Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Pandemic-related asylum restrictions that expelled migrants millions of times have ended in a shift that threatens to put a historic strain on the nation’s beleaguered immigration system. The change came early Friday after migrants raced to enter the United States before the new restrictions set in. Meanwhile, the administration was dealt a potentially serious legal setback when a federal judge temporarily blocked its attempt to release migrants more quickly when Border Patrol holding stations are full. Misinformation and confusion buffeted migrants as they paced the border at the Rio Grande, often unsure of where to go or what to do next.
Top Biden aide tells Chinese diplomat that US wants to 'move beyond' spy balloon
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House official has told a key Chinese diplomat that the Biden administration is “looking to move beyond” tensions spurred by the U.S. shooting down a Chinese spy balloon. That's according to a senior Biden administration official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to talks about the private talks that took place in Vienna between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi. Tensions between the U.S. and China spiked last year following then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to democratically governed Taiwan. Relations became further strained earlier this year after the downing of the balloon after it traversed the United States.
Elon Musk says he's found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. Musk did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since but has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer. Musk, though, has made announcements in the past that he did not follow through on.
Some scenes from the US-Mexico border, where immigration rules are set to change
Migrants are massing along some sections of the U.S.-Mexico border in a last attempt to cross into the United States in the hours before the pandemic-era health rule known as Title 42 ends. Migrants fear that once the restrictions are lifted it could be harder for them to remain on U.S. soil. María José Durán, a 24-year-old student from Venezuela, was on the verge of tears as she sat on a riverbank in Matamoros, Mexico. She motioned toward the opposite shore where at least a dozen Texas troopers with rifles stood behind concertina wire. Later, Durán could be seen walking along the levee with other migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande.
Man who fatally choked another NYC subway rider to surrender on manslaughter charge
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger on a New York City subway, leading to the other rider’s death, is expected to turn himself in to authorities on a manslaughter charge. Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday they would be bringing the criminal charge against Daniel Penny, 24, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely. Neely’s death, captured on video by a freelance journalist, has raised an uproar. Penny’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment. They have previously said Penny acted in self-defense.
Philippine court acquits former justice minister of drug charges after key witnesses said they lied
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A former Philippine opposition senator and justice minister has been acquitted of drug charges after key witnesses recanted and said they lied about her involvement in trafficking. Leila de Lima has been detained since 2017 on drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs. His campaign left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and sparked an international investigation as a possible crime against humanity. Duterte, who left office last year, has insisted on de Lima’s guilt. De Lima remains jailed with one charge still outstanding. She said through her attorney that she was looking forward to her full acquittal.
Federal government's $1 billion effort to recruit next generation of doctors at risk
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Thousands of doctors and nurses signed on to work in the country’s most desperate regions during the COVID-19 pandemic in exchange for forgiveness of medical school debt. But now, with the public health emergency over, expansion of the program that brought them onboard is in jeopardy, even as people struggle to get timely and quality care because of an industry-wide dearth of workers. Funding for the National Health Service Corps expires at the end of September. Last year, just over 20,000 people were corps members — up 50% from 13,000 people in 2019.
New fighting kills 2 Palestinian militant commanders, elderly man in Israel as Egypt pushes truce
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have killed two militant commanders, while a 70-year-old man has been killed by Palestinian rocket fire in the first fatality inside Israel during a current wave of fighting. The continuing bloodshed, which has left 30 Palestinians dead, came despite Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire. It is the worst bout of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in months, with at least 10 civilians — mostly women and children — among the dead. The conflagration, now in its third day, comes at a time of soaring tensions and spiking violence over the past year in the occupied West Bank.
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Chris Stapleton has won entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on a night where Lainey Wilson was a dominant force. Wilson won album of the year and was a frequent performer onstage, singing “Grease” and collecting an award moments later, still breathless. Leading nominee HARDY collected four trophies during Thursday's show. The show opened with Keith Urban performing “Texas Time.” The ACMs are being handed out at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco on Thursday. The easy banter between Garth Brooks, in his first hosting gig, and Dolly Parton carried the show’s early moments. The show streamed live on Amazon Prime.
US, Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold talks at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Spain's Pedro Sánchez are set to hold talks as their countries are collaborating along with Canada to establish migration hubs in Latin America where asylum seekers fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries can go to apply for protection. The two leaders are also expected to discuss Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, climate change and other issues. Efforts by the U.S. and Spain to cooperate on asylum processing will loom large over Friday's talks at the White House. The Biden administration is rolling out new immigration measures now that COVID-19 immigration restrictions have ended. The changes could fundamentally alter how migrants arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.