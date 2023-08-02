Pence fought an order to testify but now is a central figure in his former boss's indictment
NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Pence fought the Department of Justice in court to try to avoid testifying against his former boss. But in a new federal indictment unsealed Tuesday, the former vice president plays a central role in the latest criminal charges against Donald Trump. The 45-page indictment is informed, in part, by contemporaneous notes that Pence kept of their conversations in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Pence said that the indictment “serves as an important reminder: Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”
Russian drone strikes hit a Ukrainian port on Romania's border that is key to grain exports
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian drones have hit a Ukrainian port city along the border with Romania, causing significant damage and a huge fire at facilities that are key to Ukrainian grain exports. Russia has hammered the country’s ports with strikes since halting a deal that allowed Ukrainian shipments to world markets through the city of Odesa. In the past two weeks, dozens of drones and missile attacks have targeted the port of Odesa and the region’s river ports, which are being used as alternative routes. The head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, said the city of Izmail was hit in the strikes on Wednesday. Izmail is on the Danube River that forms part of the Ukraine-Romania border.
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death. A federal jury recommended Wednesday that 50-year-old Robert Bowers be sent to death row for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. A judge must formally impose the sentence. The truck driver spewed hatred of Jews and espoused white supremacist beliefs online before carrying out the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue. Most of the victims were elderly or disabled. Bowers also wounded two worshippers and five police officers in the shooting.
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
A new quick study finds that human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth. And more than 2 billion people felt added warmth from climate change every single day of the month. Wednesday's study by Climate Central, a science nonprofit, says more than 6.5 billion people, or 81% of the world’s population, sweated through at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on the average daily temperature. Researchers looked at 4,711 cities and saw the fingerprints of climate change in 4,019 of them for July. In the U.S., the climate effect was largest in Florida.
Republican National Committee boosts polling and fundraising thresholds to qualify for 2nd debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some Republican presidential candidates haven’t met polling and fundraising thresholds for the first 2024 debate, and now requirements for making it to the second debate will be even higher. A person familiar with the qualifications for the Sept. 27 debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library told The Associated Press on Wednesday candidates seeking to get to the second debate will need at least 3% in two national polls or will need 3% in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. The candidates must have at least 50,000 unique donors, up from 40,000 for the first debate, Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.
Burnout, low pay and politics are driving away teachers. Turnover is soaring for educators of color
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Teachers are leaving jobs in growing numbers, state reports show. The turnover in some cases is highest among teachers of color. A major culprit is stress — from pandemic-era burnout, low pay and the intrusion of politics into classrooms. But the burdens can be heavier in schools serving high-poverty communities that also have higher numbers of teachers of color. Nationally, about 80% of American public school teachers are white, even though white students no longer represent a majority in public schools.
Pope Francis urges Europe to work for peace as he lands in Portugal for World Youth Day
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis has blasted Portugal’s clergy for the “scandal” of clergy sex abuse, saying their actions had marred the church and helped drive the faithful away. The remarks came as he opened a trip to Portugal on Wednesday with marching orders for the Catholic hierarchy to change their ways and treat victims better. Francis waded head-on into the scandal roiling the Portuguese church upon arrival in Lisbon, where he is visiting for five days to open the first World Youth Day Catholic festival since the COVID-19 pandemic. His visit comes after a panel of experts hired by the Portuguese church reported in February that at least 4,815 boys and girls may have been abused by church personnel since 1950.
The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert
NEW YORK (AP) — A new species of ancient whale might be the heaviest animal ever found. Scientists reported Wednesday that the creature could challenge the blue whale’s title as the heaviest animal to live on Earth. They've been digging up massive fossils from the creature in the Peruvian desert over the past decade. The bones include huge vertebrae from its backbone, ribs and a hip bone. Based on the pieces of the skeleton, scientists estimate that the animal could have weighed more than a blue whale, though it probably wasn't as long. It had dense and heavy bones that may have helped it live in shallow, coastal waters.
Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good under new US rules that kicked in this week
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thomas Edison's pioneering incandescent light bulb, which cast illumination by heating a filament until it glowed, is fading into history. New federal rules governing the energy efficiency of lighting systems went into full effect Tuesday, effectively ending the sale and manufacture of bulbs that trace their origin to an 1880 Edison patent. The big winners are likely to be more efficient and longer-lasting LED bulbs. The rules have been whipsawed by politics for years, and as a result may not result in sweeping change simply because businesses and consumers have already begun to embrace more efficient lighting on their own.
MLB trade deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers
The arms race in the AL West began with Lucas Giolito and quickly escalated. After the Los Angeles Angels acquired Giolito and signaled their intentions to make a bid for the postseason, division rivals Texas and Houston answered with some big moves of their own. The Rangers acquired Max Scherzer and the Astros landed Justin Verlander before Tuesday’s trade deadline. That should set up quite a race down the stretch. Verlander returns to Houston less than a year after winning the Cy Young Award with the Astros. That was the third of his career, matching Scherzer’s total.
