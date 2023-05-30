Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. Holmes entered the minimum-security, federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday. The arrival comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. She was sentenced to prison time in November.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, The Carter Center says
ATLANTA (AP) — The Carter Center is sharing the news that former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. The center says her family wants people to know that she continues to live happily at home with her husband, visiting with loved ones and enjoying the spring weather in Plains. The think thank the Carters founded in Atlanta says Mrs. Carter has been a leading mental health advocate for much of her life, working to improve access to care and decrease stigma about mental illness. The family says it’s sharing the news hoping to prompt conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices that could help people and their families get the support they need.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The mayor of Davenport, Iowa, says five people remain unaccounted for including two people who could still be in the wreckage of a partly collapsed apartment building. Mayor Mike Matson and the police chief confirmed the numbers at a news conference on Tuesday. The announcement followed criticism that the city is moving too quickly toward demolishing the building. A woman was rescued Monday after authorities initially said no known people were left inside. No fatalities have been reported in the Sunday evening collapse. There's now a gaping hole in what was once the historic Davenport Hotel, where many residents had complained of unmet maintenance needs.
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police are searching for three gunmen who they believe opened fire along a crowded Florida beach promenade, wounding nine. Hollywood police say the three ran from the scene during Monday night's chaos along the city's popular beachfront. Two people who were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting have been arrested on firearms charges. Police say five handguns have been recovered, including two that were stolen. Police and witnesses say the shooting began after two groups started fighting. Some in the groups drew weapons and fired, with some of the shots hitting bystanders. There was already a heavy police presence because of the crowds. Hollywood is between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Here's what's in, what's out of the debt limit bill to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — The details of the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are out. The 99-page bill produced from their agreement Sunday would avoid a federal default while limiting government spending. But the two leaders still have to persuade Congress to pass the bill. Both sides can point to some victories in the package. It includes provisions to fund medical care for veterans, change work requirements for some recipients of government aid and streamline environmental reviews for energy projects. But some conservatives are concerned that the compromise doesn't cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps.
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores. Activists have said new campaigns are needed to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. Target is the latest company to face backlash over its support for the community. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year and at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Nun whose body shows little decay since 2019 death draws hundreds to rural Missouri
Hundreds of people visited a small town in Missouri this week and last to see a Black nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019. Some say it’s a sign of Catholic holiness, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be rare. Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster was exhumed in April as part of the monastery's preparations for a new shrine. The monastery expected to only find bones. Instead, her body and clothing were largely intact. People have flocked from all over the country to see the body. Anthropologists said bodies can stay preserved for many years, but people don't usually get to see that.
Why do Kosovo-Serbia tensions persist?
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have flared anew this week after Kosovo’s police raided Serb-dominated areas in the region’s north and seized local municipality buildings. There have been violent clashes between Kosovo’s police and local Serbs that have left dozens of people injured on both sides. Serbia raised the combat readiness of its troops stationed near the border and warned that it won’t stand by if Serbs in Kosovo are attacked again. The situation has again fueled fears of a renewal of the 1998-99 conflict in Kosovo that claimed more than 10,000 lives.
How to plant a container like the pros do
When you visit a nursery you might be seduced by the colorful, pre-planted annuals displayed in pots and baskets. They're often thoughtfully planted by talented garden center workers. It's a great option if you’re looking for instant gratification. Or you could create your own mixed container for an easy, fun and often money-saving project. A few guidelines if you go that route. Plants that go into a container together should have the same basic watering and sun requirements. Make sure that when they grow to their full size they won't crowd each other out. Put a hole in the bottom of the container for drainage. And use potting soil rather than denser garden soil.
Notre Dame's fire-ravaged roof rebuilt using medieval techniques
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-LA-PLAINE, France (AP) — Carpenters building a new timber frame for the fire-ravaged roof of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral are using the same tools and techniques as their medieval predecessors. For them, working with hand axes to fashion oak beams has been like stepping back in time. It has given them a new appreciation of their predecessors’ handiwork that was architecturally revolutionary back in the 13th century. The roof reconstruction hit an important milestone in May, when parts of the new frame were assembled and erected at a workshop in the Loire Valley, in western France. Unlike in medieval times, the frame will be trucked to Paris and lifted by mechanical crane into position atop the cathedral.
