UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
NEW YORK (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has made CEO pay a central part of their argument for a big worker wage increase. UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly said that because Detroit’s three automakers raised CEO pay by 40% over the past four years, workers should get similar raises. Fain’s focus on CEO pay is part of a growing trend of labor unions citing the wealth gap between workers and the top bosses to bolster demand for better pay and working conditions. A detailed look at the CEO pay packages General Motors, Ford and Stellantis shows a more complicated picture. The UAW's claim overstates the figure by some measures and understates it by others.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his way home after concluding a trip to Russia's Far East
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way home from Russia at the end of a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two countries locked in separate standoffs with the West. Kim began his journey back to North Korea Sunday aboard his armored train from the Primorye region in Russia’s Far East, following a farewell ceremony at a train station, according to Russian media. Since entering Russia last Tuesday in his first overseas trip in more than four years, Kim had met President Vladimir Putin and visited key military and technology sites. Earlier Sunday, he was in a lighter mode, touring a university and watching a walrus show at a Russian aquarium.
Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain before forecasters call off all warnings
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee made landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada. It kept weakening Sunday after officials withdrew warnings for the region and predicted the storm would dissipate on Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported early Sunday that the post-tropical cyclone was about 135 miles west of Channel-Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland. The center has discontinued a tropical storm warning for the coast of Maine and reports that tropical storm warnings for Canada also have been discontinued.
Rural hospitals are closing maternity wards. People are seeking options to give birth closer to home
Fewer than half of rural hospitals have labor and delivery units and the number keeps dropping. It’s forcing pregnant women to travel longer distances for care or face giving birth in an emergency room. And government officials and families are scrambling for answers. One solution gaining ground across the U.S. is freestanding midwife-led birth centers. OB unit closures have worsened so-called “maternity care deserts,” where more than two million women of childbearing age live.
Drew Barrymore and 'The Talk' postpone their daytime talk shows until after the Hollywood strikes
NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she’ll wait until the labor issues are resolved. Hours later “The Talk” agreed to the same. Barrymore posted a statement Sunday saying she had “listened to everyone" and decided the show's premiere — planned for Monday — should be postponed until the strikes are resolved. Barrymore’s decision to return to the air was met with pushback on social media. Her show resumed taping in New York last week and was picketed by striking writers. Her move was criticized by many, including fellow actors.
For a divided Libya, disastrous floods have become a rallying cry for unity
TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — The disastrous flooding that killed more than 11,000 people has fostered national solidarity among Libyans, long governed by opposing powers. Collective grief has morphed into cries for unity in a country blighted by 12 years of conflict and division. The tragedy has also ramped up pressure on the country’s leading politicians, viewed by some as the architects of the catastrophe. The oil-rich country has been divided between rival administrations since 2014, with an internationally recognized government in Tripoli and a rival authority in the east, where the worst of the floods hit.
First two cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia's exit from grain deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two cargo ships have arrived in one of Ukraine’s ports this weekend, using a temporary Black Sea corridor established by the government. They're the first since Russia’s withdrawal from a wartime agreement designed to ensure safe grain exports from the invaded country’s ports. According to an online statement by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, two Palau-flagged bulk carriers docked Saturday at the seaport of Chornomorsk in the southern Odesa region. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said in an online statement Saturday that the two ships will be delivering some 20,000 tons of wheat to countries in Africa and Asia.
Texas AG Ken Paxton is back on job after acquittal but Republicans aren't done attacking each other
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is back in office after winning acquittal on impeachment charges over accusations of corruption and bribery. But the verdict is inflaming rifts within the Texas GOP that surrounded his impeachment in the first place. Conservative allies of the Trump-backed attorney general say they will target Republican legislators who led the investigation against Paxton. Even the very act of impeachment in Texas could get a second look. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presided over the trial, has called for new guardrails in a fiery speech questioning how the case made it this far.
A Supreme Court redistricting ruling gave hope to Black voters. They're still waiting for new maps
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s decision siding with Black voters in an Alabama redistricting case gave Democrats and voting rights activist a surprising opportunity before the 2024 elections to have congressional maps redrawn in a handful of states. It’s been more than three months since the justice’s 5-4 ruling, and political maps in Alabama, Louisiana and elsewhere that could produce more U.S. House districts represented by Black lawmakers still don’t exist. The continued pushback from Republican legislatures in control of redistricting means there's great uncertainty about whether, or how soon, new maps offering equal representation for Black voters will be drawn.
Trump refuses to say in a TV interview how he watched the Jan. 6 attack unfold at the US Capitol
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television. He said on NBC's “Meet the Press” that he would “tell people later at an appropriate time.” The current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination refused to say how he spent Jan. 6, 2021, once the insurrection began, and whether he made phone calls as his supporters stormed the seat of American democracy. Trump said he might consider pardoning some of the rioters charged for their actions that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.