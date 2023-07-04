Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 4 before he is arrested, police say
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing four people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers. The shootings took place over several city blocks, and dozens of spent shell casings were found. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference Monday night that the gunman had an “AR-type” rifle, multiple magazines, a handgun and a police scanner. The suspected shooter was said to be a 40-year-old man. The violence marks the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. That's the highest on record.
In a polarized US, how to define a patriot increasingly depends on who's being asked
Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks, barbecues and other Independence Day events on Tuesday, celebrating the courage and sacrifices of the nation’s 18th century patriots who fought for the nation’s independence from England and what they considered an unjust government. But that is only one version of a “patriot.” Today the word and its variants have morphed beyond the original meaning. It has become infused in political rhetoric and school curriculums, with varying definitions, while being appropriated by white nationalist groups. Trying to define what a patriot is often depends on who is being asked.
A year of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians just escalated. Is this an uprising?
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s latest large-scale military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank had undeniable similarities with the second Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s. But the current fighting also has key differences from those intense years of violence. It’s more limited in scope, with Israeli military operations focused on several strongholds of Palestinian militants. It’s also a symptom of a conflict with no foreseeable end. The Palestinian leadership is weakened, and the Israeli government has been accelerating the expansion of settlements that have eroded any chance of Palestinian statehood.
Hong Kong police offer rewards for arrests of 8 pro-democracy activists who live abroad
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have offered rewards for information leading to the arrests of eight pro-democracy activists who went into exile abroad and are accused of violating the territory's harsh National Security Law. The $127,600 rewards are the first for alleged violators of the law enacted in 2020, though more than 260 people have been arrested under the law. Some of the eight suspects named in the arrest warrants are former lawmakers in Hong Kong. They live in the U.S., Britain, Canada and Australia after being accused of other crimes. Britain said it would not tolerate the attempt to intimidate people standing up for democracy. A U.S. official condemned the issuance of what it called an international bounty for the activists.
Legitimacy of 'customer' in Supreme Court gay rights case raises ethical, legal flags
A Christian graphic artist who the Supreme Court said can refuse to make wedding websites for gay couples pointed during her lawsuit to a request from a man named “Stewart” and his husband-to-be. The twist? Stewart says it never happened. The revelation has raised questions about how Lorie Smith’s case was allowed to proceed all the way to the nation’s highest court with such an apparent misrepresentation and whether the state of Colorado, which lost the case, has any legal recourse. Legal experts say an error like this — especially at the level of the Supreme Court — is highly unusual.
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Harvard
WASHINGTON (AP) — A civil rights legal group is challenging legacy admissions at Harvard University, saying the practice discriminates against students of color by giving an unfair boost to the mostly white children of alumni. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit based in Boston, is filing the civil rights complaint on behalf of Black and Latino community groups in New England, alleging that Harvard’s admissions system violates the Civil Rights Act. It’s the latest effort in a growing push against legacy admissions. Backlash against the practice has been building in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court’s decision ending affirmative action in college admissions.
Highland Park marks 1 year after July 4 shooting with community walk reclaiming parade route
Highland Park, Ill. (AP) — The Fourth of July holiday takes on a different meaning for the Highland Park community this year. One year after a shooter took seven lives at the city's annual parade, community members are planning to honor the victims and reclaim the space to move forward. A 10 a.m. Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall is set to include remarks from Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, a musical performance and a moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired. Then, attendees may walk the parade route.
Mexico's old ruling party fractures following election loss
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s old ruling party has fractured, following the loss of the last major state it governed. The Institutional Revolutionary Parties held the presidency and almost all statehouses without interruption for 70 years. But the PRI, as the party is known, has been reduced to a shadow of its former self. On Monday, four leading PRI senators announced they are quitting the group. Senators led by former interior secretary Miguel Osorio Chong announced they will form a new group called “Congruence for Mexico.” The new group will not be able to compete in the 2024 presidential elections.
UN nuclear chief is visiting Japan to give a final report on release of treated radioactive water
TOKYO (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear agency is in Japan to meet with government leaders and see final preparations for the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant. Japan hopes the visit by International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi will give credibility to the contentious plan. Grossi will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later Tuesday to submit IAEA’s final report on the water release. The report is expected to say that the water sampling, testing and monitoring plans fulfill international requirements. The plant operator is expected to get a permit for releasing the water in the coming days, though when it will start doing so is undecided.
Maternal deaths in the US more than doubled over two decades. Black mothers died at the highest rate
A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows maternal deaths across the U.S. more than doubled in two decades in unequal proportions. Black mothers died at the nation’s highest rates. American Indian and Native Alaskan mothers saw the biggest increases in deaths. And there was high maternal mortality in the Midwest, some northern Mountain states and the Southeast. The new study is a state-by-state analysis of maternal deaths from 1999 to 2019 across five racial ethnic groups.
