At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed at least 55 people. Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations. But widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach. Hawaii boasts what the state describes as the largest integrated outdoor all-hazard public safety warning system in the world. But many of survivors said in interviews Thursday that they didn’t hear any sirens or receive a warning that gave them enough time to prepare. They only realized they were in danger when they saw flames or heard explosions nearby. The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami.
Judge warns of limits to what Trump can say about election case, agrees to limited protective order
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against Donald Trump has agreed with his defense on a looser version of a protective order for evidence in the case. But U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has largely sided with the prosecution on what sensitive materials should be protected. The judge vowed on Friday to keep politics out of her rulings. The judge rejected prosecutors’ broader protective order proposal that sought to prevent the public airing of all evidence they hand over to Trump’s defense as they prepare for trial. Chutkan did, however, block other defense requests to broaden the scope of who can see discovery and what should be considered sensitive.
Ecuador arrests 6 Colombians in slaying of presidential candidate as violence weighs on nation
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s transformation into a major drug trafficking hub and the ensuing three-year surge of violence is weighing on the nation following the killing of a presidential candidate whose life’s work was to fight crime and corruption. Six Colombian men were arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of Fernando Villavicencio on Wednesday in the capital, Quito. He was not a front-runner in the race, but his assassination in broad daylight less than two weeks before the special presidential election underscored the challenge Ecuador’s next leader will face in any attempt to curb gangs and cartels whose activities have claimed thousands of lives.
Tensions rise as West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Tensions are escalating between Niger’s new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered troops deployed to restore Niger’s flailing democracy. ECOWAS said it had directed a “standby force” to restore constitutional order in Niger after its Sunday deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired. The announcement came hours after two Western officials told The Associated Press that Niger’s junta had said they would kill Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention. It’s unclear when or where the force will deploy and which countries would contribute to it. It would likely comprise some 5,000 troops, mostly led by Nigeria, and could be ready within weeks.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he's been thinking seriously about becoming an independent
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says he has been thinking “seriously” about leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent. The West Virginia senator made the comments Thursday on MetroNews “Talkline.” Manchin says he has been “thinking about that for quite some time” but he hasn't made any decision on his political direction. He says he wants to make sure his voice is “truly an independent voice.” Manchin has raised his national profile as a swing vote on major spending packages in the divided U.S. Senate. Manchin hasn’t officially announced whether he will run for reelection, but two Republicans, Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex Mooney, have already announced their candidacies for his Senate seat.
More evacuations considered in Norway where the level in swollen rivers continues to rise
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities are on standby to evacuate more people in southeastern Norway, where huge amounts of water, littered with broken trees, debris and trash, are thundering down the usually serene rivers after days of torrential rain. The level of water in swollen rivers and lakes continued to grow Friday despite two days of dry but overcast weather, flooding abandoned houses, coating cars in mud and swamping camping sites. In one of the most affected places where a river running through a town had gone over its banks, authorities were thinking about moving more people downstream out of fear of landslides. Norway's prime minister and king were planning to visit affected sites.
Prosecutors say a California judge charged in his wife's killing had 47 weapons in his house
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of his wife. Authorities say 47 weapons were seized from the house. Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested last week after his adult son called 911 to report his mother, Sheryl Ferguson, had been shot at the family’s home in the upscale neighborhood of Anaheim Hills. He was released a day later on $1 million bail. Prosecutors now want additional bail conditions because authorities recovered 47 weapons and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of his home. They want Ferguson to surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitor. Ferguson’s attorneys issued a brief statement and declined to answer questions.
Millions of kids are missing weeks of school as attendance tanks across the US
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Nationwide, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened after COVID-forced closures. More than a quarter of students missed at least 10% of the 2021-22 school year. Before the pandemic, only 15% of students missed that much school. All told, an estimated 6.5 million additional students were chronically absent. That's according to data compiled by Stanford University education professor Thomas Dee in partnership with The Associated Press. The analysis is based on the most recent data available, from 40 states and Washington, D.C. It provides the most comprehensive accounting of absenteeism nationwide. The absences come on top of time missed during school closures. They cost crucial time in classrooms as schools work to recover from massive learning setbacks.
Insurers won't cover new Alzheimer's treatment for some customers
Some private insurers are balking at paying for the first drug fully approved to slow mental decline in Alzheimer’s patients. Insurers selling coverage in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York, among other states, told The Associated Press they won’t cover Leqembi with insurance offered on the individual market and through employers because they still see the drug as experimental. Their decision stands in contrast to Medicare. The federal coverage program mainly for people ages 65 and older announced last month that it will cover Leqembi shortly after the Food and Drug Administration gave the treatment full approval.
Celebrity hair, makeup and nail stylists: How the Hollywood strikes have affected glam squads
NEW YORK (AP) — A world of hair, makeup and manicurists have been idled by the Hollywood strikes at a time when they were still rebuilding from the covid shutdowns. And many don't have a Plan B. In more than a dozen interviews with The Associated Press, many fear they'll lose their homes and health insurance. They're not alone as the writers and actors strikes drag on. The entertainment industry has hundreds of journeyman job descriptions impacted by the strikes, from script supervisors to costume designers. Says one Los Angeles-based hair stylist: “Hair is what I love. There's really nothing else.”
