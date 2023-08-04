Trump was told not to talk to witnesses in 2020 election conspiracy case. That could be a challenge
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a routine part of a federal court hearing: The defendant was told not to discuss the case with any witnesses without lawyers present. But there’s nothing routine about this case. The defendant is Donald Trump, accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The potential witness pool is vast and includes members of the former president’s inner circle deeply involved in his reelection campaign, including some currently on his payroll. His lies about the election — which form the basis of the charges — are repeated in nearly every speech he gives.
Pence seizes on Trump's latest indictment as he looks to break through in crowded GOP field
NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump was being arraigned in Washington on yet another round of criminal charges, his running mate-turned-rival Mike Pence moved to capitalize on the news, unveiling merchandise that quoted from the indictment. “Too Honest” the shirts and hats read — a reference to Trump's response when Pence rebuffed his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence’s decision to seize on the words marks a notable change in tone for a usually cautious candidate who has so far struggled to break through in a primary dominated by his former boss. Pence has moved to criticize Trump more aggressively, casting himself as the person who stood up to Trump, averting catastrophe.
Ukraine says its drones damaged a Russian warship, showing Kyiv's growing naval capability
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says its sea drones have struck a major Russian port and damaged a warship in an attack that underlined Kyiv's growing capabilities as the Black Sea becomes an increasingly important battleground in the war. The strike on Novorossiysk marks the first time a commercial Russian port has been targeted in the nearly 18-month-old conflict. The Black Sea port hosts a naval base, shipbuilding yards and an oil terminal and is key for exports. It lies about 110 kilometers east of Crimea, where Russia’s Defense Ministry said it thwarted another attack overnight.
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
MELEKHOVO, Russia (AP) — A Russian court has convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism charges and sentenced him to 19 years in prison. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated. The extremism charges related to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. The 47-year-old Navalny is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe. He has exposed official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests. He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning. He blamed that poisoning on the Kremlin, which denied involvement.
Fewer Americans got jobs in July than expected. But a steady market suggests US may avoid recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The job market has cooled over the summer. But it’s still strong enough to defy predictions that higher interest rates would tip the United States into recession. U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected, as the higher interest rates continued to weigh on the economy. But the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in a sign that the job market remains resilient. Hiring was up from 185,000 in June, a figure that the Labor Department revised down from an originally reported 209,000. Economists had expected to see 200,000 new jobs in July.
After 26 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a woman whose remains were among discoveries that became known as the Gilgo Beach killings has been identified after 26 years. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Friday that she was 34-year-old Karen Vergata. She had previously been known to the public as “Jane Doe No. 7.” Tierney says she disappeared around Valentine's Day 1996 and was living in Manhattan. Some of her remains were first discovered in 1996 on Fire Island. More of her bones were later found near Gilgo Beach in 2011.
Lawmakers tour site of Parkland school massacre before experts recreate shooting inside
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Nine members of Congress have toured the blood-stained and bullet-pocked halls where the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre happened. The six Democrats and three Republicans visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's old freshman building, the scene of the shooting that killed 17. It has remained locked behind a chain-link fence for use in last year's trial of shooter Nikolas Cruz. The visit lasted nearly two hours. After Friday's tour, a shooting reenactment will be staged as part of a lawsuit filed by the victims' families against former Deputy Scot Peterson and the Broward Sheriff's Office. Live bullets will be fired into a safety device and the sounds will be recorded.
Play it again, Joe. Biden bets that repeating himself is smart politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is betting that repeating himself is smart politics as he seeks reelection. The Democratic president keeps recycling his greatest hits. If you’ve heard one of Biden’s recent speeches, you’ve basically heard them all. Biden has zingers like, “This is not your father’s Republican Party.” He’s got a geometry-based explanation on how to grow the economy: "from the bottom up and the middle out.” He knows what the middle class needs: “a little bit of breathing room.” You’re sure to keep hearing those refrains in the year-plus leading up to Election Day 2024. The repetition is a strategic choice with a scientific basis in a society loaded with distractions.
Global food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal and India restricts rice exports
LONDON (AP) — Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia ended a deal allowing Ukraine ship grain and India restricted some rice exports. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday that its index of food prices increased 1.3% in July over June. The increase was driven by higher costs for rice and vegetable oil. It was the first uptick since April when higher sugar prices bumped up the reading slightly for the first time in a year. Commodity prices have been falling but the trade restrictions and grain deal's demise threaten to increase food insecurity and the prices people pay to eat in developing nations.
Pioneering mothers are breaking down barriers to breastfeeding in Olympic sports
PARIS (AP) — Breastfeeding and high-performance sports were long an almost impossible combination for top female athletes. For decades, they have been torn between their sports careers and motherhood, because having both was so tough. That’s becoming less true ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games where women will take another step forward in their long march for equality, competing in equal numbers with men for the first time. Pioneering mothers are showing that it is possible to breastfeed and be competitive. They include French judo star Clarisse Agbégnénou. She won her sixth world title, confirming the reigning Olympic champion as one of the athletes to watch at next year’s Paris Games, while she was breastfeeding her 10-month-old daughter Athena.
