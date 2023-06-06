Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
Only minutes into a doomed journey, the pilot of a business jet wasn’t responding to air traffic control instructions and federal aviation officials say the situation was soon reported to a network that includes military, security and law enforcement agencies. Despite being out of contact on its ascent Sunday, the jet that took off in Tennessee continued toward Long Island, then turned back toward Virginia, where it slammed into a mountain, killing four people. Family and friends identified two victims as an entrepreneur known in New York real-estate circles and her 2-year-old daughter. The plane's erratic flight path directly over the nation’s capital prompted the military to scramble fighter jets, causing a sonic boom heard in Washington, Maryland and Virginia.
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says 'gender identity is real'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is temporarily blocked portions of a new Florida law that bans transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers. Judge Robert Hinkle says in Tuesday's ruling that “gender identity is real” and the state has no rational basis for denying patients treatment. Hinkle issued a preliminary injunction, saying three transgender children can continue receiving treatment. The lawsuit challenges the law Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed shortly before he announced a run for president. The ruling was narrowly focused on the three children whose parents brought the suit. Attention on the new law has focused on language involving minors. Hinkle’s ruling focuses on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country’s breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies. Both sides in the war are rushing to evacuate residents and blaming each other for the destruction. Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow controls, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area. It was not possible to verify the claims. The disaster has potentially far-reaching environmental and social consequences as homes, streets and businesses flooded downstream and emergency crews began evacuations.
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
The most disruptive year in golf is coming to an end. The PGA Tour and European tour have agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests. They're creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world. As part of the agreement, all sides are immediately dropping lawsuits involving LIV Golf. Still to be determine is how players who defected to LIV can return next year and what LIV Golf will look like going forward. The agreement combines the tours' commercial business and rights with those of the Public Investment Fund. That includes LIV Golf.
Bluesky, championed by Jack Dorsey, was supposed to be Twitter 2.0. Can it succeed?
Bluesky is the internet’s hottest members-only spot at the moment. It feels a bit like an exclusive club these days, populated by some Very Online folks, popular Twitter characters and fed up ex-users of the Elon Musk-owned platform. Born inside Twitter and championed by Jack Dorsey, it was supposed to one day replace Twitter as a decentralized social media system, where anyone can build a social media app that isn't controlled by a single person or company. The idea is to make social networks open and portable, like emails, blogs or phone numbers, and less like walled gardens like Facebook and Twitter.
Merck sues federal government, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices extortion
Merck is suing the federal government over a plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices, calling the program a sham equivalent to extortion. The drugmaker is seeking to halt the program, which was laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act and is expected to save taxpayers billions of dollars in the coming years. Merck said in a complaint filed Tuesday that the program does not involve genuine negotiation. Instead, it said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services selects drugs to be included and then dictates the price. Federal government representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Judge rules to release names of Rep. Santos bond cosigners, will stay secret as appeal considered
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal magistrate has ruled to make public the names of the cosigners on indicted Rep. George Santos’ $500,000 release bond, but said she’ll keep them secret for now to give his lawyer time to appeal the decision. U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields’ ruling came a day after Santos’ lawyer said the New York Republican would risk going to jail to protect the identities of his cosigners whose backing enabled his pretrial release. The decision was a victory for news outlets including The Associated Press and The New York Times that petitioned Shields last week to unseal the names, citing a need for “the greatest transparency possible.”
Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff says
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother was fatally shot through a door outside a neighbor's home after what officials characterized as a 2 1/2-year feud over playing children. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Woods says deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times since January 2021 in connection with the dispute between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. Woods says detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office, and they must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with any possible criminal charges.
Supreme Court tossed out heart of Voting Rights Act a decade ago, prompting wave of new voting rules
ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court decision a decade ago that tossed out the heart of the Voting Rights Act continues to reverberate across the country. Republican-led states continue to pass voting restrictions that, in several cases, would have been subject to federal review had the court left the provision intact. The conservative-leaning court has continued to take other cases challenging elements of the landmark 1965 law. The justices are expected to rule in the coming weeks in a case out of Alabama that could make it much more difficult for minority groups to sue over gerrymandered political maps that dilute their representation.
Gun tragedies hit close to home for Stanley Cup Final opponents, who helped their communities heal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers were connected by tragedy five years before meeting in the Stanley Cup Final. Both teams helped their communities recover after the 2017 Las Vegas Strip shooting that left 60 dead and the 2018 massacre of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Both teams have honored the victims, worked with their families and donated to foundations. In each arena, there is a memorial to their community's respective tragedy. Duke University professor Orin Starn says sports teams can help communities heal after tragedy. He points to the New York Yankees' first home game after 9/11 and New Orleans Saints players assisting relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.