Russia bombards Odesa and other southern Ukraine port cities for 3rd night since end of grain deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s southern cities with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night, keeping Odesa in its crosshairs after a bitter dispute over the end of a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain through the key Black Sea port. Ukrainian officials said Thursday that the strikes killed at least two people in Odesa. At least 19 people, including a child, were injured in the nearby city of Mykolaiv. Russia has targeted Ukrainian critical grain export infrastructure since it vowed “retribution” this week for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula. The strikes have helped drive up food prices in countries facing hunger.
A diplomatic fight breaks out between Iraq and Sweden after a man desecrates the Quran
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq and the withdrawal of the Iraqi charge d’affaires from Sweden after a man desecrated a copy of the Quran in Stockholm with the permission of the Swedish authorities. The diplomatic blowup comes hours after protesters angered by a planned burning of a copy of the Islamic holy book stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. In Stockholm, two men held an anti-Islam protest on a lawn not far from the Iraqi Embassy. One of them, identified by Swedish media as an Iraqi Christian living in Sweden, stepped on and kicked the Quran but did not set it on fire.
RFK Jr. defends himself against complaints of racist and antisemitic online misinformation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is defending himself against accusations that he traffics in racist and hateful online conspiracy theories, testifying at a House hearing on government censorship despite requests from outside groups to disinvite him. Republicans who called the Thursday hearing, hope to elevate Kennedy, who is mounting a long[shot Democratic challenge to President Joe Biden. They rejected requests to cancel the appearance. Republicans claim conservatives are unfairly targeted by technology companies working with the government to stem the spread of disinformation online. Big Tech companies deny GOP claims of an anti-conservative bias.
Senate Judiciary panel considering ethics rules for the Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on a new ethics code for the Supreme Court, an attempt to respond to recent revelations about justices’ interactions with wealthy donors and others. Republicans are strongly opposed, arguing the ethics bill could “destroy” the high court. The committee’s legislation would impose new ethics rules on the court and a process to enforce them, including new standards for transparency around recusals, gifts and potential conflicts of interest. Democrats first pushed the legislation after reports earlier this year that Justice Clarence Thomas participated in luxury vacations and a real estate deal with a top GOP donor. The vote is expected Thursday.
Oklahoma executes a man for the 1995 butcher knife slaying of a Tulsa woman
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for stabbing a Tulsa woman to death with a butcher knife in 1995. Fifty-one-year-old Jemaine Cannon received a lethal injection Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was pronounced dead at 10:13 a.m. Cannon was convicted and sentenced to die for killing 20-year-old Sharonda Clark, a mother of two young daughters. Cannon had been living with Clark at an apartment in Tulsa after his escape from a prison work center in southwest Oklahoma. Cannon had been serving a 15-year sentence for the violent assault of another woman. Cannon claimed at a clemency hearing last month that he killed Clark in self-defense.
As a child, she sold street tamales. A senator now, she's shaking up Mexico's presidential race.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A street-food salesgirl who became a tech entrepreneur and senator is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico’s popular president. She's offering many voters the first real alternative to her country’s dominant party. Xóchitl Gálvez, 60, helped her family as a girl by selling tamales on the street. Today the straight-talking opposition senator is a long shot against Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party, which holds Congress and 22 of Mexico’s 32 states. Despite her slim chances, Gálvez has shaken the president so badly that he’s been insulting her during his morning briefings for weeks. And the opposition senator who often wears a blouse reflecting her Indigenous roots sits in the national spotlight nearly a year ahead of the June 2, 2024 national election.
Home searched in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing is tied to uncle of long-dead suspect
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A home searched by Las Vegas police investigating the drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur is tied to the uncle of a long-dead suspect in the killing. Public records show it's the residence of the wife of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, whose nephew Orlando Anderson was a suspect shortly after the shooting nearly 30 years ago. Five years ago, Davis said he was in the front seat and Anderson was in back, where the fatal shots were fired from. But he said the street code of silence kept him from naming the killer. Las Vegas police won't say what they were looking for or if they expect to make an arrest.
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With tourism reaching or surpassing pre-pandemic levels across southern Europe this summer, iconic sacred sites struggle to find ways to accommodate both the faithful who come to pray and millions of increasingly secular visitors. A developing strategy is to have visitors and faithful go separate ways – with services held in discrete places, visits barred at worship times, or altogether different entrances. But the challenge remains to ensure the full spaces retain their spiritual purpose. The aim is to make them available to worshippers but also to educate tourists about their history as sacred sites, especially in rapidly secularizing countries where less famous churches are emptying out.
Home sales in June fell to the slowest pace since January with near-historic low inventory for sale
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June to the slowest pace since January, as a near-historic low number of homes for sale and rising mortgage rates kept many would-be homebuyers on the sidelines. The national median sales price fell on an annual basis for the fifth month in a row, though fierce competition led to about one-third of homes selling for more than their list price. Existing home sales fell 3.3% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.16 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Sales sank 18.9% compared with June last year. The national median sales price fell 0.9% from June last year to $410,200.
Jason Momoa hosts Discovery's 'Shark Week,' featuring feeding frenzies and junkie sharks
NEW YORK (AP) — Discovery Channel has landed the perfect host this year for “Shark Week,” none other than Aquaman. Actor Jason Momoa, who in real life dreamed of a life as a marine biologist before Hollywood anointed him a superhero ocean god, is going back to his roots to celebrate all things shark. Momoa will be the week’s recurring master of ceremonies, dipping in and out of the channel’s some 20 new hours of programs that start Sunday. Viewers will get to see rare sharks off the coast of South Africa and investigate whether sharks in Florida waters are getting high on cocaine.
