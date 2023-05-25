Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A hearing on whether an Indianapolis doctor should face disciplinary action after she spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio opened with finger pointing over how the case became a political flashpoint. The Medical Licensing Board’s hearing on Thursday comes after state’s Republican attorney general accused Dr. Caitlin Bernard of violating state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment. Bernard attorneys maintain she followed the law. Bernard lawyer Alice Morical says the doctor didn't expect politicians would claim she made the story up. A man has been charged in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.
Supreme Court limits federal power over wetlands, boosts property rights over clean water
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has made it harder for the federal government to police water pollution. The decision from the court on Thursday strips protections from wetlands that are isolated from larger bodies of water. It’s the second ruling in as many years in which a conservative majority has narrowed the reach of environmental regulations. The justices boosted property rights over concerns about clean water in ruling in favor of an Idaho couple who sought to build a house near a lake. The couple objected when federal officials identified a soggy portion of the property as a wetlands that required a building permit.
Kids could fill labor shortages, even in bars, if these lawmakers succeed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lawmakers in several states are looking to loosen child labor laws, even as the federal government cracks down on surging violations. In at least 10 states, legislators have proposed letting children work longer hours and in more hazardous occupations as a fix for labor shortages. They also say parents have the right to let their kids work, and without too much paperwork. But advocates against child exploitation are concerned by proposals allowing children to work late on school nights and serve alcohol in restaurants. Recent investigations by federal authorities found child workers exposed to dangerous conditions in meatpacking plants and automotive factories, industries that have struggled to find adult workers.
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are pushing debt ceiling talks to the brink. As they prepare to leave town Thursday for a long Memorial Day recess, it's a display of risky political bravado. They're just days out from a potentially devastating debt default if Congress fails to act to raise the borrowing limit. The fallout could hurl the global economy into chaos. Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's directing his team to work 24/7 with the White House to solve it. Republicans want a budget-slashing deal with President Joe Biden. But it’s clear the Republican speaker leading a Trump-aligned party whose hard-right flank lifted him to power is now staring down a potential crisis.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces sentencing for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is facing his sentencing after a landmark verdict convicting him of spearheading a weekslong plot to keep former President Donald Trump in power. He will be the first of the Jan. 6 defendants convicted of seditious conspiracy to receive his punishment. Prosecutors are seeking 25 years behind bars for Rhodes. He's to be sentenced Thursday in the federal court in Washington that sits less than a mile from the Capitol. The plot culminated in far-right extremists attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes’ sentencing comes just weeks after former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy.
Twitter's launch of DeSantis' presidential bid underscores platform's rightward shift under Musk
NEW YORK (AP) — While shaky and skewered by critics, Twitter’s forum for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce his presidential run nevertheless underscored the platform’s unmistakable shift to the right under new owner Elon Musk. He has promoted the platform as a haven for free expression, but it has been flooded with extremist views and hate speech since he bought it. That is raising alarms that Twitter will become an open forum for conspiracy theories, fake content and election misinformation as the country heads toward the 2024 presidential election. Though Democrats wince at the direction Musk has taken Twitter, most are staying put, saying they don't want to cede such an important space.
How busy will Atlantic hurricane season be? Depends on who wins unusual battle of climatic titans
Two clashing climatic behemoths, one natural and one with human fingerprints, will square off this summer to determine how quiet or chaotic the Atlantic hurricane season will be. An El Nino is brewing and the natural weather event which warps weather worldwide dramatically dampens hurricane activity. But at the same time record ocean heat is bubbling up in the Atlantic, partly stoked by human-caused climate change, and it provides boosts of fuel for storms. This scenario hasn’t happened before. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, like most forecasters, are calling for a near normal season.
Target on the defensive after removing LGBTQ+-themed products
NEW YORK (AP) — Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, it has tarnished that status after removing some LGBTQ+-themed products and relocating Pride Month displays to the back of stores in certain Southern locations. The company is addressing online complaints and in-store confrontations that it says were a threat to employees’ well-being. Target is facing a second backlash from customers who are upset by the discount retailer’s reaction to aggressive, anti-LGBTQ+ activism, which has also been sweeping through Republican state legislatures. Civil rights groups chided the company for caving to anti-LGBTQ customers who tipped over displays and expressed outrage over gender-fluid bathing suits.
A public person in a private country: Tina Turner reveled in 'normal' life in her Swiss home
KUESNACHT, Switzerland (AP) — In her adoptive country, Tina Turner was more than just a swivel-hipped rock, R&B and pop superstar. She unapologetically moved to Switzerland for its discretion and calm, carrying her very public persona into a very private country. She relished her life as a Swiss citizen — and the feeling was mutual. Mourners laid flowers and candles Thursday outside the gate of her lakeside villa in Kuesnacht, southeast of Zurich, where she lived for decades with her German music-producer husband Erwin Bach until her death on Wednesday. It was an understated tribute — reflective of the Swiss discretion that had drawn her to the rich Alpine country in the first place.
Expect big crowds for the summer travel season -- and big prices, too
The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms. Some travelers say they will settle for fewer trips than they hoped to take, or they will drive instead of fly. Others are finding different money-saving sacrifices. AAA predicts that 37 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles from home this weekend, an increase of more than 2 million from Memorial Day last year but still below pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 10 million travelers between Friday and Monday, a 14% increase over the holiday in 2022 and slightly more than in 2019.
