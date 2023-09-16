Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is on the brink of a verdict as senators end deliberations
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Senate has finished deliberations over whether Attorney General Ken Paxton should be removed from office in the Republican’s historic impeachment trial. Senators will now vote in public on the verdict. Each article of impeachment gets a separate vote. Most of the 30 senators who will vote are Republicans, like Paxton. A two-thirds majority is required to convict him on any of the 16 articles of impeachment that accuse Paxton of bribery, corruption and unfitness for office. Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, is barred from voting.
The auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away -- unless consumers panic
DALLAS (AP) — If the United Auto Workers strike isn't settled soon, consumers will see higher prices for new cars — and not just the ones from Detroit. On Friday, union members picketed outside a Ford plant, a General Motors plant, and a Stellantis factory. Right now, the automakers have big inventories, so most analysts say there shouldn't be an immediate shortage of cars. But if the strike drags on and dealers lose manufacturer incentives to cut prices, car buyers will be in for another round of sticker shock. If consumers can't find a Ford, GM or Stellantis vehicle, they'll have to turn to nonunion competitors like Toyota, Honda and Tesla, which will be able to raise their prices.
The Senate's bipartisan approach to government funding is putting pressure on a divided House
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is at risk of another damaging government shutdown, potentially as soon as the end of September. So what's happening on Capitol Hill? On the Senate side, top Democrats and Republicans have steered funding legislation clear of partisan fights, creating a path for appropriations bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. In the House, things couldn’t be more different. House Republicans are trying to win support from the far-right wing of the party. They've loaded funding packages with cuts and conservative policy wins, drawing strong Democratic objections. The contrary approaches aren't unusual for such fights. But the differences are especially stark this time and the gulf between the chambers could prove difficult to bridge.
Military officers begin to speak out on the harm done by Sen. Tuberville's holds on promotions
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the months since a single senator froze military promotions over the Pentagon’s abortion policy, the uniformed officers affected have been largely silent, wary of stepping into a political fray. But as the ramifications of Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s freeze have grown, more of them are speaking out. This week, some of the military's most senior leaders took the issue head on and voiced their concerns. They say the damage the holds will do to the military will be felt for years, as young talented officers decide they’ve had enough and choose to get out.
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out
Small-scale, tech-based solutions to transportation problems have emerged as a great equalizer in the battle for infrastructure dollars between big cities and rural communities. The projects are known broadly as microtransit, and many of them rely on smartphone apps to summon rides like Uber and Lyft. The difference is this is a public transit service, and the cost to the customer is usually a fraction of what private companies charge for rides. The city of Wilson, North Carolina, ended its bus service in September 2020 to offer on-demand van trips anywhere in town that are now just $2.50 per ride. Even during the pandemic, ridership surged 300% in Wilson.
Republican presidential candidates mostly overlook New Hampshire in an effort to blunt Trump in Iowa
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s primary tradition may be little more than a fairy tale in the 2024 presidential race as the Republican presidential field largely overlooks the state in favor of Iowa. Most of the candidates are focusing their money, time and attention on Iowa. They're betting big that the Midwestern state’s religious conservatives are best positioned to help stop former President Donald Trump’s march toward another Republican presidential nomination. As New Hampshire’s prominence appears to fade in 2024, it’s unclear whether there will be sufficient oxygen or opportunity for anyone to emerge as a serious Trump challenger in the state long known for political upsets.
Weakening storm Lee bears down on New England and Canada with still-dangerous winds, heavy rains
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Lee is hurtling toward coastal New England and eastern Canada as a storm still capable of producing hurricane-force winds and dangerous surf and dropping torrential rains on millions of people. Severe conditions are predicted Saturday across parts of Massachusetts and Maine. Hurricane conditions could hit the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. That's where the storm is expected to make landfall later in the day. It's now a post-tropical cyclone. Utilities report tens of thousands of customers without power from Maine to Nova Scotia.
Supply problems and insurance issues make popular weight-loss drugs hard to get
Supply problems and insurance complications have made it difficult for many patients to start and stay on new prescription medications used to treat obesity. Doctors and patients around the country say getting on the high-demand, injectable drugs requires persistence and a fair amount of luck. Patients often have to call several pharmacies to find a supply or be prepared to drive 45 minutes or more. Some insurers also have scaled back coverage. But doctors say both coverage and supply issues should smooth out, although it may take a couple years.
Special UN summit, protests, week of talk turn up heat on fossil fuels and global warming
The heat is about to be turned up on fossil fuels, the United States and President Joe Biden. The United Nations and the city that hosts it are focusing this upcoming week on climate change and the burning of coal, oil and natural gas that causes it. It features a special U.N. climate summit and a week of protests and talk-heavy events involving leaders from business, health, politics and the arts. Even Prince William is getting in on the action. It kicks off Sunday with tens of thousands of people expected in a Manhattan march to end fossil fuels, one of hundreds of worldwide protests.
Hollywood strikes enter a new phase as daytime shows like Drew Barrymore's return despite pickets
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Drew Barrymore Show” will begin airing fresh episodes on Monday but a lot of off-air controversy will be clinging to its typically bubbly host. Barrymore — a daughter of a proud acting dynasty — is making new batches of her syndicated talk show despite picketers outside her studio, as daytime TV becomes the latest battlefield in the ongoing Hollywood labor strife. As long as the hosts and guests don’t discuss or promote work covered by television, theatrical or streaming contracts, they’re not technically breaking the strike. That’s because talk shows are covered under a separate contract from the one actors and writers are striking.
