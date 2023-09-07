Funeral held for victims of Russian market attack amid more strikes, as Blinken visits Ukraine
KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Victims of a deadly Russian missile attack have been laid to rest in eastern Ukraine. The bodies of Mykola and Natalia Shyrai were laid to rest in a village outside of the city of Kostiantynivka on Thursday, in the Donestsk region, after an attack killed 17 people and wounded 32. Ukrainian officials say Russia also struck the port area of Izmail along the Danube River for a fourth time in five days. Odesa's regional governor says the port area was attacked with Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight. Both attacks overshadowed a two-day visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which was aimed at assessing Ukraine’s 3-month-old counteroffensive and signaling continued U.S. support.
Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as a Republican senator demands end to abortion policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top military officials are voicing their concerns national security is being harmed by an impasse that's stalled more than 300 top military promotions. But that criticism appears to have had little effect on the Republican senator leading the blockade. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama warns “we’re going to be in a holding pattern for a long time.” Tuberville wants the Pentagon to rescind its policy to pay for travel when a servicemember goes out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care. The lack of progress on nominations has prompted top Pentagon officials to go on a public relations offensive as the Senate returns to Washington after five weeks away.
Presidential centers from Hoover to Bush and Obama unite to warn of fragile state of US democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Concern for U.S. democracy has prompted the entities supporting 13 presidential libraries dating back to Herbert Hoover to call for a recommitment to the country’s bedrock principles, including the rule of law and respecting diverse beliefs. Thursday's bipartisan statement from presidential centers, foundations and institutes marks the first time the libraries have joined to make such a public declaration. The statement says Americans have a strong interest in supporting democratic movements and human rights worldwide because “free societies elsewhere contribute to our own security and prosperity here at home." The statement says that interest "is undermined when others see our own house in disarray.” The message urges Americans to respect democratic institutions.
Mexico ends its federal ban on abortion, but a patchwork of state restrictions remains
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican Supreme Court decision to end the federal ban on abortion extended a regional trend of increasing access to the procedure. But it left in place a patchwork of varying state restrictions. The high court on Wednesday threw out all federal criminal penalties for abortion. The ruling will require the federal public health service to offer the procedure to anyone who requests it. That will mean access for millions of Mexicans since the social security service and other federal institutions provide health care to most people who work in the formal economy.
In Southeast Asia, Kamala Harris is at the center of White House efforts to counterbalance China
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled for more than a day to reach this year's summit of Southeast Asian nations, where she was tasked with strengthening ties in a region that's crucial to U.S. interests. Harris said in an interview with The Associated Press that Washington must “pay attention to 10, 20, 30 years down the line, and what we are developing now that will be to the benefit of our country then." This was her third trip to Southeast Asia since taking office. She's at the center of the White House's efforts to foster partnerships that can serve as a counterbalance to China's influence.
An influx of migrant children tests the preparedness of NYC schools
NEW YORK (AP) — The first day of school is providing challenges for major U.S. cities that are struggling with the influx of tens of thousands of migrants. In New York City alone, public schools have opened classrooms to nearly 20,000 children arriving with parents seeking asylum. Schools could face further challenges in coming months because of a recent spike in the number of families illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico. The increasing number of families means schools will have to educate more migrant children. Despite being overwhelmed for months by the migrant crisis, New York City school officials are assuring parents and community groups that the city is prepared to handle the rise in newly arrived students.
District attorney in Georgia election case against Trump and others seeks protections for jurors
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who has brought charges accusing former President Donald Trump and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state is asking the judge in the case to take steps to protect jurors in the case. A grand jury last month returned a wide-ranging 41-count indictment against Trump and 18 others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in a motion filed Wednesday that the grand jurors’ personal information was immediately posted online “with the intent to harass and intimidate them.” She is asking the judge to prohibit the publication of images or information about jurors or prospective jurors.
Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee is whirling through open waters as forecasters warn it could become the first Category 5 storm of the Atlantic season. Lee's projected path takes it near the northeast Caribbean but it is not expected to make landfall. Forecasters say tropical storm conditions are possible on some islands. The storm was located about 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday. It had winds of up to 105 mph (165 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph). Lee was forecast to develop into an “extremely dangerous” major hurricane by late Thursday.
Wealthy Russian with Kremlin ties gets 9 years in prison for hacking and insider trading scheme
BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston has sentenced a wealthy Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin to nine years in prison for his role in a nearly $100 million insider trading scheme that relied on stolen company earnings information hacked through U.S. computer networks. U.S. District Judge Patti Saris sentenced Vladislav Klyushin during a hearing Thursday. Klyushin, who ran an information technology company that did work for the highest levels of the Kremlin, was convicted in February of wire and securities fraud. Authorities say he pocketed more than $33 million in the scheme, which involved stealing earnings-related filings for hundreds of companies, including Microsoft and Tesla. Four alleged co-conspirators remain at large.
AI that alters voice and images in political ads will require disclosure on Google and YouTube
Political ads using artificial intelligence on Google and YouTube must soon be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have been synthetically altered. Starting in November, about a year before the U.S. presidential election, Google said in an update to its political content policy that disclosure of AI to alter images must be clear and conspicuous and be located somewhere that users are likely to notice it. Though fake images, videos or audio clips are not new to political advertising, generative AI tools are making it easier to do, and more realistic. Some presidential campaigns in the 2024 race — including that of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — already are using the technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.