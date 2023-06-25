Russian mercenaries' short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin
Russian government troops have withdrawn from the streets of Moscow and people are flocking to parks and cafes following a short-lived revolt by mercenary forces that weakened President Vladimir Putin and raised questions about his ability to wage war in Ukraine. The march on the capital by Wagner troops led by Yevgeny Prigozhin and the late-night deal that eventually halted it severely dented Putin’s reputation as a leader who is willing to ruthlessly punish anyone who challenges his authority. Under terms of the agreement, Prigozhin will go into exile in Belarus but will not face prosecution and his forces won’t either. Neither Putin nor Prigozhin has been heard from since the deal was announced Saturday night.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search? With rescuers and the public fixated first on saving and then on mourning those aboard, it has made for uneasy conversation. In the end, it turned out that the sub had imploded near the Titanic wreckage. In the past, government agencies have typically taken on the cost of such searches, even when rich people pay thousands of dollars for questionable activities.
Two people died and 12 were hurt in a shooting at a street party that was promoted on social media
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded during a shooting at a large street party in Michigan that was promoted on social media. State police say the shooting occurred around midnight Saturday in Saginaw, about 102 miles northwest of Detroit. MLive.com reports that police initially said about 200 people were in the area of the party and that officers had been dispersing the crowd prior to the shooting. WNEM-TV reports that three people also were struck by cars and injured as people quickly fled from the gunshots. Investigators determined five different guns had been fired in the shooting. No arrests were made.
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. states are facing a myriad of hurdles as they experiment with programs to eventually replace the motor fuel taxes that have paid for roads for more than a century. Those taxes are generating less each year due to inflation, fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars. One popular proposal is to charge drivers by the mile rather than the gallon. But eight years after Oregon began a voluntary pilot program, it's still having trouble getting many people to sign on. Other ideas are to tax electricity from public vehicle charging stations or tack charges onto door-to-door package deliveries. States are now weighing whether to start making the programs mandatory.
Exit polls in Greek election project landslide win for conservative New Democracy party
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The exit poll from Greece’s second election in five weeks indicates the conservative New Democracy party has won by a landslide, gaining enough parliamentary seats to form a government for a second four-year term. The poll projects Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ party gaining around 40-44% of the vote, with his main rival, the left-wing Syriza party suffering a crushing defeat with just 16-19% projected support. Sunday's vote came just over a week after a migrant ship capsized and sank off the western coast of Greece, leaving hundreds of people dead and missing and calling into question the actions of Greek authorities and the country’s strict migration policy.
One person is dead and several are injured after riders plunged from a roller coaster in Sweden
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish Television is reporting that one person has been killed and several others injured in a roller coaster accident in Stockholm. Park officials told public broadcaster SVT that that one of the carriages on the Jetline rollercoaster derailed and people fell to the ground at the Grona Lund amusement park on Sunday. Police say seven people, both children and adults, were hospitalized. The amusement park was evacuated to facilitate the work of rescue crews.
Party and protest mix as LGBTQ+ pride parades kick off from New York to San Francisco
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the world’s biggest celebrations of LGBTQ+ pride are set to kick off Sunday. Thousands are expected to march in New York, San Francisco and other North American cities in parades that will be part party, part protest. Entertainers and activists, drag performers and transgender advocates are among the grand marshals this weekend. Many of the marches are embracing a unity message as new laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community take effect in several U.S. states. Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and Toronto, Canada, are all scheduled to hold their annual pride parades on Sunday.
Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump is set to appear in Michigan on Sunday evening as he looks to reclaim territory that helped propel him to the White House but slipped from his grasp four years later. The former president is scheduled to speak in suburban Detroit, where he lost ground between 2016 and 2020 and would need to win it back if he becomes the 2024 Republican nominee. He'd have to reverse the recent trend in Michigan that has seen Democrats make some of their biggest gains nationally since Trump’s reelection loss in 2020. Michigan, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, flipped in 2016 to put Trump in the White House and went for Democrat Joe Biden four years later.
At least three dead and five injured at early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri investigated two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning. They were called around 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. At least three people were found dead in a parking lot and near the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue. A police spokesperson said five others are thought to be injured and arrived at various hospitals. According to KSHB-TV, there was a large gathering near an auto mechanic shop at the intersection when people were shot. There was no immediate information about any arrests being made.
BET Awards return Sunday night, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BET Awards return Sunday night with a show that promises to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Kid Capri will curate a tribute to the genre, and Patti Labelle will pay tribute to the late Tina Turner in a performance. Drake leads the nominations and Busta Rhymes will take home the Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the show's highest honors. Other performers at the 2023 BET Awards include Chief Keef, E-40, Fat Joe, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Tyga, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo. Busta Rhymes will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will air live on BET and several Paramount channels, including VH1, MTV and Comedy Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.