Turning Point Action's student activists were torn between Trump and DeSantis last year. Not anymore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Student activists who assembled in Florida last year for Turning Point Action’s annual summit were torn, wrestling with whether former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the Republican Party’s best hope for 2024. One year later, there is no more doubt. Instead, attendees at last weekend's conference booed at even the suggestion of a contested primary and are all in on Trump. The event offered a snapshot of the broader contours of the GOP presidential contest six months before voting is to begin. While DeSantis was once seen as a serious threat to Trump’s hold on the party, the former president remains consistently ahead in early polls.
Trump's classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge who issued a court ruling last year that critics said was unduly favorable to Donald Trump is set to preside over the first pretrial conference in his landmark criminal case concerning the willful retention of classified documents. Prosecutors and defense lawyers are scheduled to appear Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to discuss the rules and procedures that will govern how classified evidence is used in the case. It’s a routine subject for any prosecution that concerns classified information, but it’s notable because it will be Cannon’s first time hearing arguments in the case since Trump’s indictment last month.
Deaths of four Oregon women over three months are linked, authorities say, reversing earlier call
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women whose bodies were found over three months are linked and that at least one person of interest has been identified. Police initially had said the cases appeared to be unconnected. In Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office says no charges have been filed against anyone but added that the community is not currently in any danger. The women's bodies were found in and around Portland, Oregon, starting in February, with the last one found in May. The state medical examiner says the cause and manner of death for the women remain undetermined.
Russian fighter jet flies dangerously close to US warplane over Syria
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say that a Russian fighter jet flew very close to a U.S. surveillance aircraft over Syria, forcing it to go through the turbulent wake and putting the lives of the four American crew members in danger. The officials say the incident, which happened Sunday, was a significant escalation in what has been a string of encounters between U.S. and Russian aircraft in recent weeks. They say the intercept by the Russian Su-35 impeded the crew’s ability to safely operate their MC-12 aircraft. They called it a new level of unsafe behavior that could result in an accident or loss of life. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a military operation.
Civil rights groups sue Florida officials over new immigration law
MIAMI (AP) — Several civil rights groups are challenging Florida’s new immigration law in a federal lawsuit. The legislation Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in May bolsters his migrant relocation program and limits social services for immigrants lacking permanent legal status. The lawsuit filed Monday specifically focuses on provisions that criminalize the transportation of individuals into Florida who may have entered the country unlawfully and haven’t been “inspected” by the federal government since. The complaint states it is unconstitutional for a state to unilaterally regulate federal immigration and subject people to criminal punishment without fair notice. It also asserts Florida’s use of the term “inspection” is unconstitutionally vague.
Store that sold Alex Murdaugh's son beer must pay $15 million to family of teen killed in boat crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of a teen killed in a boat crash that prosecutors said begin the financial downfall of double murderer Alex Murdaugh has reached a $15 million deal to settle a lawsuit against a convenience store chain that sold his son alcohol while under age. Sunday’s deal came after a judge refused to allow the Parker’s Kitchen chain to be separated from Murdaugh in a civil trial next month over 19-year-old Mallory Beach's death in 2019. Murdaugh is currently serving a life sentence without parole for killing his wife and the son involved in the 2019 drunken boat crash at their home two years later.
Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather, from smoke up north to heat in the West
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Extreme weather conditions enveloped the U.S. Monday as the East Coast recovered from flooding, sizzling temperatures beset the West and several northern states contended with unsafe air quality from Canadian wildfires. In Pennsylvania, emergency crews are still searching for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, whose family car was swept away in a weekend deluge. Meanwhile, Death Valley in California is flirting with record-high temperatures that could reach a staggering 125 degrees Monday. And finally, the Environmental Protection Agency says extensive swaths of the northern United States are experiencing unhealthy air quality as smoke from Canada’s wildfires pushes the air quality index into the red zone.
Phoenix's long simmering heat poised to break records for relentless high temperatures
PHOENIX (AP) — A relentless, dangerous streak of temperatures hitting 110 degrees or more is poised to smash a record for Phoenix and for major U.S. cities showing that Earth’s summer swelter is as persistent as it is hot. Meteorologists say the scorching stretch tied the record Monday and is set to reach 19 days on Tuesday, meteorologists said. Perhaps even more deadly is the lack of cooling at night as Phoenix. Monday was the eighth straight day of temperatures that haven't gone below 90 at night. That's another record for the desert city, and makes it hard people to cool off overnight.
House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases released from the combustion of fossil fuels are pushing up global temperatures. But Republicans remain opposed to government action to force emissions reductions. Instead, they have embraced the idea of planting a trillion trees. A 2019 study suggested that planting trees to suck up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere could be one of the most effective ways to fight climate change. But environmental scientists call the idea a distraction from cutting emissions from fossil fuels.
Australian man and his dog rescued by Mexican tuna boat after drifting 3 months in the Pacific Ocean
MANZANILLO, Mexico (AP) — An Australian sailor who had been adrift at sea with his dog for three months has been rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters. The Grupomar fishing company said Monday that Tim Shaddock was aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa some 1,200 miles from land when the crew of the boat from the Grupomar fleet spotted him. The company says Shaddock and his dog, Bella, were in a “precarious” state when found, lacking provisions and shelter. Its says the crew gave them medical attention, food and hydration. The company has not yet provided details on what day Shaddock had set out or when he was found.
