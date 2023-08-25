Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin
President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. His brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria and conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago. Prigozhin, who was listed among those on board the private jet, was eulogized Thursday by Putin, even as suspicions grew that the Russian leader was behind a Wednesday crash that many saw as an assassination. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that the plane was downed by an intentional explosion.
Nerve agents, poison and window falls. Over the years, Kremlin foes have been attacked or killed
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Over the years, Kremlin political critics, turncoat spies and journalists have been killed in a variety of ways. Their deaths range from the exotic — from drinking polonium-laced tea or touching a deadly nerve agent — to the more mundane of getting shot at close range. None, however, has been known to perish in an air accident. On Wednesday, a private plane carrying a mercenary chief who staged a brief rebellion in Russia plummeted into a field from tens of thousands of feet after breaking apart. Assassination attempts against foes of President Vladimir Putin have been common during his nearly quarter century in power. Relatives of the victims and the few survivors have blamed Russian authorities, but the Kremlin has routinely denied any involvement.
One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot
A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it. When the camera shutter blinked inside a jail in downtown Atlanta Thursday, it both created and documented a tiny inflection point in American life. Captured for posterity, there was a former president of the United States, for the first time in history, under arrest and captured in the sort of frame more commonly associated with drug dealers or drunken drivers. The trappings of power gone, for that split second. Left behind is an enduring image that will appear in history books long after Donald Trump is gone.
Powell at Jackson Hole: Economy's solid growth could require additional Fed hikes to fight inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook. Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected and that consumers have kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high. Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its benchmark rate elevated until inflation is reduced to its 2% target. “Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” he said.
Maui has released the names of 388 people still missing after deadly wildfire
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County has released the names of 388 people still missing more than two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Officials said Thursday that they want to hear from anyone who knows a person on the list to be safe. Police Chief John Pelletier says that releasing the names isn't easy but that officials want to be thorough. Names were deemed validated if officials had a first and last name and a verified contact for the person reporting them missing. More than 1,700 additional people reported missing have been found safe as of Thursday afternoon. The number of confirmed dead stands at 115.
South Carolina abortion ban with unclear 'fetal heartbeat' definition creates confusion, doctors say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court upheld a ban on most abortions this week but left undecided the question of when, exactly, the “fetal heartbeat” limit begins during pregnancy. Doctors practicing under the strict law cannot punt on that question. Up for debate is whether the law's definition of “fetal heartbeat” as “cardiac activity" or the “rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart” refers to the same or two separate points in a pregnancy. Physicians say the unclear guidance is chilling medical practice and abortion providers seek a rehearing based on the “ambiguity." Republican South Carolina Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says the law provides precise directions for medical professionals.
Spanish soccer president refuses to resign despite kissing a player on the lips at Women's World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The president of the Spanish soccer federation has refused to resign despite the uproar he caused by kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. Luis Rubiales told an emergency general assembly of the federation on Friday that he won't resign. Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England in Australia. Several Spanish news media outlets had reported that Rubiales was planning to step down. But on Friday, he dug in, saying the kiss was “mutual and with the consent” of Hermoso. Hermoso had said in a video after the kiss last Sunday that “I didn’t like it, but what can I do.”
Visitors to Lincoln Memorial say America has its flaws but see gains made since March on Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fencing and construction workers greet visitors to the Lincoln Memorial, signaling the monument to the nation’s 16th president is a work in progress. And so is the nation Abraham Lincoln saved and the dream Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned nearly 60 years ago as he spoke from the steps of the memorial. That's what visitors tell The Associated Press as the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom approaches. Tourists and residents visiting the Lincoln and MLK memorials and the African American Museum of History and Culture reflect on the historic speech and agree that while there have been steps backward, some progress has been made.
GOP support for gun restrictions slips a year after Congress passed firearms law
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and independent support for gun restrictions is slipping a year after Congress passed the most comprehensive firearms safety legislation in decades with bipartisan support. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows the gap between Democrats and Republicans on the issue of guns is widening. Democrats consistently outpace Republicans and independents in their belief gun laws in the U.S. should be strengthened. The poll finds GOP support has dropped even further behind over the past year. Ninety-two percent of Democrats want stronger gun laws. Republican desire for more expansive legislation has dropped to 32% from 49% last summer. Independents’ support declined slightly to 61% from 72%.
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: Transportation Security Administration managers weren't told they must start wearing face masks again in mid-September. Former President Donald Trump did win more counties than President Joe Biden in 2020, but that says nothing about the outcome of the election, contrary to false suggestions. Carbon dioxide is good for crop growth, but experts say that doesn't outweigh its negative effect on the planet. A claim that a top FEMA official was arrested in relation to the Maui fires originated as satire.
