Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
DENVER (AP) — As climate change fans hotter and longer heat waves, breaking record temperatures and leaving dozens dead, the poorest Americans suffer the hottest days with the fewest defenses. Air conditioning, once a luxury, is now a matter of survival. When dangerously high temperatures engulfed Phoenix, almost all of those who died indoors didn’t have air conditioning. As cities like Denver, Portland and Seattle, which are accustomed to cooler summers, and other cities nationwide face a new barrage of heat, low-income households, renters and people of color are far more likely to suffer the sweltering heat without cooling.
A boom in apartment construction is helping to curb rents but not all renters will benefit
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When viewed through a wide lens, renters across the U.S. finally appear to be getting some relief, thanks in part to the biggest apartment construction boom in decades. Median rent rose slightly in June, year over year, after falling in May for the first time since the pandemic hit the U.S. Some economists project U.S. rents will be down modestly this year after soaring nearly 25% over the past four years. A closer look, however, shows the trend will likely be little comfort for many U.S. renters who’ve had to put an increasing share of their income toward their monthly payment.
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200
KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say at least 40 people have been killed and nearly 200 wounded when a powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan. A senior police officer said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place Sunday on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion happened. He said some of the wounded were taken a hospital in critical condition. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast but the Islamic State group could be suspected who operate across the border in Afghanistan.
Ukraine again reported bringing war deep into Russia with attacks on Moscow and border region
Ukraine has brought the war far from the front line into the heart of Russia again in drone penetrations Russian authorities said damaged two office buildings a few miles from the Kremlin. Also attacked was a pig breeding complex on the countries’ border. The attempted attacks Sunday reflect a pattern of more frequent and deeper cross-border strikes the Kyiv government has launched since starting a counteroffensive against Russian forces in June. A precursor and the most dramatic of the strikes occurred in May on the Kremlin itself, the seat of power in the capital, Moscow. Sunday’s was the fourth such attempt at a strike on the capital region this month and the third this week, showing Moscow’s vulnerability as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.
Facing legal peril, Trump calls on GOP to rally around him as he threatens primary challenges
NEW YORK (AP) — At a moment of growing legal peril, Donald Trump has ramped calls for his Republican rivals to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. At a rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania, he also threatened to primary Republican members of Congress who fail to focus on investigating Democratic President Joe Biden and urged them to halt Ukrainian military aid unless the White House cooperates with investigations into Biden and his family. The comments came two days after federal prosecutors unveiled new criminal charges against the former president and GOP front-runner as part of the case that accuses him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Joe Biden, America's oldest sitting president, needs young voters to win again. Will his age matter?
Joe Biden is already the oldest sitting president in American history at age 80. If he were to win reelection, he'd be 86 by the end of his second term. To win in 2024, he'll need young voters to back him as solidly as those under 30 did in 2020. In that race against Donald Trump, 61% of them supported Biden, according to AP VoteCast. The Biden campaign and the Democratic Party see young voters as critical to the 2024 coalition, even as Republicans hope to make inroads with them. Biden frequently tries to defuse the age issue by joking about it. But a big question is whether his age could be a deciding election factor.
French embassy in Niger is attacked as protesters waving Russian flags march through capital
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Thousands of supporters of the junta that took over Niger in a coup have marched through the streets of the capital, Niamey. They waved Russian flags, chanted the name of the Russian president and forcefully denounced the former colonial power, France. The Russian mercenary group Wagner is already operating in neighboring Mali, and Moscow would like to expand its influence in the region. Some leaders of the mutiny said they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum because he wasn’t able to secure the nation against growing jihadi violence. But some analysts and Nigeriens say that's a pretext for a takeover that's more about internal power struggles.
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
NEW YORK (AP) — Drastic changes in consumer demands are driving labor unrest in diverse industries upended by technology. Hollywood actors and writers and UPS delivery drivers are among workers fighting for better pay and working conditions. And they want consumers to understand what it takes to meet rising expectations for speed and convenience. The central issues are that workers are overworked and underpaid. Screenwriters say they are expected to create scripts for the streaming era faster for less pay. UPS drivers say forced overtime got out of hand as online shopping accelerated and delivery exploded. Workers are pushing back against forced overtime, punishing schedules or company reliance on lower-paid part-time or contract forces.
Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued a preliminary injunction against the law on Saturday. The law was set to take effect Aug. 1. It also would have created a new process to challenge library materials and request they be relocated to areas children can’t access. The ruling comes as lawmakers in a number of conservative states are pushing for measures making it easier to ban or restrict access to books.
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — When the ocean gets really hot, it's less refreshing. Earlier this week, sea surface temperatures rose above 100 degrees Fahrenheit at a spot off Florida's southern tip. In the prolonged heat wave smothering the Southwest, pools are so hot that they don't offer enough relief. One woman threw blocks of ice into her pool to lower the temperature. This is happening when large swaths of the United STates are suffering through a heat wave. Scientists recently declared that July was the hottest month ever recorded for the globe. Luckily in Florida, a storm finally helped sea surface temperatures fall where they were extremely high.
