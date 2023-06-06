A boat carrying 180 Rohingya refugees vanished. A frantic phone call helped untangle the mystery.
TEKNAF, Bangladesh (AP) — On December 1, a boat carrying 180 Rohingya refugees set out from Bangladesh, bound for Indonesia. On board were babies, pregnant women and frightened children fleeing surging violence in Bangladesh's refugee camps. One week later, the boat vanished. The Associated Press has reconstructed the passengers' journey based on dozens of interviews, videos and audio recordings of calls from the boat. Those aboard the doomed vessel were among at least 348 Rohingya who died or went missing while attempting to cross the Bay of Bengal or Andaman Sea last year. That's the highest death toll since 2014. Yet the United Nations’ refugee agency says its repeated pleas to maritime authorities to rescue some of these distressed boats in recent months have been ignored.
Soccer players demand change for rampant online racist abuse, turn to AI for protection
LONDON (AP) — Online racist abuse of soccer players is prolific on social media platforms. It's the latest form of racism blighting the world's most popular sport. It's technology-fueled, visual, permanently intrusive, 24/7 and a haunting reminder of the 1980s-style monkey chants and banana throwing. Players and teams targeted by abuse are coming up with ways to raise awareness and reduce their exposure to offensive users. It includes using companies who configure AI software to act as a filter to stop discriminatory comments from being seen. Some are choosing alternative platforms to promote not just themselves but more ethical behavior online. There's also legislation in the works in the European Union and Britain to force big tech companies to act tougher on racism.
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path
WASHINGTON (AP) — The pilot of the business jet that flew over Washington and crashed in Virginia appeared to be slumped over and unresponsive, the fighter jet pilots reported, according to three US officials briefed on the matter. The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Authorities say four people were killed in the crash in a remote part of Virginia Sunday. The identities of the four people weren’t immediately released. Federal investigators say it will take a few days to solve the mystery of why the plane veered off course and slammed into a mountain.
A man wants to trademark 'Trump too small' for T-shirts. Now the Supreme Court will hear the case.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hear a case in which a man tried to trademark a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump as “too small.” The Justice Department is supporting President Joe Biden’s once and possibly future rival in urging the court to deny a trademark for the suggestive phrase “Trump too small” that a California man wants to put on T-shirts. The case will be argued in the fall, one of two disputes on the court’s upcoming agenda that involve Trump or one of his businesses. Government officials say the phrase “Trump too small” could still be used, just not trademarked because Trump had not consented to its use. But a federal appeals court said refusing trademark registration violated free speech rights.
'Jerry Maguire' star Cuba Gooding Jr. faces start of civil trial in rape case
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. faces the start of a civil trial on accusations that he raped a woman in a New York City hotel a decade ago. The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection Tuesday morning. The woman says Gooding lured her into a hotel room by saying he had to change his clothing and then attacked her. Gooding maintains through his lawyers that it was consensual sex. The accuser is seeking $6 million in damages. Authorities have said at least 30 women have made sexual misconduct allegations against Gooding, accusing him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie set to launch 2024 presidential bid at New Hampshire town hall
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to launch his campaign for the White House at a town hall in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening. He's cast himself as the only candidate willing to directly take on former President Donald Trump. The presidential bid will be the second for Christie, who lost to Trump in 2016 and went on to become a close on-and-off adviser before breaking with the former president over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. Christie faces an uphill battle in a party that remains deeply loyal to Trump.
Remembering D-Day: Key facts and figures about epochal World War II invasion
OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Veterans and world dignitaries are commemorating the 79th anniversary of the operation. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. Several thousand Allied troops and German forces were killed on that single day alone. More than 2 million Allied soldiers, sailors, pilots, medics and other people from a dozen countries were involved in the overall Operation Overlord. That was the code name for the battle to wrest western France from Nazi control that started on D-Day.
California insurance market rattled by withdrawal of major companies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two insurance industry giants have stepped back from the California marketplace. They say that wildfire risk and soaring construction costs have prompted them to stop writing new policies. State Farm announced last week it would stop accepting applications for all business and personal lines of property and casualty insurance. Allstate announced in November it would pause new homeowners, condo and commercial insurance policies in the state. California’s unsettled market aligns with trends across the country. Insurance companies are boosting rates, limiting coverage or pulling out completely from regions susceptible to wildfires and other natural disasters.
Lawyer says Rep. George Santos would go to jail to keep identities of bond cosigners secret
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos’ lawyer says the indicted Republican would risk going to jail to protect the identities of the people who cosigned the $500,000 bond enabling his pretrial release. The lawyer, Joseph Murray, urged a judge Monday to deny a request by news outlets to unseal the names of Santos’ bond guarantors, suggesting they could “suffer great distress," including possible job losses and physical harm, if they’re identified publicly. Murray wrote, “My client would rather surrender to pretrial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come.” Santos pleaded not guilty May 10 to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign, lied to Congress and cheated to collect unemployment benefits.
Oregon is invested in Fox Corp. and is investigating its board over bogus election fraud claims
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general has announced she has begun investigating the board of directors of Fox Corp. for breaching its fiduciary duties by allowing Fox News to broadcast false claims about the 2020 presidential election. Those claims that cost the broadcaster almost $800 million in a lawsuit. Also joining the investigation is Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read, who oversees the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which owns more than 250,000 shares of Fox stock. Both Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Read are Democrats. In April, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit.
