Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Records obtained by The Associated Press show that Supreme Court justices have attended publicly funded events at colleges and universities that allowed the schools to put the justices in the room with influential donors, including some whose industries have had interests before the court. The AP's investigation also finds that justices lent the prestige of their position to partisan activity and advanced personal interests such as book sales. The records show schools used the justices as inducements for donations, even while expressly saying the events were not fundraisers. Supreme Court justices provide only a limited accounting of expenses-paid travel and sometimes fail to disclose events altogether.
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison a half-century after grisly killings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released from a California prison after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for two infamous killings. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Tuesday that Van Houten “was released to parole supervision.” Her release comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole. Van Houten was convicted in 1971 of helping Manson’s followers carry out the 1969 killings of Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary.
NATO prepared to back Ukraine in its fight against Russia — but not to extend membership
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, is poised to end with vague assurances of Ukraine's future membership in the alliance. The outcome is disappointing for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has criticized NATO's stance as “absurd.” However, it reflects the challenges of reaching consensus among members while Russia's invasion continues. In essence, Western countries are willing to keep sending weapons to help Ukraine do the job that NATO was designed to do — hold the line against Russian aggression. But they are not ready to invite Ukraine to join their ranks and benefit from NATO's security.
Larry Nassar was stabbed in prison cell, attack not seen by surveillance cameras, AP source says
Larry Nassar was stabbed in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who wasn't authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It’s the second time Nassar, the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor, has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. The attack, which left Nassar with a collapsed lung, underscored persistent problems at the federal Bureau of Prisons. Nassar was stabbed in the neck, chest and back by a prisoner with a makeshift weapon Sunday at U.S. Penitentiary Coleman. He's hospitalized in stable condition.
Trump can be held liable in writer’s defamation lawsuit after Justice Department reverses course
NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department has reversed its position that Donald Trump can't be held personally liable for remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape because he was president when he made the comments. The department filed a letter Tuesday with the judge presiding over a lawsuit columnist E. Jean Carroll filed in Manhattan federal court in 2020 and said it no longer has “sufficient basis” to conclude that Trump in his statements about Carroll’s claims was motivated by more than an insignificant desire to serve the U.S. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately comment.
Smuggler sentenced to prison for deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants who suffocated in truck in UK
LONDON (AP) — A Romanian man who was part of a migrant smuggling ring has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people who suffocated in a truck trailer in 2019. Marius Mihai Draghici was sentenced Tuesday in a London court for manslaughter. Justice Neil Garnham described him as the ringleader's right-hand man in an operation that profited by exploiting people desperate to get to the U.K. Victims ranging in age from 15 to 44 died as they sent desperate messages to loved ones describing their final breaths in the hot cargo container.
Iowa GOP passes bill banning most abortions after about 6 weeks during marathon special session
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Republican-led Legislature has passed a bill banning most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The vote came during a marathon special session Tuesday that continued late into the night. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the rare session after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a nearly identical law that she signed in 2018. Abortion is currently legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. The legislation will take immediate effect with the governor’s signature. It will prohibit almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.
Vermont hit by 2nd day of floods as muddy water reaches the tops of parking meters in capital city
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — A storm that dumped two months of rain in two days is bringing more flooding across Vermont. Many communities had been marooned by high water, though officials say a dam just upstream from the state capital of Montpelier appears to be holding. The slow-moving storm unleashed rivers from their banks and caused flash flooding in parts of Vermont and New York, and rivers are threatening to overflow in Connecticut. One person in New York’s Hudson Valley died as she was trying to leave her home during flash flooding. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.
A fire destroyed millions of veterans' records. 50 years later, families are still seeking answers
Fifty years ago, millions of files were destroyed in a huge fire at the Military Personnel Records Center in suburban St. Louis. The July 12, 1973, blaze consumed an estimated 16 to 18 million personnel files, the vast majority covering the period just before World War I through 1963. It is believed to be the largest loss of records in U.S. history related to a single catastrophic event. The loss has forced veterans and their families to fight for benefits, medals and recognition they’d earned. Some people believe it was an intentional attack meant to destroy specific records. Investigators zeroed in on a janitor’s carelessly discarded cigarette, but no official cause was ever determined.
Humans' impact on the earth began a new epoch in the 1950s called the Anthropocene, scientists say
Humans have etched their impact on the Earth with such strength and permanence since the middle of the 20th century that scientists says a new geologic epoch began then. Called the Anthropocene — and derived from the Greek terms for “human” and “new” — this epoch started sometime between 1950 and 1954. While there is evidence worldwide that captures the impact of burning fossil fuels, detonating nuclear weapons and dumping fertilizers and plastics on land and in waterways, the scientists are proposing a small but deep lake outside of Toronto, Canada — Crawford Lake — to place a historic marker.
