of an investigation into whether he mishandled some of the billions of dollars in state funds. The rebellion that shook Russians and rattled the Kremlin underscores what one official calls the erosion of the country's legal system.
France's small towns are reeling from the spread of rioting. 'Now it's affecting the countryside'
PARIS (AP) — Tranquil French villages and towns escaped previous cycles of urban violence. But they were whacked in the latest spasm of unrest that engulfed the country after police shot and killed a teenager of north African descent in the Paris suburbs. It has left rural mayors scratching their heads and concerned that the tensions of France’s cities are trickling outward. By the government’s count, more than 500 cities, towns and villages were impacted, adding to a staggering nationwide tally of destruction. It's more proof that in the 21st century, geography isn't the insulating force it once was.
No charges will be filed in altercation with Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (AP) — No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team, Las Vegas police said Friday. Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person — he later was told it was Spears — grabbed him from behind. Spears filed a police report, alleging battery. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said its investigation is over and “no charges will be filed against the person involved.”
Alcaraz and Sabalenka both advance at Wimbledon. Swiatek and Djokovic upcoming on Centre Court
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-seeded man Carlos Alcaraz and second-seeded woman Aryna Sabalenka both won at Wimbledon on Day 5. Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and second-seeded man Novak Djokovic should be on court soon. Alcaraz advanced to the third round for the second straight year by beating Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Centre Court. Sabalenka played on No. 1 Court and defeated Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the third round. Swiatek was scheduled to face Petra Martic on Centre Court in the third round later in the day. That match will be followed by seven-time champion Djokovic against Stan Wawrinka for a spot in the fourth round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.