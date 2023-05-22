Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have a pivotal meeting coming up on the impasse over the debt ceiling. Washington is racing to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a devastating federal default. They're to meet face to face Monday afternoon. After a weekend of start-stop talks, both men appeared upbeat as they face a deadline, as soon as June 1, when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills. Back in the U.S. after the G-7 summit, Biden said his phone call with McCarthy earlier Sunday went well.
Russia claims to have Bakhmut but top Ukrainian military leaders say the battle is not over
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims it has won control of Ukraine’s eastern city of Bakhmut after a grinding nine-month conflict in which tens of thousands of fighters have died. But top Ukrainian military leaders say the battle is not over. Ukrainian officials acknowledge they now control only a small part of Bakhmut but say their fighters’ presence has played a key role in their strategy of exhausting the Russian military. And they say their current positions in surrounding areas will let them strike back inside Bakhmut while Ukrainian forces are making significant advances just outside the 400-year-old city, chipping away at Russia’s northern and southern flanks with the aim of encircling Russian fighters inside.
US to sign new security pact with Papua New Guinea amid competition with China
PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea as the U.S. continues to jostle with China for influence in the Pacific. Papua New Guinea is strategically located and its nearly 10 million people are the most among Pacific island nations. The State Department says the agreement would help improve security cooperation, enhance Papua New Guinea’s defense capacity and increase regional stability. But many in the Pacific are concerned about the increasing militarization. China warned against the introduction of “geopolitical games” in the region before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Monday. His visit coincides with a trip by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is meeting with Pacific leaders to discuss better cooperation.
Biden gets low ratings on economy, guns, immigration in AP-NORC Poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just 33% of American adults say they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and only 24% say national economic conditions are in good shape. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Public approval of Biden’s handling of the economy remains low in a time of high inflation, a difficult housing market and concerns about a potential U.S. government debt default. American opinion is also gloomy about Biden’s efforts on gun policy and immigration, with only 31% saying they approve of the president’s performance on those hot button issues. Overall, 40% say they approve of the way Biden is doing his job.
8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say an 8-year-old girl who died last week in Border Patrol custody was seen at least three separate times by medical personnel on the day of her death. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Sunday that the girl had complained of vomiting and a stomachache before later suffering what appeared to be a seizure. The girl’s mother had previously told The Associated Press that agents had repeatedly ignored her pleas to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter. CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller says he ordered several steps be taken to ensure appropriate care for all medically fragile people in his agency's custody.
SpaceX sends Saudi astronauts, including nation’s 1st woman in space, to International Space Station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts in decades are headed to the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight. SpaceX launched the first Saudi female astronaut on Sunday along with a Royal Saudi Air Force fighter pilot. They’re joined by an American from Tennessee and a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the Houston company that arranged the trip. Their capsule should reach the space station Monday morning. They’ll spend just over a week there before splashing down off the Florida coast. Axiom Space, which organized the flight, won’t say how much the tickets cost.
Heat roll past Celtics 128-102, take 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals
MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 29 points, Duncan Robinson added 22 and the eighth-seeded Miami Heat are now just one win from the NBA Finals after rolling past the Boston Celtics 128-102 on Sunday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference title series. Caleb Martin scored 18, Jimmy Butler finished with 16, Bam Adebayo had 13 and Max Strus added 10 for Miami, which leads the series 3-0. Jayson Tatum scored 14 and Jaylen Brown added 12 for the Celtics, who won three times on Miami’s floor on the way to winning last season’s Eastern Conference finals.
New York City has a right to shelter, but will it establish a right to sleep outside?
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic leaders in major U.S. cities are finding themselves politically squeezed when it comes to addressing homelessness. Their constituents are tiring of seeing homeless encampments sprouting across communities. Advocates for homeless people are denouncing the hardline approaches being taken in large cities including New York and Los Angeles. A unanimous New York City Council has passed a “Homeless Bill of Rights." It not only codifies a long-standing right to shelter but would establish the right to sleep outside. New York would be the first big U.S. city to establish the right if Adams allows the measure to become law.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” The NAACP has long been an advocate for Black Americans. It joins the League of United Latin American Citizens, a Latino civil rights organization, and Equality Florida, a gay rights advocacy group, in issuing travel advisories for the Sunshine State. Florida is one of the most popular states in the U.S. for tourists, and tourism is one of its biggest industries.
Back in hoodies and gym shorts, Fetterman tackles Senate life after depression treatment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Before Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself in to a hospital for clinical depression in February, he used to walk the halls of the Senate stone-faced and dressed in formal suits. These days, he’s back to wearing the hoodies and gym shorts he was known for before he became a senator. People close to Fetterman say his more relaxed style is a reflection of the progress he's made after six weeks of inpatient treatment for clinical depression. He was treated with medication and fitted for hearing aids for hearing loss that had made it harder for him to communicate. His hospitalization came less than a year after he had a stroke during his Senate campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.