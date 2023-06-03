Inside Russia's penal colonies: A look at life for political prisoners caught in Putin's crackdowns
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Alexei Navalny will spend his 47th birthday Sunday in a tiny prison cell with hardly any natural light. He won’t be able to see or talk to loved ones because phone calls and visits are banned for those in “punishment isolation.” Prison guards usually blast patriotic songs and speeches of President Vladimir Putin at him. He's serving a nine-year term due to end in 2030 on charges widely seen as trumped up, and faces another trial on new charges that could keep him locked up for another two decades. While he gets most of the attention, there’s a growing number of less-known prisoners in Russia, some of whom serve their time in similarly harsh conditions.
India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation's worst rail disasters
BALASORE, India (AP) — Rescuers in India have found no additional survivors from the massive derailment involving two passenger trains that left more than 280 people dead and hundreds injured. Chaotic scenes erupted on Friday night in eastern Odisha state as rescuers climbed atop the wrecked trains to break open doors and windows using cutting torches. The death toll rose steadily throughout the night. Scores of bodies, covered by white sheets, lay on the ground near the tracks as locals and rescuers raced to help survivors. Army soldiers and air force helicopters joined the effort. The director of Odisha's fire services says at least 280 bodies have been recovered and some 900 people were injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and the injured.
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default
WASHINGTON (AP) — With just two days to spare, President Joe Biden has signed legislation that lifts the nation’s debt ceiling. That averts an unprecedented default on the federal government’s debt. The Treasury Department had warned that the country would start running short of cash to pay all of its bills on Monday, a development that would have sent shockwaves through the U.S. and global economies. Republicans refused to raise the country’s borrowing limit unless Democrats agreed to cut spending, leading to a standoff that wasn’t resolved until weeks of intense negotiations between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The final agreement suspends the debt limit until 2025 and restricts government spending.
Debt deal imposes new work requirements for food aid and that frustrates many Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are deeply conflicted about the food aid requirements that President Joe Biden negotiated as part of the debt ceiling deal. Lawmakers worry that damage has been done to safety net programs and it'll be difficult to unravel that in the years ahead as Republicans demand further cuts. Bargaining over toughening work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is commonly known as food stamps, became the focal point for the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy up until the end. Negotiators from both sides made clear that it was the biggest area of disagreement and that it almost led to the talks breaking down several times.
Trump-appointed judge rejects Tennessee's anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge says Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law designed to place strict limits on drag shows is unconstitutional. In a ruling late Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker wrote that the law was both “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad” and encouraged “discriminatory enforcement.” The Memphis-based LGBTQ+ theater company that filed the complaint said the law would negatively impact them because they produce “drag-centric performances, comedy sketches, and plays” with no age restrictions. The Tennessee drag law marks the second major proposal targeting LGBTQ+ people passed by state lawmakers this year. Earlier, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a GOP-backed law that bans most gender-affirming care, which is being challenged in court.
Tragedy that left 5 dead or missing puts spotlight on safety in Alaska charter fishing industry
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Charter fishing industry experts in southeast Alaska say they're eager to learn the cause of a tragedy that left five people dead or lost at sea. A boat called the Awakin was found partially submerged off an island about 10 miles west of Sitka last Sunday. Efforts to recover the vessel have been hampered by rough seas. A salvage company is hoping to try again Saturday. Richard Yamada from the Alaska Charter Association says he can't remember any other fatal accident in Alaska's charter industry. He says he and others are hoping to learn what happened.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. And the Book of Mormon could be next. The Davis School District north of Salt Lake City banned the Bible from its elementary and middle schools in response to a parental complaint. After news of the Bible ban, the district said it received a complaint about the Book of Mormon. This all comes as parent activists throughout the United States sow alarm about how sex is talked about in schools.
Ukraine says inspections found nearly a quarter of its air-raid shelters locked or unusable
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Concerns around civilian safety have spiked in Ukraine, as officials announced that an inspection had found nearly a quarter of the country's air-raid shelters locked or unusable, just days after Russian missiles allegedly killed a woman in Kyiv as she waited outside a shuttered shelter. The Ukrainian interior ministry said through its press service that of the “over 4,800” shelters it inspected, 252 were locked and a further 893 “unfit for use.” That same day, the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office reported that four people were detained in a criminal probe into the 33-year-old woman's death on Thursday.
Twitter executive responsible for content safety resigns after Elon Musk criticism
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A top Twitter executive responsible for safety and content moderation is leaving the company. The executive quit Friday, shortly after Twitter owner Elon Musk publicly complained about the platform’s handling of posts about transgender topics. Ella Irwin confirms her departure, but isn't saying why she left. Twitter has faced turmoil including mass layoffs, staff quitting, and the firing of top executives since Musk took over last year. Next to Musk, Irwin was the most prominent voice of the company’s ever-changing content policies in recent months. Twitter has struggled to bring back advertisers turned off by Musk’s drastic changes and loosening of rules against hate speech.
US defense secretary says Washington won't stand for 'coercion and bullying' from China
SINGAPORE (AP) — American Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says Washington would not stand for any “coercion and bullying” of its allies and partners by China, while assuring Beijing that the United States remains committed to maintaining the status quo on Taiwan and would prefer dialogue over conflict. Speaking Saturday at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, an annual forum bringing together top defense officials, diplomats and leaders, Austin lobbied for support for Washington’s vision of a “free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific” as the best course to counter increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region. A senior Chinese official accused Austin of making false accusations against China and says the U.S. is “deceiving and exploiting” Asia-Pacific nations to advance its own self-interests.
