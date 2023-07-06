Trump valet Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, has entered a not guilty plea to charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities. He also hired a new Florida-based lawyer to represent him as the case moves forward. Nauta was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents. Nauta hired Sasha Dadan, a criminal defense attorney and former public defender whose main law office is in Fort Pierce, where the judge who would be handling the trial is based.
Owner of the submersible that imploded during Titanic dive suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic says it has suspended operations. OceanGate made the announcement on Thursday. The company based in Everett, Washington, owned the Titan submersible that is believed to have imploded as it made its descent on June 18 in the North Atlantic. The implosion killed all five people on board, including Stockton Rush, the submersible’s pilot and the chief executive officer of the company. The company’s website said Thursday that it “has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.” The Coast Guard is investigating the implosion.
Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia, raising questions about Kremlin's strategy
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The president of Belarus says the mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his troops are in their field camps. Thursday's announcement raised new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s claim could not be independently verified, and the Kremlin refused to comment on Yevgeny Prigozhin’s whereabouts. But Russian media have reported he was recently seen at his offices in St. Petersburg. It was not clear if Prigozhin’s presence in Russia would violate the deal. The agreement allowed the head of the Wagner Group military contractor to move to Belarus in exchange for ending the rebellion and a promise of amnesty for him and his troops.
Global heat is just the latest 2023 extreme that shows an Earth in crisis
Scientists say global heat that inched into worrisome new territory this week is a clear example of how pollutants released by humans are warming their environment. But the unofficial records for Earth’s average temperature are just one way the planet is telling us something is gravely wrong. Warming oceans, dangerous air from runaway wildfires and shrinking Antarctic sea ice are among many other signals of climate distress.
DeSantis defends anti-LGBTQ video shared by his campaign and calls it a 'fair game' attack on Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending an anti-LGBTQ video his campaign shared online that attacks rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people, despite some of his fellow Republicans calling it homophobic. DeSantis said in an interview Wednesday that the video was “totally fair game” because its intent was “identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants.” The Log Cabin Republicans, an organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives, called the video “divisive and desperate" and said it ”ventured into homophobic territory.”
Guantanamo detainees tell first independent visitor about scars from torture and hopes to leave
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, the aging men known by their serial numbers arrived at the meeting shackled. For the first time since it had opened in 2002, a U.S. president was allowing them to meet with a U.N. independent investigator. They told the investigator, Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, about the scant contacts with their families, the psychological and physical scars of the torture and abuse they experienced, and their hopes of leaving. They also told her she had come too late. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ní Aoláin agreed, because a total of 780 Muslim men were detained there following the 9/11 terrorist attack and today there are just 30.
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a Texas man who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015 returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years. Houston police detectives said on Thursday that prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie Santana and her son, Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, but that their investigation is continuing. The announcement comes a week after police said they found Farias after receiving a call about a person lying on the ground in front of a southeast Houston church. He was hospitalized after police found him last week and detectives interviewed him and his mother on Wednesday.
Wisconsin governor's 400-year veto angers opponents in state with long history of creative cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ partial veto that attempts to lock in a school funding increase for 400 years drew outrage and surprise from his political opponents. But it’s just the latest creative cut in a state that once had the “Vanna White” and “Frankenstein” vetoes. Wisconsin governors have the most powerful partial veto power in the country because, unlike in other states, they can strike nearly any part of a budget bill. That’s exactly what the Democratic Evers did on Wednesday with a two-year state budget passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The move is expected to be challenged in court.
Lavish tomb in ancient Spain belonged to a woman, not a man, new research shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — New research shows that a 5,000-year-old tomb in Spain contains the remains of a woman, not a man as originally thought. Archaeologists used a new scientific method of determining sex that analyzes tooth enamel. Previously archaeologists had assumed that the tomb complex contained a young man based on the poorly preserved bones and the fact that several items indicated that the individual held a high social status. The tomb near Seville was first excavated in 2008 and inside were ivory tusks, a crystal dagger and other rare items. The research was published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.
What is Threads? All your questions about Meta's new Twitter rival, answered
NEW YORK (AP) — Threads, Meta’s text-based app seemingly built to rival Twitter, is live. The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries and millions signed up within its first hours. Threads, which Meta says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations,” arrives at a time some are looking for Twitter alternatives amid Elon Musk’s tumultuous ownership of the platform. But Meta’s new app has also raised data privacy concerns, and is notably unavailable in the European Union. Here’s what you need to know about Threads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.