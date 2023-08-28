Trump trial set for March 4, 2024, in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's Monday decision denies a defense request to push the trial back until April 2026, about a year and a half after the 2024 election. The decision also sets the trial later than the January date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith’s team. The trial would come the day before Super Tuesday. The Republican ex-president was charged in a four-count indictment with scheming to undo the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city's racist past and the struggle to move on
By some measures, Jacksonville, Florida, was making strides to emerge from its racist past. Then three Black people were fatally shot by a young, white man as the city prepared for an annual commemoration of Ax Handle Saturday. A mob of white people descended on the city’s downtown 63 years ago and used baseball bats and ax handles to club peaceful Black demonstrators who were protesting segregation at a lunch counter. Some longtime residents say racism has once again become normalized because of the nation's divisive politics. They say the deadly shooting over the weekend may be another example.
Biden is 'old,' Trump is 'corrupt': AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans asked to describe the Democrat in the White House and the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election say President Joe Biden is “old” and “confused” and say former President Donald Trump is “corrupt” and “dishonest.” Unflattering portraits of Biden and Trump emerge clearly in an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which asked an open-ended question about what comes to mind when people think of them. For Biden, the largest share of U.S. adults mention his age of 80. Trump has been indicted in four cases and elicits words such as "crooked" and “liar."
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane and move toward Florida, forecasters say
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Idalia is intensifying and expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida's Gulf coast. At 8 a.m. EDT Monday, the storm was about 90 miles off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Forecasters say they expect Idalia to become a hurricane later Monday in the Gulf of Mexico, then curve northeast and reach Florida's western coast on Wednesday.
The Ukraine war, propaganda-style, is coming to Russian movie screens. Will people watch?
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Russian authorities have announced an endeavor to boost production of movies glorifying Moscow’s actions in Ukraine this year. One feature film along those lines — “The Witness” — hit theaters on Aug. 17, and at least two more are in the works. But it’s a big question whether such films will attract the viewers. Similar movies in the past have been a box-office disaster. Plus, sociologists say the public interest in following the war has waned, and people these days mainly strive to escape from the gloom and doom of the news from Ukraine.
Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters
Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. Hawaiian Electric Company released a statement Sunday in response to Maui County’s lawsuit blaming the utility for failing to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Hawaiian Electric called that complaint “factually and legally irresponsible,” and said its power lines in West Maui had been de-energized for more than six hours before the second blaze started. Maui County didn't immediate respond.
Mother of beleaguered Spanish football federation chief starts hunger strike in church to defend him
MADRID (AP) — The mother of the Spanish football federation president under fire for kissing a player during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony has started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defense of her son. Ángeles Béjar, mother of suspended federation president Luis Rubiales, told the Spanish state news agency EFE on Monday she would remain on hunger strike until a solution is found to the treatment of her son. Speaking to reporters outside the church in the southern town of Motril, Rubiales’ cousin, Vanessa Ruiz, joined the mother in calling on the player, Jenni Hermoso, to rectify and tell the truth. The kiss was interpreted by many as sexual abuse. FIFA provisionally suspended Rubiales on Saturday after he gave a defiant speech and refused to resign.
Pope says 'backward' U.S. conservatives have replaced faith with ideology
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church. He says they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time. Francis made the comments in a private meeting with Portuguese Jesuits during a visit to Lisbon on Aug. 5. The Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica published a transcript of the encounter Monday. During the meeting, a Portuguese Jesuit told Francis that he had suffered during a recent sabbatical year in the United States because he came across many Catholics who criticized Francis. The pope acknowledged his point, saying there was “a very strong, organized reactionary attitude” in the U.S. church.
Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 42-year-old Virginia man got to embrace his birth mother for the first time during a long-awaited family reunion in Valdivia, Chile. For months Jimmy Lippert Thyden has been on a journey to uncover the mysteries of his counterfeit adoption, and to reconnect with his biological mother, brothers and sister. Hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez’ son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Over the past nine years, Nos Buscamos has orchestrated more than 450 reunions between adoptees and their birth families. The NGO estimates tens of thousands of babies were taken from Chilean families in the 1970s and 1980s.
Climate activists target jets, yachts and golf in a string of global protests against luxury
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Climate activism has intensified in the past few years as the planet warms to dangerous levels, igniting more extreme heat, floods, storms and wildfires around the world. Tactics have been getting more radical, and activists are now turning their attention to the wealthy, after long targeting some of the world’s most profitable companies – oil and gas conglomerates, banks and insurance firms that continue to invest in fossil fuels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.