Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging people along a wide stretch of Florida's Gulf Coast to make their final preparations before Hurricane Idalia makes landfall. The hurricane is now forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 3 storm, pushing a storm surge of up to 12 feet. Residents from Tampa Bay north through the Big Bend area have been loading up on sandbags and evacuated from low-lying areas. The National Hurricane Center projects Idalia could power up to 120 mph and strike hard in a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces Black leaders' anger after racist killings in Jacksonville
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ron DeSantis scoffed when the NAACP issued a travel advisory this spring warning Black people to use “extreme care” if traveling to Florida. Just three months later, the Republican governor is struggling to lead his state through the aftermath of a racist attack that left three African Americans dead and the Black community outraged. African American leaders are arguing that DeSantis created the conditions that led to the weekend shooting. The tragedy cast a shadow across the Republican presidential campaign as candidates were forced to confront uncomfortable questions about the party’s increasing appeal among right-wing extremists. Virtually every GOP presidential candidate has embraced a message that downplays the existence of racism in America.
After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden Administration weakened protections for wetlands on Tuesday. Federal officials were forced to make the change after the Supreme Court's decision in May that sharply limited the federal government's power to regulate wetlands. The justices' Sackett decision in May boosted property rights over concerns about clean water. The EPA said that because of the Supreme Court's decision, the federal government no longer has the power to regulate wetlands that don't have a “continuous surface connection” to larger, regulated bodies of water.
HBCU president lauds students, officer for stopping Jacksonville killer before racist store attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The president of the historically Black institution in Jacksonville, Florida, says a campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University. Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull into a campus library parking lot and began putting on tactical gear Saturday, Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison Jr. said Monday. They immediately flagged down a security officer who was on patrol to tell them what they saw. Minutes later, the gunman made his way to a Dollar General Store down the road.
Graduate student charged with murder in killing of University of North Carolina faculty member
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Police have charged a University of North Carolina graduate student with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a faculty member that caused a campus lockdown during the search for the gunman. Thirty-four-year-old Tailei Qi is due in court later Tuesday for an initial hearing in the Monday killing of Zijie Yan inside a science building on the Chapel Hill campus. In addition to the murder count, he is charged with having a gun on educational property. Yan is listed on the school’s website as an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences, while Qi is listed as a graduate student in Yan’s research group.
Conservatives are on a mission to dismantle the US government and replace it with Trump's vision
WASHINGTON (AP) — With more than a year to go before the 2024 election, a constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump. The conservative organizations are recruiting thousands of Americans to travel to Washington on a mission to dismantle the federal government and replace it with a vision closer to Trump's own. The Project 2025 effort is being led by the Heritage Foundation think tank and fueled by former Trump administration officials with a nearly 1,000-page how-to book. They want to shrink government from within by firing up to 50,000 federal workers whom Republicans call “deep state” bureaucrats.
A memorial service has been held for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, his spokespeople say
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Spokespeople for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin say a memorial service for the mercenary boss took place behind closed doors. A terse statement on social media said Tuesday that “those who wish to bid their farewell” to the 62-year-old head of the Wagner private military contractor should go to the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, his hometown. It wasn’t clear from the statement whether Prigozhin already was buried. The Kremlin said earlier that President Vladimir Putin wasn’t planning to attend the funeral.
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise is diagnosed with blood cancer and undergoing treatment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The second ranking House Republican says he has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The 57-year-old Scalise says he will continue to serve in the House as he undergoes treatment. He vowed to tackle the treatment with "strength and energy" and described the cancer as “very treatable.” Scalise was among several people wounded in 2017 when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. He was shot in the hip and endured lengthy hospitalizations.
Man who killed 3 at a Dollar General in Jacksonville used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville sheriff says the gunman who killed three people at a Dollar General used to work at a dollar store and had stopped in at one before a security guard’s presence apparently led him elsewhere. Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference Monday that the shooter worked at a Dollar Tree from October 2021 to July 2022. He stopped at a Family Dollar store Saturday, went in, returned to his car and left when a guard pulled into the lot. He then pulled into a parking lot at Edward Waters University, donned tactical gear and left when security approached.
When it comes to the Hollywood strikes, it's not just the entertainment industry that's being hurt
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s been more than 100 days since members of the Writers Guild of America stopped working and more than a month since the actors union joined them. The financial ripples that the strikes have caused are wide-reaching. It's affected the obvious industries like studio rentals, set construction, props and makeup to things like coffee shops near studios and dry cleaning for costumes. All across Los Angeles, companies large and small are feeling the effects. The last writers strike took three months to resolve and is conservatively estimated to have cost $2.1 billion. This time around, the number will be harder to measure.
