Moroccans sleep in the streets for 3rd night following an earthquake that took more than 2,100 lives
AMIZMIZ, Morocco (AP) — People in Morocco are sleeping in the streets of Marrakech for a third straight night as soldiers and international aid teams in trucks and helicopters begin to fan into remote mountain towns hit hardest by a historic earthquake. The disaster killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise — and the United Nations estimated that 300,000 people were affected the magnitude 6.8 quake. Amid offers from several countries, Moroccan officials said they are accepting international aid from just four countries: Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates. Some foreign search-and-rescue teams arrived on Sunday as an aftershock rattled Moroccans already in mourning and shock.
Biden says US outreach to Vietnam is about providing global stability, not containing China
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Joe Biden says his visit to Vietnam to showcase stronger ties with Hanoi isn't about trying to start a “cold war” with China. He says it's part of a broader effort to provide global stability by building U.S. relationships throughout Asia at a time of tensions with Beijing. Biden said at a news conference Sunday in Vietnam that his efforts are not about “containing China.” The American president came to Hanoi as Vietnam was elevating the United States to its highest diplomatic status, comprehensive strategic partner. That's evidence of how far the relationship has evolved from what Biden referred to as the “bitter past” of the Vietnam War.
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11. People are gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Commemorations are planned at the attack sites at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and in many other places. President Joe Biden is due to join service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska. His visit is a reminder that the impact of 9/11 was felt in every corner of the nation, however remote. The hijacked-plane attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.
Lahaina's fire-stricken Filipino residents are key to tourism and local culture. Will they stay?
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Filipinos began arriving in Hawaii more than a century ago to work on sugarcane and pineapple plantations to support their families back home. As their descendants and successive generations of immigrants settled, they have become deeply ingrained in the community’s culture. Since an inferno raced through the historic town of Lahaina, though, many who have worked to clean hotel rooms are now staying in them as temporary shelters, a poignant example of how the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century has afflicted Maui’s heavily Filipino population. The disaster has prompted fears about whether Filipinos, Native Hawaiians and others who labor in the tourism industry will remain as Lahaina rebuilds.
A drone attack on an open market has killed at least 43 people in Sudan as rival troops battle
CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists and a medical group say at least 43 people have been killed in a drone attack on an open market south of the capital, Khartoum. They say more than 55 others were wounded in the attack Sunday and were transferred to a hospital. Sudan's military and a powerful rival paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, have been battling for control of the country since mid-April. Clashes have spread to several parts of the country and made Khartoum an urban battlefield. The fighting has also fueled ethnic violence in the western Darfur region. The paramilitary group blamed the military’s air force for Sunday’s attack. It wasn't immediately possible to independently verify the claim.
Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 2 foreign aid workers and target Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two foreign aid workers have reportedly been killed in eastern Ukraine when Russian shelling hit a van carrying a team of four working with a Ukrainian NGO. The Road to Relief NGO identified one of the dead volunteers as Canadian Anthony Ihnat, while Spanish authorities said that 32-year-old Emma Igual had also been killed. Elsewhere, the head of Kyiv's military administration said “over two dozen drones” launched by Russia were shot down early on Sunday, with debris scattering across the capital and wounding at least one person.
A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy veteran who was jailed in Iran for several years recently repaid the generosity of a fellow inmate who helped him behind bars. American Michael White sponsored an application for humanitarian parole for Mahdi Vatankhah, an Iranian he had met while the two were locked up in Mashhad prison. That's allowed Vatankhah to live at least temporarily in the United States and he's applied for asylum. Vatankhah provided information about White's status and health to White's mother and shared letters that White had written while he was in prison. White says in an Associated Press interview that his friend risked his life to get out that information.
Rubiales resigns as Spain's soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women's World Cup final
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned after kissing a player on the lips in a controversy which overshadowed Spain winning the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Rubiales announced his resignation Sunday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. The player said it was without her consent. Prosecutors presented their case for potential criminal charges against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid on Friday, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault. Rubiales says the kiss was consensual.
Thailand's LGBTQ+ community draws tourists from China looking to be themselves
BANGKOK (AP) — Xinyu Wen traveled to Thailand in June, planning a two-week vacation around Bangkok’s Pride parade. But the 28-year-old ended up staying a month and a half, soaking up the Thai capital’s thriving LBGTQ+ community. Like Wen, LGBTQ+ people from China who are frequently scorned and ostracized at home are coming to Thailand in droves. They're drawn by the freedom to be themselves. Bangkok is only a 5-hour flight from Beijing, and Thailand's tourism authorities actively promote its status as among the most open to LGBTQ+ people in the region.
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting Sunday after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island. The Hawaii Volcano Observatory says the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit of Kilauea. The observatory says gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea. Kilauea, Hawaii’s second largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.
