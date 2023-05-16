Report on FBI's Trump-Russia investigation: Some problems but not the 'crime of the century'
WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded. The prosecutor leading the inquiry has submitted a much-awaited report that found major flaws. It is the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct. It contained withering criticism of the FBI but few significant revelations. Nonetheless, it will give fodder to Trump supporters who have denounced the Russia investigation, as well as as Trump opponents who say Durham’s meager court record — one guilty plea and two acquittals at trial — shows his probe was a politically motivated farce.
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 and injured 6 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The police chief of Farmington, New Mexico says it appears an 18-year-old man who shot and killed three people and wounded six others fired at random as he roamed the neighborhood. The man was killed Monday morning within minutes of officers responding to reports of shots fired. A Farmington police officer was wounded, treated at a hospital and released. A state police officer also was wounded and remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police Chief Steve Hebbe says it appears the man fired at least three weapons, including an "AR-style rifle," as he roamed a quarter-mile through the a neighborhood, randomly shooting at homes and cars. Police are still trying to discover a motive. Hebbe called it “one of the most horrific and difficult days that Farmington has ever had as a community.”
Pence allies launching super PAC to back former vice president's expected 2024 candidacy
NEW YORK (AP) — Allies of former Vice President Mike Pence are launching a new super PAC to support his expected candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. “Committed to America” will be the official Pence-sanctioned outside group, according to sources familiar with the project, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details of the planning and strategy. The launch is the latest sign that Pence is moving ahead with his expected bid for the GOP nomination — a move that would put him in direct contention with his former boss, former President Donald Trump.
South Korea and Japan use G-7 to push improvement in ties long marked by animosity
TOKYO (AP) — Amid the high-level efforts to settle global crises, this weekend’s Group of 7 summit of rich democracies will also see an unusual diplomatic reconciliation. The leaders of Japan and South Korea are looking to continue mending ties that have been marked for years by animosity and bickering. Part of the sudden recent shift in tone is a shared focus on China’s growing aggressiveness and the threat of North Korea’s fast-improving arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles. Some diplomatic nudging by Washington, which wants its allies to help counter China’s rising global influence, has also helped.
Washington lawmakers reach deal on drug policy, avoid automatic decriminalization
SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic and Republican leaders in the Washington Statehouse have reached a tentative deal on a major new drug policy, one that would avoid making the state the second to decriminalize the possession of controlled substances. Lawmakers will consider the compromise Tuesday when they return to Olympia for a special session. Gov. Jay Inslee called them back to work after they failed to pass a new drug policy before adjourning late last month. A temporary, 2-year-old law that makes intentional drug possession illegal is due to expire July 1. So unless the compromise passes, drug possession — even of fentanyl and other dangerous opiates — will become decriminalized under state law.
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand’s capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee in their pajamas in what a fire chief called his “worst nightmare.” The building wasn't yet safe for police to enter, but fire officials say they are continuing to try to account for everyone. One resident said smoke was pouring under his door on the top floor of the four-story building. He jumped out of a window, landing a roof two floors below. The Loafers Lodge offered affordable rooms for short or long stays to people of a wide range of ages. Some were vulnerable people placed there by government agencies.
Georgia prosecutor fights back against Trump attempt to remove her from election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is fighting back against the former president’s attempt to remove her from the case and exclude certain evidence. Trump’s Georgia legal team in March asked the court to toss out the report of a special grand jury that had been seated in the case and to prevent prosecutors from using any evidence or testimony stemming from the panel’s investigation. They also asked that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office be barred from continuing to investigate or prosecute the case. Willis argued in a motion Monday that motion is without merit and should be denied or dismissed.
Number of migrants fell 50% at US southern border after immigration changes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of migrants encountered at the U.S. southern border fell 50% during the last three days compared with the days leading up to the end of a key pandemic-era regulation. But Homeland Security's assistant secretary for border and immigration policy said Monday that it’s too early to say why or what this means for the long-term. For three years, the U.S. had used the pandemic as a way to quickly evict people from the country. That authority expired Thursday at midnight. But before it did, the U.S. rolled out strict immigration restrictions, and many migrants rushed to come to the U.S. before those restrictions kicked in.
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid wages
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she worked as a consultant for Rudy Giuliani alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million. Noelle Dunphy said in the lawsuit that she was Giuliani’s business development director from 2019 to 2021. She initially made her allegations public in January, but she detailed her claims further in a legal complaint filed Monday in New York. Giuliani “vehemently” denied the allegations through a spokesperson. His lawyer had also previously denied that Dunphy ever worked for Giuliani.
Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket Tony Awards, opening the door to some kind of show
NEW YORK (AP) — Striking members of the Writers Guild of America have said they will not picket next month’s Tony Awards telecast, clearing a thorny issue facing show organizers and opening the door for some sort of Broadway razzle-dazzle. The union last week denied a request by Tony organizers to have a waiver for their June 11 glitzy live telecast, and it reiterated that in a statement late Monday. But the guild gave hope that some sort of Tony show might go on, saying organizers “are altering this year’s show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.