Posts show Texas mall gunman researched attack for weeks
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Posts by Mauricio Garcia on a Russian social networking site suggest that the 33-year-old planned for weeks before he opened fire at a suburban Dallas shopping mall last weekend, killing eight people and wounding seven others. Garcia researched when the mall in Allen was busiest — Saturday afternoons — and posted photos on social media in mid-April of a store near where he ultimately started his attack last Saturday, which ended with police killing him. His online activity also betrayed a fascination with white supremacy and mass shootings, which he described as sport. Photos Garcia posted showed large Nazi tattoos on his arm and torso. The Associated Press has verified his account on the site.
Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek
STARKS, La. (AP) — Bond has been set at $300,000 for a Louisiana man who authorities say fired a gun at children playing hide and seek outside his home, striking a 14-year-old girl. Southwest Louisiana authorities say 58-year-old David Van Doyle, of the Starks community, faces aggravated assault and battery charges. He was arrested Sunday and remained in jail Tuesday morning. Jail officials say a public defender has been assigned to the case. The attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment. The girl's injuries were not considered life-threatening. The sheriff's office says Doyle told detectives he saw shadows outside and shot at people running away.
Jury starts deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury in New York City has begun deliberating the claims of columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan read instructions on the law to the nine-person jury before the panel began discussing the civil claims of battery and defamation shortly before noon Tuesday. Kaplan told jurors that the first question on the verdict form will be to decide whether they think there is more than a 50 percent chance that Trump raped Carroll inside a store's dressing room. Trump has denied it.
Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal task force is recommending that women start getting every-other-year mammograms at age 40 instead of waiting until 50. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has long said women can choose to start breast cancer screening as young as 40 but until now has made a stronger recommendation for the X-ray exams every two years between ages 50 and 74. Tuesday's draft recommendation, if finalized, won't settle the issue. Other health groups have differing guidelines for when women should start routine screening and whether they need it annually or every other year.
Chaos? Kumbaya? How the debt limit standoff might end
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just how does this debt limit standoff end? Plenty of scenarios are being publicly and privately gamed out, but no one knows for sure. The possibilities range from kumbaya to total economic chaos with plenty of options in between. So far, neither President Joe Biden nor House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is giving ground ahead of talks slated for Tuesday. Time is short: The Treasury Department warns the U.S. could default as soon as June 1 if there is no deal. Potential outcomes include an extension of the deadline and Biden taking action on his own.
Utah author of book on grieving death charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about dealing with grief after her husband died last year was charged with his murder by prosecutors who say the man died from a fentanyl overdose. Kouri Richins was arrested in Park City on Monday on murder and drug possession charges stemming from the March 2022 death of her husband Eric Richins. In charging documents, prosecutors allege Richins spiked her husband's drink with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl and then hours later called authorities to report him unresponsive. The charges come a month after Richins appeared on local television to promote a book on helping children deal with grief.
Disney updates lawsuit against DeSantis to add new events
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney has amended its free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to add recent developments in the tit-for-tat fight between the entertainment giant and the Florida governor. Disney’s amended complaint was filed Monday in federal court in Tallahassee. It ha been updated with developments since the entertainment giant nearly two weeks ago sued DeSantis and a new oversight board for the Disney World governing district. The new board is made up of DeSantis appointees. The revised complaint references legislation passed last week by Florida lawmakers. One of the new laws gives the state unprecedented authority to inspect a monorail system at Disney World
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or statement were expected. The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage. De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26. De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.”
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Denny Crum, who won two NCAA men’s basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died. He was 86. The school announced Crum’s death in a release after being informed by his wife, Susan. No cause was given, but Crum had battled an extended illness. Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor, Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then, and championships in 1980 and ’86.
In dog show world, details obvious and subtle rule the day
NEW YORK (AP) — Doe-eyed dachshunds, push-faced French bulldogs and other nonsporting breeds circle the hallowed rings at one of the world’s biggest dog shows. A Bracco Italiano receives a jowl massage. Spaniels get blow-dried. At the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, held for the first time on the grounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City's Queens borough, judges are selecting the best breeds to go on to compete in Best In Show. Started nearly 150 years ago, Westminster brings the rarefied world of purebred breeding to viewers around the world for three days each spring. It's a beloved, if idiosyncratic, subculture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.