Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow and return to Ukraine
The head of the private Russian military company Wagner says he has ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to their field camps in Ukraine to avoid shedding Russian blood. The announcement from Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday appeared to defuse a growing crisis. Moscow had braced for the arrival of the private army led by the rebellious commander. And President Vladimir Putin had vowed he would face harsh consequences. Prigozhin said that while his men are just 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Moscow, he decided to turn them back to avoid “shedding Russian blood.”
Analysis: Donald Trump's war on truth confronts another test with voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Now seeking a second term even as he fights federal charges, Donald Trump continues to shatter the norms of American politics. While the country has endured liars in the White House before, no president has ever scorned the truth as regularly as Trump, who continues to lie about his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. As the 2024 race heats up, the nation faces the prospects of another campaign marred by falsehoods and misinformation, and the not-impossible outcome that such a well-documented liar could be returned to the White House by an electorate that either believes Trump’s falsehoods, or doesn’t care.
One year later, the Supreme Court's abortion decision is both scorned and praised
Activists and politicians are lauding and bashing the Supreme Court ruling one year ago that led to massive changes in abortion access and law across the U.S. After years of calling for change, it's now anti-abortion groups who are praising the status quo, saying the end of Roe v. Wade has “saved countless lives.” Some are calling for nationwide restrictions. Most GOP-controlled states have already imposed bans, including 14 at every stage of pregnancy. President Joe Biden and other abortion rights advocates are pledging to protect and expand access. Rallies were scheduled Saturday in Washington and across the U.S.
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Talk to someone who went on previous trips on the Titan submersible and they’re likely to mention a technology glitch. The propulsion system failed or the communications with people on the surface cut out. They are also likely to mention Stockton Rush. He's the OceanGate Expeditions CEO who died this week on the sub. Rush has been described as both a meticulous planner and an overconfident pioneer. In the wake of the Titan’s fatal implosion Sunday near the Titanic shipwreck, some passengers from previous expeditions described concerning experiences that foreshadowed the tragedy. Still, others felt they were in “good hands” deep below the ocean’s surface.
Kansas' attorney general is moving to block trans people from changing their birth certificates
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ conservative Republican attorney general is moving to prevent transgender people born in the state from changing their birth certificates to reflect their gender identities. Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a request late Friday in federal court asking a judge to end a requirement for Kansas to allow transgender people to change their birth certificates. A judge imposed the requirement in 2019 to settle a lawsuit by four transgender Kansas residents against three state health department officials over a state policy that critics said prevented transgender people from changing their documents even after transitioning and legally changing their names. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration agreed to the settlement and reversed a GOP policy.
Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say that a Palestinian assailant has opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank before being shot and killed. Elsewhere in the occupied territory, settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village, throwing stones and setting fire to homes. The incidents Saturday are the latest in months of escalating violence. They cap a bloody week in the West Bank. This year has been one of the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank in years. At least 137 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank so far in 2023. As of Saturday, 24 people on the Israeli side have been killed in Palestinian attacks.
Packages from China are surging into the United States. Some say $800 duty-free limit was a mistake
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives in Congress are anxious to counter China, which is America’s leading economic adversary. And they've set their sights on a top trade priority for labor unions and progressives. The focus is on the deluge of duty-free packages coming in from China. Currently, most imports valued at less than $800 enter duty-free into the United States as long as they're packaged and addressed to individual buyers. Efforts to lower the threshold amount or exclude certain countries altogether from duty-free treatment are set to become a major fight in Congress. The changing political dynamic could have major ramifications for e-commerce businesses. And it could add to the growing tensions between the U.S. and China.
A bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending a freight train into the waters below
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed overnight, causing portions of a freight train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Montana rail officials said the train crew was safe and no injuries were reported. Numerous tank cars were partially submerged into the river early Saturday. Railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) west of Billings. The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse. The Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.
In Iran, a restorer brings back to life famed Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A restorer in Iran is bringing back the Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country. The Seville represented the height of luxury in Iran just before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. General Motors had partnered with an Iranian firm to build the sedans, selling them for two-and-a-half times the price in America at the zenith of the country’s oil wealth. Today, Khosro Dahaghin’s passion for restoring the cars means he carefully examines each frame, component and stitch of the Seville. It’s a challenge that’s only grown as parts become scarce, the vehicles get older and as Iran faces U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program.
Want a climate-friendly flight? It's going to take a while and cost you more
Airlines are facing increasing pressure to cut their climate-changing emissions. That made sustainable aviation fuel a hot topic this week at the Paris Air Show, a major industry event. Sustainable fuel made from food waste or plant material is aviation's best hope for reducing emissions in the next couple of decades. The industry is counting on sustainable fuel to contribute heavily to its goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But critics say airlines are greenwashing by taking credit for an alternative fuel that barely exists today. Because sustainable fuel costs more and is in low supply, plane tickets are likely to creep up in price, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.