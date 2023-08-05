A judge has ruled Texas' abortion ban is too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge says the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without the risk of doctors facing criminal charges. The ruling Friday is the first to undercut Texas’ abortion ban since it took effect last year. The decision delivers a major victory to abortion rights supporters who see the case as a potential blueprint to weaken restrictions that Republicans have rushed to implement elsewhere in the U.S. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. by women who were denied abortions after the new bans. The state is expected to seek a swift appeal and has argued that the Texas law already allows for exceptions.
Ukraine says its drones damaged a Russian warship, showing Kyiv's growing naval capabilities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says its sea drones have struck a major Russian port and damaged a warship. The attack underlined Kyiv's growing naval capabilities as the Black Sea becomes an increasingly important battleground in the war. The strike on Novorossiysk marks the first time a commercial Russian port has been targeted in the nearly 18-month-old conflict. The Black Sea port hosts a naval base, shipbuilding yards and an oil terminal and is key for exports. It lies about 110 kilometers east of Crimea, where Russia’s Defense Ministry said it thwarted another attack.
Trump and allies boost calls for Justice Dept. takeover in new attack on democratic institutions
This week's charges against former President Donald Trump for trying to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election have highlighted a new worry about American democracy — increasing calls by Trump and his allies for more control of federal prosecutions. Several legal experts are calling it perhaps the most troubling threat to the country’s democratic institutions should Trump, or another Republican, win the White House next year. Trump and other conservatives have argued that such a takeover is overdue, especially because they see the prosecutions against him as the 2024 presidential campaign is heating up as nakedly political.
Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
NEW YORK (AP) — A crowd of thousands of people who gathered in New York City's Union Square for a popular livestreamer's hyped giveaway got out of hand, leading to injuries and arrests. Aerial TV news footage Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park. A number of people were injured including some police officers. On his Instagram feed, the streamer Kai Cenat had an image promoting a giveaway at 4 p.m. in the park. Police say they plan to charge Cenat with inciting a riot. Police arrested more than 60 people.
Justice Department faces biggest test in its history with election conspiracy case against Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is facing the biggest test in its history in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump. It is navigating unprecedented conditions in American democracy while trying to fight back against relentless attacks on its own credibility and that of the U.S. election system. The success or failure of the case has the potential to shape the credibility of the Justice Department. Try as Attorney General Merrick Garland might, there is no escaping the politics of the moment when the Justice Department of a president who is running for reelection is indicting his chief political rival, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.
Idaho bus filled with teen campers crashes on winding highway, injuring 11
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A school bus carrying teenage campers has rolled over on a winding Idaho highway, injuring 11 people. The Idaho State Police says seven of the people hurt in Friday afternoon's crash were critically injured. The bus was carrying campers home to the Boise region from a YMCA sleepaway camp at Horsethief Reservoir. Police say all of the teens on the bus were between 13 and 18 years old. They were all taken to area hospitals to be checked out. The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 55 for several hours. The winding, two-lane road is one of Idaho's major north-south routes.
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors asked U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday to issue a protective order in the case a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. Prosecutors pointed specifically to a post on Trump’s Truth Social platform from earlier Friday in which Trump wrote, in all capital letters, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”
After 27 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a woman whose remains were among discoveries that became known as the Gilgo Beach killings has been identified after 27 years. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Friday that she was 34-year-old Karen Vergata. She had previously been known to the public as “Jane Doe No. 7.” She disappeared around Valentine's Day 1996 and was living in Manhattan. Some of her remains were first discovered in 1996 on Fire Island. More of her bones were later found near Gilgo Beach in 2011.
The first pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials have approved the first pill to specifically treat depression after childbirth. Postpartum depression affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug, called Zurzuvae, for adults experiencing severe depression related to childbirth or pregnancy. It's taken once a day for 14 days. The new pill from Sage Therapeutics works similarly to an older drug that is also approved for postpartum depression. But that drug must be infused in a medical facility. The FDA approved the new drug based on study results showing it improved depression symptoms in as little as three days. Side effects include drowsiness and dizziness.
How 6 Mississippi officers tried to cover up their torture of 2 Black men
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have pleaded guilty to a racist assault on Michael Corey Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker. A roughly 90-minute period of terror began late on Jan. 24 after a white neighbor called a Rankin County Deputy and complained two Black men were staying with a white woman. A rogue group of deputies who called themselves “The Goon Squad” burst into the home without a warrant and abused the men before shooting Jenkins. Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division says the trauma of the case “is magnified because the misconduct was fueled by racial bias and hatred.”
