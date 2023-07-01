Climate change keeps making wildfires and smoke worse. Scientists call it the 'new abnormal'
As smoky as the summer has been so far, scientists say it will likely be worse in future years because of climate change. They say as the world warms and weather gets more extreme, America will see nastier bouts of drought that lead to wildfires and then cause billowing and deadly smoke. The amount of land burned in the United States and Canada has more than tripled since the 1980s. One study estimates that globally more than 600,000 people per year die from wildfire smoke. Scientists warn against calling this a new normal because it's not going to stay this way. It's the new abnormal.
In 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmative action precedents
WASHINGTON (AP) — Overturning Roe v. Wade and affirmative action in higher education had been leading goals of the conservative legal movement for decades. Over a span of 370 days, a Supreme Court reshaped by three justices nominated by President Donald Trump made both of those goals a reality. Last June, the court ended nationwide protections for abortion rights. On Thursday, the court’s conservative majority decided that race-conscious admissions programs at the oldest private and public colleges in the county were are unlawful. Precedents that had stood since the 1970s were overturned. The court just ended a term in which ethical questions swirled around the justices and public trust dipped. There were other expected conservative decisions, but also some notable surprises.
Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality
The events in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. that began in 2020 with the killing of George Floyd. Despite the differences between the two countries' cultures, police forces and communities, the shooting in France and the outcry that erupted there this week laid bare how the U.S. is not alone in its struggles with systemic racism and police brutality. The teen was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday. Video showed an officer firing once through the windshield as the driver pulled forward.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting that it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group. The images provided by Planet Labs PLC suggest that dozens of tents have been erected within the past two weeks at a former military based outside Osipovichi, a town 230 kilometres (142 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. The leader of an anti-Lukashenko guerrilla group told The Associated Press on Thursday that construction of a site for Wagner fighters was underway there.
As if air travel isn't hard enough, 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend
Airline passengers dealing with weather delays could face a new source of disruptions this weekend. Wireless providers plan to power up new 5G systems near major airports on Saturday. Most U.S. airlines say they have retrofitted their planes to protect them against interference from the 5G signals. However, Delta Air Lines has 190 planes that have not been retrofitted, most of them smaller Airbus jets. Delta says it will schedule those planes to avoid flying into airports where fog or low clouds are expected.
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that removes race from the admissions process, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an end to legacy preferences, the practice of favoring applicants with family ties to alumni. Long seen as a perk for the white and wealthy, opponents say it’s no longer defensible in a world with no counterbalance in affirmative action. President Joe Biden suggested that colleges should rethink the practice after the court’s ruling, saying legacy preferences “expand privilege instead of opportunity.” For critics of legacy admissions, the renewed debate over fairness in admissions has offered a chance to swing public sentiment behind their cause.
Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43 and ready to play on Centre Court again
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Venus Williams is 43 and about to play singles at Wimbledon for the 24th time. She will be in action on Day 1 at the All England Club on Centre Court against Elina Svitolina. Williams has won five singles titles at Wimbledon and seven overall at Grand Slam tournaments. That is the most among active players, now that her younger sister, Serena, finished her playing career last year. But the older Williams has not played much lately. She has been limited to just five matches this season after missing five months with a hamstring injury after playing just four in 2022.
DeSantis proposes Disney trial schedule that puts start date in 2025, after elections
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election. In a Tallahassee federal court filing Tuesday, attorneys for the Florida governor, who is seeking the Republican nomination, and his appointees to a board that governs Disney World outlined a proposed schedule that requests an Aug. 4, 2025, trial date. Disney claims in its lawsuit that its free speech rights were violated by the takeover of its governing district in retaliation for opposing the so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation.
Hungry ticks can use this static trick to land on you and your pets
NEW YORK (AP) — Static electricity might help ticks zoom through the air to grab onto people and animals. A study published Friday found that the static charges we pick up from the environment may be giving the hungry parasites a boost to their next meal. Deer ticks that spread diseases like Lyme can't jump or fly. They wait with their legs stretched out until a host comes really close. Researchers found that static electricity can pull them a fraction of an inch through the air onto a human or animal. Though it's a small distance, it could make a big difference for the tiny ticks as they search for their blood meals.
Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network. ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off-air staff after two rounds of mandated cuts by its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company. Friday’s announcement resembled what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time that they would no longer be on the air.
