Maui surveys the burned wreckage caused by the deadliest US wildfire in years
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui is revealing a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities, as firefighters battle the stubborn blaze that has already claimed 36 lives, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started Tuesday and took the island by surprise, racing through parched growth and neighborhoods in the historic town of Lahaina, a tourist destination that dates to the 1700s. Maui County said late Wednesday that at least 36 people have died, but that figure could rise as rescuers reach parts of the island Thursday that had been unreachable.
Russia's military push on the eastern front prompts Ukraine to evacuate thousands of civilians
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation of nearly 12,000 civilians from 37 towns and villages in the Kupiansk district of Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region. That is where Russian forces reportedly are making a concerted effort to punch through the front line. The local military administration described Thursday's evacuation order as mandatory but said people could stay if they signed a document stating they would do so at their own risk. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the previous day that “the intensity of combat and enemy shelling is high” in the area. As Ukraine has pursued a slow-moving counteroffensive in recent weeks, Russian forces have struck back in some areas.
Biden will ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine and $12B for disaster fund, an AP source says
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will ask Congress for $13 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive. That's from a person familiar with the matter who told The Associated Press on Thursday. The last such request from the White House was made in November and was met and then some. Congress approved more than what Biden requested. The person says the White House is expected to ask for $12 billion to replenish federal disaster funds. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity about a request not yet formally announced.
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team have asked a judge to set a Jan. 2 trial date for ex-President Donald Trump in the case charging him with plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss. Prosecutors said Thursday they want the case before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to move to trial swiftly in Washington, setting up a likely battle with defense attorneys who've suggested they'll try slowing things down. Trump faces charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Smith’s team says the government’s case should take no longer than four to six weeks. The Republican ex-president has pleaded not guilty. The GOP presidential primary front-runner portrays the case against him as politically motivated.
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest. That's what a U.S.-based lawyer said Thursday. The move comes after Tehran has spent months suggesting a prisoner swap with Washington. Iranian officials at the United Nations confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press. U.S.-based lawyer Jared Genser acknowledged the move, identifying three of the prisoners as Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbaz. Genser did not identify the fourth and fifth.
Western officials: Niger junta warned they'd kill deposed president after any military intervention
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two Western officials told The Associated Press. Representatives of the junta told U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country this week, the officials confirmed, speaking on condition of anonymity. Bazoum, who was deposed last month says he is being held hostage at his residence. Meanwhile, the regional ECOWAS bloc says it has directed the deployment of a “standby force” to restore democracy in Niger. However, it gave no details about the make-up, location or proposed date of deployment for any force.
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States edged up in July after 12 straight months of declines. But excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly two years, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have continued to slow price increases. The inflation data showed that overall consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 3% annual rise in June, which was the lowest rate in more than two years. The latest figure remained far below last year’s peak of 9.1%, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
US suicides hit an all-time high last year
NEW YORK (AP) — About 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the U.S., the highest number ever. That's according to new government data posted Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet calculated a suicide rate for the year. But available data suggests suicides are more common in the U.S. than at any time since the dawn of World War II. Experts caution that suicide is complicated, and that recent increases might be driven by higher rates of depression or limited availability of mental health services. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says a main driver is the growing availability of guns.
Virgin Galactic flies its first tourists to the edge of space
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic has rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists. One passenger bought his ticket 18 years ago. The tourist flight glided back to a runway landing Thursday in the New Mexico desert after the passengers experienced a few minutes of weightlessness. Aboard the plane-launched spacecraft was a former British Olympian with Parkinson’s disease, and a mother and daughter from the Caribbean who are contest winners. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic has now taken seven trips to space since 2018, but this was the first with a ticket-holder. Ticket prices started out at $200,000. Now they’re $450,000
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters
Renowned gambler Billy Walters writes in his book that Phil Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion in the last 30 years. Walters' book is due out on Aug. 22. Firepit Collective obtained the excerpt and its stunning allegations. They include Walters telling of a conversation in which Mickelson wanted him to bet $400,000 for him on the Americans winning the 2012 Ryder Cup. Mickelson played on that team. Walters talked him out of it. He's not sure if Mickelson placed the bet. Walters was sentenced to five years for an insider trading case that involved Mickelson as a relief defendant.
