NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the leaders of the military organization's member nations have agreed to allow Ukraine to join “when allies agree and conditions are met.” Stoltenberg spoke on Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the alliance’s failure to set a timetable for Ukraine’s membership as “absurd.” Stoltenberg told reporters that leaders "have reaffirmed Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan.” He says the decision will change Ukraine’s membership path from two steps to one step but added that Ukraine would join “when allies agree and conditions are met.”
Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Records obtained by The Associated Press show that Supreme Court justices have attended publicly funded events at colleges and universities that allowed the schools to put the justices in the room with influential donors, including some whose industries have had interests before the court. The AP's investigation also finds that justices lent the prestige of their position to partisan activity and advanced personal interests such as book sales. The records show schools used the justices as inducements for donations, even while expressly saying the events were not fundraisers. Supreme Court justices provide only a limited accounting of expenses-paid travel and sometimes fail to disclose events altogether.
Desperate Ukrainians take long and uncertain journey to escape Russian occupation
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Some Ukrainians living under Russian occupation are so desperate to escape that they take long, circuitous and uncertain journeys through Russia to return to Ukrainian-held territory. Rima Yaremenko undertook a 3,000-mile odyssey only to end up within sight of where her trip started. The 68-year old Ukrainian woman went through Russia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland before settling across the Dnieper River from her beleaguered hometown of Oleshky. Yaremenko lived under Moscow’s rule for 15 months. She put up with constant shelling just be near her beloved home and blooming garden. Then it was gone after the destruction of a dam triggered catastrophic flooding. Hundreds of others fled too.
A fire destroyed millions of veterans' records. 50 years later, families are still seeking answers
Fifty years ago, millions of files were destroyed in a huge fire at the Military Personnel Records Center in suburban St. Louis. The July 12, 1973, blaze consumed an estimated 16 to 18 million personnel files, the vast majority covering the period just before World War I through 1963. It is believed to be the largest loss of records in U.S. history related to a single catastrophic event. The loss has forced veterans and their families to fight for benefits, medals and recognition they’d earned. Some people believe it was an intentional attack meant to destroy specific records. Investigators zeroed in on a janitor’s carelessly discarded cigarette, but no official cause was ever determined.
A surging river threatens Vermont's capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — A storm that dumped two months of rain in two days is bringing more flooding across Vermont. Many communities are marooned by high water, and a dam is threatening to overflow just upstream from the state capital of Montpelier. The slow-moving storm unleashed rivers from their banks and caused flash flooding in parts of Vermont and New York, and rivers are threatening to overflow in Connecticut. One person in New York’s Hudson Valley died as she was trying to leave her home during flash flooding. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.
A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia's 2020 election
ATLANTA (AP) — A new grand jury being seated this week in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ask him to find just enough votes to beat Democrat Joe Biden. The investigation expanded to include examination of a slate of Republican fake electors, other phone calls to Georgia officials and unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud. Willis is expected to present her case before one of two grand juries being seated Tuesday.
GOP confidence in 2024 vote count low after years of false election claims, AP-NORC poll shows
Few Republicans have high confidence that votes will be tallied accurately in next year’s presidential contest, suggesting years of sustained attacks against elections by former President Donald Trump and his allies have taken a toll. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that just 22% of Republicans have high confidence in the 2024 vote count compared to 71% of Democrats. The findings underscore the partisan divide caused by a relentless campaign of lies related to the 2020 presidential election. The survey also found that independents have grown skeptical about the integrity of the upcoming election. Just 24% have the highest levels of confidence that the votes will be counted accurately.
Dig resumes for children's remains at former Native American boarding school in Nebraska
GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Archeologists have resumed digging for student remains at the site of a former Native American boarding school. The dig began on Monday and is expected to continue through the week. Researchers and community members have been trying for decades to find the cemetery near the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in Nebraska. In November, a team using ground-penetrating radar found an area that was consistent with graves. In 2021, hundreds of children’s remains were found at other Native American boarding school sites across the U.S. and Canada. Since then, searches for Native American remains have intensified.
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Regulators are seeking to ax the deal because they say it will hurt competition. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in a ruling that the Federal Trade Commission “has not shown a likelihood it will prevail.” The case was an important test for the FTC’s heightened scrutiny of the technology industry under Chairperson Lina Khan, who was installed by President Joe Biden in 2021 because of her tough stance on what she sees as monopolistic behavior by tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook parent Meta.
With player stylists and Gucci collabs, MLB eyes a fresh look with younger fans
SEATTLE (AP) — Major League Baseball’s quest for the crown of cool will be on display Tuesday when its top players strut down a red carpet show at Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market ahead of the All-Star Game. The fan-friendly event is as much an homage to baseball’s iconic place in street style — from the game’s signature caps and jerseys to the classic tees — as it is an indication that MLB is increasingly staking its claim on fashion as an entry to new audiences and pop culture reverence. Unstylish rumors aside, there’s been many short stops in baseball’s history with fashion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.