Trump is due to face a judge in DC over charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials are ramping up security outside the Washington, D.C., federal courthouse where Donald Trump is due to answer charges he tried to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss. Barricades were erected by Thursday morning. The Republican ex-president will face a judge near the U.S. Capitol building his supporters stormed Jan. 6, 2021, to try to block the peaceful transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden. In what’s become a familiar but nonetheless stunning ritual, Trump is expected to be taken into custody and enter a not guilty plea in front of a judge before being released. Then Trump can rejoin the 2024 campaign trail as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
2 members of expelled 'Tennessee Three' vie to win back their legislative seats
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones are hoping to once again reclaim their legislative seats after being expelled for their involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. The young Black lawmakers known as members of the “Tennessee Three” were reinstated by local officials, but only on an interim basis. To fully take back their positions, they must now advance in a special election Thursday. Both easily cleared their June primary elections, and now face general election opponents in Democrat-led districts. Jones is up against Republican candidate Laura Nelson for the Nashville district. Meanwhile, Pearson, from Memphis, faces independent candidate Jeff Johnston.
Woman's escape from cinder block cell may have spared others from similar nightmare, FBI says
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape. The FBI said Wednesday that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi on July 16, a day after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, where he had taken the Seattle woman. It said he is charged with interstate kidnapping and that authorities are searching for additional possible victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four other states.
The Parkland school massacre will be reenacted, with gunfire, in lawsuit against sheriff's deputy
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Ballistics experts will fire up to 139 shots at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday during a reenactment of the 2018 Parkland massacre. The reenactment is part of a lawsuit that accuses a sheriff’s deputy of failing in his duty to protect the victims. As the reenactment takes place, technicians outside a three-story classroom building will record the sound of the shots, seeking to capture what the deputy assigned to the school heard during the six-minute attack. The shooting sparked a nationwide movement for gun control, left 17 dead, 17 wounded and hundreds traumatized in the South Florida community. Former Stoneman Douglas student Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison.
Hundreds rally in Niger, denouncing France, as the country's new junta seeks to justify its coup
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Hundreds of people have rallied in support of Niger’s ruling junta, denouncing France and others who have criticized a recent coup. Thursday's protest comes as the country’s military leaders seek to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover. At the demonstration on Niger’s independence day, protesters chanted out support for neighboring countries that have also seen military takeovers in recent years. Some waved Russian flags, and one man brandished a Russian and Nigerien flag sewn together. Last week’s coup toppled President Mohamed Bazoum. It has been accompanied by strident anti-French sentiment and raised questions about the future of the fight against extremism in Africa’s Sahel region. Russia and Western countries have vied for influence there.
Man rams car onto sidewalk in South Korea and stabs people; at least 14 hurt
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A man rammed a car onto a sidewalk in South Korea, then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people at a shopping mall. Authorities say at least 14 people were wounded in the country’s second mass stabbing in a month. At least five people were hurt by the car, and nine others were stabbed in the attacks that occurred in a crowded leisure district near a subway station in the city of Seongnam. Authorities arrested a suspect in his 20s at the scene and were questioning him. Police did not identify the man or offer any immediate information about a potential motive.
Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling has damaged a landmark church in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson that held the remains of Prince Grigory Potemkin until last year. He was the 18th-century military commander who encouraged Catherine the Great to expand the Russian Empire’s power into what is now southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s emergency service says four of its workers were wounded in a second round of shelling as they fought a fire at St. Catherine’s Cathedral. Authorities says four other people were wounded in the first attack. A missile strike last week also damaged a beloved Orthodox cathedral in the southern Ukraine's city of Odesa. Thursday's attacks further underlined the war’s risk to the country’s cultural monuments.
Saudi Arabia extends cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through September, trying to boost prices
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices. The Saudi cut of 1 million barrels per day, which began in July, comes as the other OPEC+ producers have agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year. The kingdom announced the extension in a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The move was widely expected by analysts. Benchmark Brent crude traded Thursday at over $80 a barrel.
Clothes for kids with disabilities get better, but teens see a lack of fashionable options
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the largest U.S. fashion brands and retailers have made their way into the adaptive-wear market. But supporters say more needs to be done. Consultant Mindy Scheirer helps guide companies through the process. She says including people with disabilities at the outset is key to doing adaptive correctly. And companies are listening. Adidas consulted a panel that included young people when it developed an adaptive backpack with a flat bottom that can easily attach to wheelchairs. Walmart consulted the founder of an online adaptive-wear marketplace before it recently broadened its own selections. But young people looking for fashion and function feel underserved.
Adidas brings in $437 million from the first Yeezy sale. Part of that will go to anti-hate groups
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas has brought in $437 million from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear maker is trying to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups like the Anti-Defamation League that are fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate. Ye’s antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end the partnership in October. Adidas says it's already handed over 10 million euros in donations and expected to give an additional 100 million euros, with further donations possible depending on how future sales go. The first batch of shoes released in June sold out, and a second sale started Wednesday.
