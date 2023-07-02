France has a 5th night of rioting over teen's killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
PARIS (AP) — Young rioters clashed with police and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car as France saw a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager. Overall violence overnight Saturday appeared to lessen from previous nights. Police made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years. The crisis is posing a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership. It is also exposing deep-seated discontent in low-income neighborhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity. The 17-year-old whose death Tuesday spawned the anger was buried Saturday in a Muslim ceremony. His grandmother called for an end to the violence.
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three who are in critical condition. Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley says there were a total of 30 victims in the shooting he says took place at a block party just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn Homes area in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. Worley says All of the victims were adults. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has asked anyone with information about the shooting to assist investigators.
Moms for Liberty's focus on school races nationwide sets up political clash with teachers unions
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The “parental rights” group Moms for Liberty is looking to expand its efforts to elect school board candidates in 2024 and beyond, as well as get involved in other education races. The group's co-founder said during its annual summit in Philadelphia that Moms for Liberty will use its political action committee to engage in school board races, state board of education races and elected superintendent races. These efforts will face opposition from teachers’ unions and others on the left who view the group as a toxic presence in public education. Even with a presidential race in 2024, school board elections will remain some of the most contentious political fights next year.
Russia launches the first drone strike on Kyiv in 12 days and all are shot down
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a drone attack on the capital Kyiv. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days. The head of the Kyiv city administration said Sunday that all of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down. The surrounding Kyiv region was also targeted. The Kyiv regional reported that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone. Officials in the Ukrainian capital didn’t provide an exact number of drones that attacked the city. But Ukraine’s air force said that eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians across the country.
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has limited the number of tweets that Twitter users can view each day. He described the restrictions as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform. The site is now requiring people to log on to view tweets and profiles. That's a change in its longtime practice to allow everyone to peruse the chatter. The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets. Thousands of users complained Saturday of not being able to access the site. Musk said after facing backlash that he would raise the thresholds on how many tweets accounts can read per day.
The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren't there more women?
CHICAGO (AP) — Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, with more than a dozen candidates seeking the party's nomination in what's turning out to be the GOP's most diverse presidential field ever. Yet there's only one woman in the bunch. That's Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor. America has never had a female commander in chief, and Republicans historically have focused less on electing female candidates in general than the Democratic Party. And while women make up more than 50% of the population, they are underrepresented in public office, whether at city halls, state legislatures or in Washington.
Are you confronting a big medical bill? Attack it with a plan — and these tips
An enormous medical bill can trigger a wave of panic, but experts say patients should attack the problem with a plan. That startling invoice that arrived in the mail may not be what you wind up paying. Errors or slow insurance payments may have inflated that total. If it’s accurate, financial aid or other assistance might be available to pare it. Steps to take include double checking the numbers, potentially seeking outside help and thinking hard about a payment plan. Sometimes a simple phone call can clear up questions. Don't ignore the bill.
Transgender woman challenges societal norms by applying to compete in Miss Venezuela pageant
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan’s enthusiasm for beauty pageants is unparalleled and Miss Venezuela — the crown jewel of them all — may be the only event able to unite a deeply divided country. But behind the cheers and claps for the women vying for the coveted title is a deeply conservative society with little to no tolerance for any defiance of heteronormative standards. Sofia Salomón is ready to challenge that. The influencer and model has applied to take part in this year’s contest and, if accepted, she will be the first transgender woman to participate. She says her participation could bring visibility to the LGBTQ+ community. Miss Venezuela winners go on to compete in Miss Universe, and the global contest opened to transgender competitors in 2012.
What to know about Fourth of July holiday origins and traditions
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks. Those pyrotechnics also make it an especially dangerous holiday, typically resulting in more than 10,000 trips to the emergency room. Yet fireworks remain at the center of Independence Day, a holiday 247 years in the making. The holiday celebrates the Second Continental Congress’ unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, a document announcing the colonies’ separation from Great Britain. One year later, according to the Library of Congress, a spontaneous celebration in Philadelphia marked the anniversary of American independence. But across the burgeoning nation, observations of the holiday didn’t become commonplace until after the War of 1812.
Fanfare, golf and boos have marked July Fourth for US presidents. Zachary Taylor's was the worst
WASHINGTON (AP) — Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public. They’ve bailed to the beach, the mountains, the golf course, the farm, the ranch. Other presidents have inserted themselves front and center on Independence Day. Teddy Roosevelt drew hundreds of thousands for his July Fourth oratory. In 2019, Donald Trump marshaled war machinery for a celebration that typically avoids military muscle. In 2021, Joe Biden raised eyebrows when he gathered hundreds of people for a holiday event held when the coronavirus pandemic was far from played out.
