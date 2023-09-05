A Trump-Biden rematch may be on the horizon in 2024, whether voters like it or not
NEW YORK (AP) — The end of Labor Day would typically mark the start of a furious sprint to the Iowa caucuses as candidates battle for their party’s presidential nomination. But as the 2024 campaign comes into greater focus, the usual frenzy is yielding to a sense of inevitability. Donald Trump dominates the Republican primary. Trump's strength comes despite — or perhaps because of — multiple criminal indictments threatening to overshadow any serious debate about the future of the country. President Joe Biden is on a glide path to victory on the Democratic side. The 80-year-old incumbent faces token opposition for the Democratic nomination. Whether voters like it or not, a Trump-Biden rematch may be on the horizon.
Congress returns to try to prevent a government shutdown while the GOP weighs an impeachment inquiry
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to Capitol Hill to try to avert a government shutdown, while House Republicans consider whether to pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Senators return Tuesday. Lawmakers will consider a short-term funding measure to keep government offices fully functioning and provide emergency funding for Ukraine and federal disaster funds. A Republican-driven probe into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings is also on the agenda. Time is running short for Congress to act on the budget. The House is scheduled to meet for just 11 days before the government’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30. Deal-making will play out as Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Steve Scalise tackle health issues.
Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol physician says 81-year-old Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of being a stroke or seizure disorder. McConnell’s office released the information Tuesday as the Senate returned from a summer break. Questions have mounted over the long-serving Republican leader’s health. McConnell froze up last week during a press conference in Kentucky, unable to respond to a question. It was the second such episode in a matter of weeks. The situation has fueled concern among Republican senators and intense speculation about McConnell’s ability to remain leader. The long-serving senator fell and hit his head at a dinner in Washington earlier this year, suffering a concussion.
Kim Jong Un and Putin may meet. What do North Korea and Russia need from each other?
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. official says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. That's a trip that would bring the two isolated leaders closer together. U.S. officials also said Russia is trying to buy ammunition from North Korea for its war in Ukraine. In return, experts say, North Korea will probably ask for food, energy shipments and transfers of sophisticated weapons technologies. A meeting with Putin would be Kim’s first summit with a foreign leader since North Korea closed its borders in January 2020. According to U.S. officials, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang in July and asked Kim to send more ammunition to Russia.
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that could lead to his permanent removal from office is underway. The embattled Republican — one of former President Donald Trump's biggest defenders — is in the state Senate on Tuesday to face accusations of bribery and corruption that have shadowed him for years. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race to take control of the attorney general’s office in 2015. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted. The proceeding is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account.
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced for a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop the transfer of power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Tarrio will be the final Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack to receive his punishment. Prosecutors want the 39-year-old Miami resident to get more than three decades in prison when he’s sentenced Tuesday. Three of Tarrio's lieutenants convicted of the rarely used sedition charge were sentenced last week to prison terms ranging from 15 to 18 years. Tarrio's lawyers say there was no plot to attack the Capitol.
Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation has fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda less than three weeks after Spain won the Women’s World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales. The coach was among those who applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign despite facing widespread criticism for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the title celebrations in Sydney last month. Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA and is facing a Spanish government case against him for the conduct that prompted a storm of criticism and led to widespread calls for his resignation.
America's small towns are disbanding police forces, citing hiring woes
GOODHUE, Minnesota (AP) — America is in the midst of a police officer shortage. Agencies of all sizes are struggling to fill open positions. Many in law enforcement blame on the two-fold morale hit of 2020. First, the coronavirus pandemic. Then criticism of police boiled over after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. Small towns have such a hard time finding qualified candidates for job openings that some are disbanding their departments. Small-town residents from Goodhue, Minnesota, to Lott, Texas say giving up a police force Isn’t that bad. Most towns turn over law enforcement duties to county sheriffs, even as they struggle to recruit deputies. Disbanding can save money, though some sheriffs warn of longer response times for 911 calls.
Saudi Arabia, Russia plan to extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through the end of the year
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year. The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow on Tuesday said the two countries would trim 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market. Their move pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in afternoon trading, a price unseen in the market since November. It likely will increase costs for motorists at gas stations and put new pressure on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the United States. President Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia last year there would be unspecified “consequences” for the kingdom partnering with Russia on cuts as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.
Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines
NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood is at a standstill. Actors and screenwriters are months into a dual strike. Film sets are dark. But the movies are still coming – or, at least, most of them. Even if that means some potentially solitary red-carpet walks. Up until now, the ongoing stalemate has had a modest effect on late-summer movie releases. But now that the strikes have rounded Labor Day, with no end in sight, Hollywood’s high season is imperiled. Much is in flux. Taylor Swift is in. “Dune” is out. The ongoing actors and screenwriters strikes are casting a pall over the fall movie season, but a parade of awards contenders and autumn blockbusters are on the way, nevertheless.
