Debt ceiling deal: What's in, what's out of the bill to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — The details of the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are out. The 99-page bill produced from their agreement Sunday would avoid a federal default while limiting government spending. But the two leaders still have to persuade Congress to pass the bill. Both sides can point to some victories in the package. It includes provisions to fund medical care for veterans, change work requirements for some recipients of government aid and streamline environmental reviews for energy projects. But some conservatives are concerned that the compromise doesn't cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps.
'He's home': Missing 73 years, Medal of Honor recipient's remains return to Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An American soldier awarded the Medal of Honor after he went missing in battle during the Korean War is being buried on Memorial Day near his hometown in Georgia. A wounded Army Pfc. Luther Herschel Story was last seen on Sept. 1, 1950, when he stayed behind to cover his infantry unit's retreat. Story posthumously received the Medal of Honor, but his fate was unknown until the U.S. military matched DNA from Story's relatives to a set of unidentified bones in April. A burial service for Story is scheduled Monday afternoon at the Andersonville National Cemetery near his hometown of Americus. Story's niece, Judy Wade, says she's glad that he's finally come home.
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America's longest war, lauds troops' sacrifice
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says in a Memorial Day address Americans “must never forget the price that was paid” by troops to protect their democracy. Biden marked Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, saying, ”Every year we remember. And every year it never gets easier.” Biden has taken pride that his administration has overseen a time of relative peace for the U.S. military after two decades of war in Afghanistan and Iraq. It’s been nearly 21 months since the Democratic president ended the United States’ longest war in Afghanistan. Biden and his wife plan to spend the rest of the holiday at their home near Wilmington, Delaware.
No deaths reported after rescuers rush to save residents from Iowa building collapse, officials say
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters and other first responders are being credited with saving lives - at great risk to their own safety - after a six-story apartment building in Iowa partially collapsed. Authorities say there are no known fatalities after a section of the building crashed to the ground in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport. Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said workers searched for survivors throughout the night and rescued one person from the building. But he says “no known individuals” were believed to still be trapped as of Monday morning. Fire crews initially rescued seven people and escorted more than a dozen others from the building when they first responded on Sunday. The cause of the collapse was still unclear.
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine. Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. Zelenskyy's office later released an edited video of the encounter in which Graham notes that “the Russians are dying" and describes the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.” Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation. But the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other. It caused outrage in Russia. The Russian Interior Ministry issued the arrest warrant on Monday.
Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after hitting Ukraine's capital with series of nighttime barrages
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles. Debris from missiles intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses Monday fell in Kyiv’s central and northern districts during the morning. officials said the missile fragments landed in the middle of traffic on a city road and also started a fire on a building’s roof. At least one civilian was reported hurt. Air defenses brought down more than 40 targets during the previous night as Russian forces bombarded Kyiv with a combination of drones and cruise missiles. It was their 15th nighttime attack on the capital so far this month.
Exclusive secrets of the National Spelling Bee: Picking the words to identify a champion
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The word list for the Scripps National Spelling Bee is crafted by a panel of 21 people, including five former Scripps champions. Those who submit words for use in the bee are given assignments throughout the year to come up with a certain number of words at a certain level of difficulty. Then the panel meets to debate the words and toss out the ones that are unfair or pose unresolvable problems. Even as spellers have improved with the help of comprehensive study guides and private coaching, panelists are confident they can continue to come up with words difficult enough to identify a champion.
What 5 more years of Erdogan's rule means for Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection in a runoff Sunday, following a nail-biter first round two weeks earlier. Having secured another five years, Erdogan now faces a host of domestic challenges in a deeply divided country. He must figure out how to boost a battered economy. He is under pressure to repatriate Syrian refugees. And he has promised to rebuild after a devastating earthquake.
As rising oceans threaten NYC, study documents another risk: The city is sinking
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is sinking under the weight of its skyscrapers, homes, pavement and humanity itself. New research published this month says the city is sinking at an average rate of 1 to 2 millimeters a year. The study sought to estimate how much that process is being hurried along by the weight of its roughly 1 million buildings. The research team calculated that all those structures add up to about 1.7 trillion tons of concrete, metal and glass — about the mass of 4,700 Empire State buildings. While the process is slow, the study's lead researcher says parts of the city will eventually be under water.
Pay per wave: Native Hawaiians divided over artificial surf lagoon in the birthplace of surfing
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — A prominent Hawaiian waterman wants to build another Hawaii wave pool facility using the latest technology to simulate the ideal conditions top-notch surfers need to stay competitive. But some people, including fellow Hawaiians, want to stop the project. They say another wave pool is a waste of water and pointless in Hawaii, the birthplace of surfing where a good break is often just minutes away. A lawsuit filed in state environmental court by a group of Hawaiians and residents near the proposed site not far from a popular surfing beach alleges the project will cause damage to nearshore limu, or seaweed, and desecrate iwi kupuna, or ancient Hawaiian remains.
