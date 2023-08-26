A white man fatally shoots 3 Black people at a Florida store in a hate crime, then kills himself
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville's sheriff says a white gunman who killed three people at a Dollar General store was racially motivated and hated Black people. Sheriff T.K. Waters says the shooter then killed himself Saturday. The two men and one woman who were killed were Black. Waters says there is no evidence the shooter is part of any larger group. He says the gunman, who was in his 20s, used a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University. The shooting happened five years to the day when a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.
Firefighters douse Maui brush fire that prompted evacuations near site of deadly Lahaina blaze
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A brush fire on the Hawaiian island of Maui prompted evacuations in a residential neighborhood of Lahaina before firefighters brought it under control. The fire broke out on Saturday just a few miles from the site recently ravaged by deadly blazes. Maui County says firefighters doused flames from above using a helicopter and with hoses on the ground. The county says the fire no longer posed an active threat but firefighters were working in the area and evacuees should stay clear until it was safe to return. The evacuation order covered a small number of homes in the hills above Kaanapali resort hotels.
Bare electrical wire and leaning poles on Maui were possible cause of deadly fires
In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows -- those wires were bare, uninsulated metal that could spark on contact. Videos and images analyzed by The Associated Press confirmed those wires were among miles of line that Hawaiian Electric Co. left naked to the weather and often-thick foliage, despite a recent push by utilities in other wildfire- and hurricane-prone areas to cover up their lines or bury them. Many power poles on Maui were built to “an obsolete 1960s standard,” were leaning and near the end of their projected life.
Thousands converge on National Mall to mark the March on Washington’s 60th anniversary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands have gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. The March on Washington was convened Saturday by the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network and members of the King family. The event is meant to be a rededication to the push for civil rights in the face of a backlash. The original march in 1963 drew as many as 250,000 people and helped pave the way for the passage of federal civil rights and voting rights legislation in the next few years.
A gang in Haiti opens fire on a crowd of parishioners trying to rid the community of criminals
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful gang in Haiti has opened fire on a large group of parishioners led by a pastor as they marched through a community armed with machetes to rid the area of gang members. The attack Saturday was filmed in real time by journalists at the scene. Marie Yolène Gilles, director of human rights group Fondasyon Je Klere, told The Associated Press that several people were killed and others injured. Hundreds of people from a local church marched through the suburb of Canaan. It is controlled by a gang led by a man identified only as “Jeff." It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were killed and injured in the attack.
At Fukushima Daiichi, decommissioning the nuclear plant is far more challenging than water release
FUTABA, Japan (AP) — For the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, managing the ever-growing volume of radioactive wastewater held in more than 1,000 tanks has been a safety risk and a burden since the meltdown in March 2011. The start of treated wastewater release Thursday marked a milestone for the decommissioning, which is expected to take decades. Though the wastewater release raised controversy, the decommissioning is far more daunting. It will involve a higher risk of exposure for plant workers, and some experts say it would take 50-100 years to remove all the melted fuel debris, if it can be achieved at all.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote, officials say
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Authorities in Zimbabwe say President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been re-elected for a second and final term. The Zimbabwe Election Commission announced late Saturday that Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the votes in the midweek election. Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa got 44%. The result will likely be scrutinized after election observers raised questions over the environment in the buildup to the vote and pointed to an atmosphere of intimidation against Chamisa's supporters. The election had been due to be held on just Wednesday, but voting was extended to Thursday after delays and problems with the printing of ballot papers.
Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the eastern Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba, and Florida is bracing for a possible hurricane by midweek, as a weather system off the coast of Mexico is expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the state of emergency Saturday. It covers Gulf coast from the southwestern city of Fort Myers north through Panama City in the Panhandle. The governor encouraged residents along the Gulf coast to begin their preparations. The National Hurricane Center says there is a 70% chance the system will become a tropical storm by Monday and 90% chance overall. Right now, it would be Tropical Storm Idalia.
FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup win kiss
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final. That included kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory over England. FIFA says Rubiales is removed from soccer duties for at least 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened” against him Thursday. Rubiales refused to resign from his soccer presidency Friday at an emergency meeting despite pressure from the Spanish government, women players and soccer clubs. Hermoso has said the kiss was not consensual and that she felt intimidated.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of their leader in plane crash
The Wagner Group’s presence extends from Syria to Africa, projecting the Kremlin’s global influence with mercenaries accused of using brutal force. But that was under Yevgeny Prigozhin. In what may have been his final recruitment video, Prigozhin boasted that Wagner is “making Russia even greater on all continents and Africa even more free.” A private jet carrying Prigozhin and his top lieutenants crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday, two months after he led a rebellion that weakened the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The crash has raised questions about the Wagner Group's future. Officials and commentators in African countries where Russian mercenaries had a presence predicted Moscow would likely place them under new leadership.
