Hawaii is vowing to protect landowners on Maui from being pressured to sell after wildfires
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii’s governor has vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community and killed more than 100 people. Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday that he instructed the state attorney general to work toward a moratorium on land transactions in Lahaina. He acknowledged the move would likely face legal challenges. Since flames consumed much of Lahaina just over week ago, locals have feared that a rebuilt town could become even more oriented toward wealthy visitors.
Biden's approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to talking up the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public. Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Both figures are close to where Biden’s approval numbers have stood for about the past year and a half. Signs of an improving economic outlook have done little to sway how people feel about him as Biden could face his predecessor and 2020 opponent, Republican Donald Trump, in next year’s election.
Pentagon review calls for reforms to reverse spike in sexual misconduct at military academies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says the U.S. military academies must improve their leadership, stop toxic practices such as hazing, and shift behavior training into the classrooms in order to address an alarming spike in sexual assaults and misconduct. U.S. officials say the academies must train student leaders better to help their classmates, and upend what has been a disconnect between what the cadets and midshipmen are learning in school and the often negative and unpunished behavior they see by those mentors. The review calls for additional senior officers to work with students and provide expanded training. Officials described the report on condition of anonymity because it has not been publicly released.
Mississippi judge declares mistrial in case of 2 white men charged in attack on Black FedEx driver
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has declared a mistrial in the trial of two white men charged in an attack on a Black FedEx employee who was making a delivery. Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle driven by D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022. Judge David Strong said he made the mistrial decision Thursday because of errors by a Brookhaven Police Department detective. The officer failed to provide evidence to prosecutors and defense attorneys. The judge said the officer also improperly testified about some guns that were found in the home of one of the men on trial and about gun shell casings found outside the home.
North Korea is preparing for a new round of weapons tests, South Korean spy agency says
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy service has told lawmakers that North Korea is preparing for a new round of provocative weapons tests as it ramps up illicit activities to support its fragile economy. A lawmaker cited the National Intelligence Service as saying in a closed-door briefing that North Korea’s economy shrank each year in 2020-2022. The NIS said North Korea is expected to resume weapons tests in response to major U.S.-South Korean military drills that begin next week and a trilateral U.S.-South Korea-Japan summit at Camp David in the United States this Friday.
Taliban official says women lose value if their faces are visible to men in public
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says women lose value if their faces are visible to men in public, and that the only way to wear the hijab, or the Islamic headscarf, is if the face is hidden. Afghanistan’s Taliban government that took over the country in August of 2021 has cited the failure of women to observe the proper way to wear the hijab as a reason for barring them from most public spaces, including parks, jobs and university. The Taliban’s restrictions on girls and women have caused global outrage. But the official, from the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, said Thursday that Afghans are in favor of the hijab.
Israel clinches largest-ever defense deal with Germany for $3.5 billion after securing US approval
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry says it has secured its largest-ever defense deal selling a sophisticated missile defense system to Germany for $3.5 billion. The United States, which jointly developed the system with Israel, has approved the deal. It got a green light on Thursday. Israel has long had close economic and military links with western European countries. The deal could draw the attention of Russia, which Israel has maintained working relations with throughout the war on Ukraine. Israel has repeatedly rebuffed requests to sell arms to Ukraine for fear of antagonizing Russia. Germany will buy the advanced defense system coined Arrow 3, which is designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles.
Average long-term US mortgage rate hits highest level in 2 decades
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in 20 years, grim news for would-be homebuyers already facing high home prices caused a lack of supply. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan jumped to 7.09% from 6.96% last week. That’s the highest since April of 2002, when the average rate clocked in at 7.13%. Sharply higher rates are contributing to a dearth of available homes, as homeowners who locked into lower borrowing costs two years ago are now reluctant to sell and jump into a higher rate on a new property.
'Blue Beetle' director Ángel Manuel Soto says the DC film is a 'love letter to our ancestors'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.. (AP) — “Blue Beetle,” director Ángel Manuel Soto says that he didn’t think too much about the “Latino side of things” when visually crafting the film alongside Mexican screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The film is unapologetically Latino, from its soundtrack with legendary Latin recording artists to its culturally familiar jokes, visual references and values. It follows recent college graduate Jaime Reyes who is chosen by an ancient alien relic as its symbiotic host, transforming him into a superhero. The director has taken on a worldwide press tour alone as the rest of his cast and crew cannot promote the film due to the current Hollywood strikes. “Blue Beetle” hits US theaters on Friday.
Bills' Damar Hamlin has little more to prove in completing comeback, coach Sean McDermott says
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has little more to prove to Bills coach Sean McDermott in the third-year safety’s bid to resume his football career after a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati in January. McDermott says the third-year player has “checked all the boxes” in the way he's performed during padded practices and especially in Buffalo's preseason-opening win against Indianapolis last weekend. Hamlin made three tackles in his first competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field on Jan. 2. McDermott's assessment comes as Hamlin prepares for a homecoming on Saturday, when Buffalo travels to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.
